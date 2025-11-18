Hello everyone. I am writing to you from Rancho La Puerta in Tecate, Mexico where I am in the midst of Brain Health Week. It’s the perfect place to share brain health education while taking care of my own brain, too. I’ve been hiking the mountain, hitting the gym, and going to classes in meditation, sound healing, and journaling. I gave the keynote on Saturday night to a packed room of Ranch guests about 10 brain health self-care strategies. Dr. Sarah-Anne Schumann, a lifestyle medicine physician, is giving talks about other brain health topics throughout the week like sleep and the gut microbiome.

The best part? Getting to meet BHK subscribers in real life. I am also hosting a small group for a retreat within the Ranch. We are enjoying getting to know each other over workshops in green tea and extra-virgin olive oil tasting. Tonight we are headed to the cooking school—La Cocina Que Canta—for our first BHK cooking class. I have a few new recipes and can’t wait to share them with you all here!

Meeting BHK subscribers, an EVOO tasting, and Dr. Sarah-Anne using my BHK food pyramid in her talk.

For today’s newsletter I want to share a recent conversation with my friend Julie Fratantoni, PhD, cognitive neuroscientist and author of Better Brain by Dr. Julie Julie and I are sisters in brain health. We are both passionate about sharing the science of keeping your brain young, what she calls “cognitive longevity.” I am over the moon that she will be joining me for Brain Health Week at the Ranch next spring.

If you are new here, this conversation is a good overview of what to eat for brain health. If you have been reading BHK for a while, it will be a nice recap and may answer some of your questions. Plus, we are sharing my most downloaded recipe ever: Protein-Packed Pancakes with Wild Blueberries (so good!).

If you prefer to listen to our conversation, find it here on Dr. Julie’s podcast.

Here’s Dr. Julie. I’ll be back on Saturday morning with the second installment of our BHK Soup Season mini-series. See you then!

Annie

What should I eat for brain health?

To answer this question I’m bringing in my dear friend and brain health sister, Dr. Annie Fenn.

Annie is a medical doctor turned culinary queen, whose mother’s diagnosis of dementia led her to dig into the science of using food as a way to prevent cognitive decline.

She has extensively researched how different foods impact cognitive health and is serving up thoughtful guidance and drool worthy recipes to thousands of people through her Substack Brain Health Kitchen, her cookbook, and brain health retreats.

Before we start, let’s erase the terms “good foods” and “bad foods” and instead focus on which foods are neuroprotective.

In today’s newsletter, I interview Annie about the 10 food groups that can reduce risk for cognitive decline and neurodegenerative disease.

Read to the end for her most shared recipe - Protein-Packed Pancakes with Wild Blueberries (yum!).

A short stack provides a full serving of berries and between 20 and 30 grams of protein. Learn more here.

“Talking about eating for your brain health basically takes care of everything else. Because when you’re eating for brain health, you’re reducing your risk of diabetes, you’re taking care of your cardiovascular system, you’re taking care of your mental health. It’s a top down approach.” - Annie Fenn, MD

