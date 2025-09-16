The many faces of FTD. Citation below.

Hello, everyone. I am writing to you from my back deck, wrapped in a blanket while my pup Livvie keeps me warm by my side. She is riveted by the waves of geese passing overhead while I am immersed in the latest science about frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the topic of today’s newsletter.

Last time we kicked off a new mini-series about all the different types of dementia with a Q and A with Emma Heming Willis, author of The Unexpected Journey. Congratulations to Mary, Heidi, and Carolyn who each won a copy of Emma’s book. Thank you everyone for your thoughtful comments, especially those of you with experience with FTD. My heart goes out to you all.

For today’s newsletter, I am sharing the 10 most important things to know about FTD. I’ll give you a list of resources, including how to find a clinical trial if you or someone you know has received this diagnosis. Plus, I’ve put the information into a downloadable fact sheet to make it easier to share.

FTD: The “Other” Dementia

FTD stands for frontotemporal dementia but it is also sometimes called frontotemporal lobar degeneration. You can see why Emma mentioned last time that she “couldn’t even pronounce the name of the disease, let alone grasp what it would mean for our family.”

Sometimes FTD is referred to as the “other” dementia because it is overshadowed by information about Alzheimer’s, which is much more common. Simply put, FTD results from brain cell death in the frontal and temporal lobes—the parts of the brain we rely on for thinking, judgment, language, impulse control, and personality.

10 things to know about FTD

Keep in mind that there’s still much research to be done to both understand and eventually treat this heartbreaking disease.

FTD is complex, in part because there are many variants. Figure adapted from Pengo M, Pet al, Dissecting the Many Faces of Frontotemporal Dementia: An Imaging Perspective. Int J Mol Sci. 2022;23:12867.

1. FTD is not one single disease.

FTD is a group of disorders that have this feature in common: progressive degeneration of the frontal and temporal lobes, leading to changes in behavior, language, or movement. The different FTD subtypes are grouped according to the symptoms that appear first and most prominently. It’s a dizzying array of alphabet soup and there can be overlap between variants which makes diagnosis a challenge.

