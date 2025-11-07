Pesticide use in agriculture is emerging as a major causative factor in Parkinson’s. Photo by Brandon Green on Unsplash

For today’s newsletter, I am sharing the 10 most important things to know about Parkinson’s.

Perhaps you’ve read that living by a golf course increases your risk of Parkinson’s. Should you consider moving? Or, that pesticides are a major factor in developing the disease. Do you need to buy only organic produce? I’ve addressed many of your questions, below, along with action items for reducing your risk.

10 Things To Know About Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s disease is often viewed as an unavoidable part of aging—a progressive neurological condition with mysterious origins and limited options for prevention. But in The Parkinson’s Plan, neurologists Dr. Ray Dorsey and Dr. Michael Okun offer a very different story: one of hope, action, and even prevention. They argue that Parkinson’s is, in many cases, a man-made disease—and one we have the power to stop.

Photos courtesy of Dr. Ray Dorsey and Hachette Book Group.

1. Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurodegenerative disorder worldwide.

With Parkinson’s, there is little or no evidence that aging is to blame, as there is with Alzheimer’s. Even though the number of Parkinson’s cases triples every decade after age 40, the age-adjusted risk has remained stable. Dorsey and Okun call this a “Parkinson’s pandemic” driven by the number of years one is exposed to environmental toxins.

2. Parkinson’s is not one disease.

Parkinson’s is a family of diseases that share common features, including a shortage of dopamine and the accumulation of Lewy bodies in the brain.

Parkinson’s can be tough to diagnose—there are many sub-types with overlapping symptoms. Multiple system atrophy (MSA), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD), and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) are all different types of Parkinson’s. Making an accurate diagnosis is crucial because each sub-type requires a different treatment plan.

3. Only 15% of all people living with Parkinson’s have a family history of the disease.

As Dr. Dorsey stated last time, “the vast majority of persons with Parkinson’s disease, 85+%, carry no known genetic cause or risk factor. The principal causes of Parkinson’s do not lie inside of us but outside in our environment. Among these are certain pesticides in our food, some dry-cleaning chemicals in our water, and outdoor air pollution.”

Action item: According to Dorsey and Okun, if you test positive for any of the Parkinson’s genes, know there are gene-targeted therapies in development. Also know that eliminating environmental factors remains the most important prevention strategy.

4. Parkinson’s is a body-first brain disease.

The inciting factor in developing Parkinson’s happens when environmental toxins enter the body through the gut or the nose. This explains why more than 90% of those with Parkinson’s have pathology in the smell center of the brain. And, why loss of smell is an early, and often missed, symptom. Other early signs include constipation, acting out dreams, or subtle mood changes.

Parkinson’s is a brain disease that starts in the gut and the nose. Excerpted from The Parkinson’s Plan book by Dr.s Ray Dorsey and Michael Okun, @Hachette 2025.

Action item: Identifying the subtle, non-motor signs of Parkinson’s are important for early diagnosis. Later symptoms include resting tremor, muscle weakness, slowing of movement, and changes in walking and balance.

5. Where you live determines your Parkinson’s risk.

Parkinson’s prevalence by state. Source: Michael J. Fox Foundation from the Parkinson’s Prevalence Project, 2018.

There’s a “Parkinson’s Belt” in the U.S. made up of states with the highest concentration of industry and agriculture, including Florida, Texas, and Central Valley, California.

Living near a golf course may increase Parkinson’s risk. Dorsey and Okun published data earlier this year that found living near a golf course increases Parkinson’s risk by 126%. Pesticides in the air and drinking water may be to blame.

Action item: If you live within three miles of a golf course, check whether you have a shared water supply. Pesticides used to keep courses green can seep into groundwater and contaminate drinking water. Consider using a simple carbon water filter (like Brita) or installing a home filter, like a reverse osmosis system. If you golf, find out when greens are sprayed and avoid being nearby within a day. Better yet, advocate for “green” golf courses, and push to have yours eliminate pesticide use.

6. Exposure to pesticides is strongly linked to an increased risk of Parkinson’s.

These chemicals attack the brain cells that make dopamine, a neurotransmitter important for its role in motivation and reward, but also keeping nerves in communication with muscles.

The major pesticide culprits are:

Paraquat, an herbicide commonly used in agriculture

Rotenone, an insecticide commonly used to treat head lice but also the most common pesticide used to spray lettuce and tomatoes in the 1990s

Chorpyrifos, an organophopate insecticide used widespread in farming and probably most responsible for the increased risk of Parkinson’s in farmers

Organochlorines, herbicides that persist in fat for decades

Action item: Check your home and garage for pesticides and insecticides, which may be present in lawn products, weed killers, ant powders, and pet flea collars. Gardeners should consider eliminating these products or using gloves and a mask when handling them. Action item: Wash all of your produce well with a mild detergent or vinegar solution. Pesticide residue is common on conventional produce and may even be present in organic food.

7. Some of the strongest links to Parkinson’s comes from the dry cleaning industry.

Trichloroethylene (TCE) and perchloroethylene (PCE), the main industrial Parkinson’s offenders, are used to clean clothes without shrinkage. Unfortunately, they also seep into ground water and contaminate water supplies and become airborne and increase the PD risk of dry cleaning workers, people who live or work adjacent or above them, and customers.

Action item: Find a “green” dry cleaner that doesn’t use TCE or PCE. If that’s not an option, use dry cleaning rarely and don’t leave it hanging in your car. Be aware that dry cleaners located near supermarkets, schools, and businesses could contaminate food and expose people to toxins.

8. Exposure to air pollution is strongly linked to Parkinson’s.

Particulate matter in dirty air is strongly linked to both Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s An example of “nose-first” contamination, the offending particles travel to the brain via the olfactory nerve, causing damage.

Action item: Roll up your windows in traffic and hit the recirculate button in your car. If you live near a highway or busy road, consider using an air purifier in your home. Dorsey and Okun recommend one that uses a carbon filter to also remove organic chemicals like TCE.

9. The path from exposure of toxins to diagnosis can take decades.

Parkinson’s symptoms often emerge decades after initial damage. A person may be diagnosed in their 60s or 70s, but exposure can often be traced back to a summer job as a teenager spraying weeds, military training near a contaminated area (like Le Jeune in S. Carolina), or, in the case of Pope John Paul II, time spent during hard labor in a concentration camp during World War II, in which manganese was commonly inhaled.

10. Diet and lifestyle matter.

Brain-protective diets (like the Mediterranean or MIND diet) have been shown to delay Parkinson’s by 7 to 17 years. Researchers suggest the antioxidants in these plant-rich diets offer a buffer to inflammation caused by toxins. Or, the fiber in these diets may help rid the body of the offending toxins. Caffeinated coffee has been shown to reduce Alzheimer’s risk and is one of the top foods shown to slow or prevent Parkinson’s.

Regular physical exercise—particularly aerobic and balance-focused exercise—is one of the most effective ways to slow symptom progression and improve quality of life.

Photo by nrd on Unsplash

Action item: Follow the MIND diet as closely as possible. Not only has it been shown to reduce Alzheimer’s risk by as much as 53%, it has also been shown to reduce and delay Parkinson’s risk. Action item: Read about how this college professor battles her Parkinson’s with intense athletic training. Sue Goldie Has Parkinson’s by John Branch (New York Times gift link)

Will we be able to “end Parkinson’s in our lifetime”?

Dorsey and Okun intend to try with their 0-10-100 campaign. By 2035, they hope to see a: 0% rise in new cases of Parkinson’s, 10% increase in research funding devoted to prevention, and 100% access to levodopa, the preferred treatment that has a low accessibility rate of at most 40% of patients.

Excerpted from The Parkinson’s Plan by Dr.s Ray Dorsey and Michael Okun, @Hachette Books 2025.

I’ve shared just some of the ways a person can protect themselves against Parkinson’s. For the full list, check out Dorsey and Okun’s book: The Parkinson’s Plan.

