14 Ways to Protect Your Brain — The Dementia Prevention Checklist Everyone Should Know

Hello friends,

I’ve been studying dementia prevention for more than 10 years now, ever since my own mother was diagnosed with an early form of dementia that later turned out to be Alzheimer’s disease.

That diagnosis changed the course of my life and my work. It’s what sent me deep into the science of brain health, nutrition, lifestyle, and prevention. And the more I learned, the more I wanted everyone to know this: dementia is not always random, and it is not always inevitable.

There is so much we can do.

In this episode of the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast, Jenny and I talk about the latest research from the Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, including the 14 modifiable risk factors that may account for up to 45% of dementia cases globally.

That number is extraordinary. And it may even be conservative.

We talk about the risk factors many people already know — high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol — but also some that may surprise you, like hearing loss, vision loss, social isolation, LDL cholesterol, and air pollution.

What I hope you’ll hear in this conversation is that brain health is not separate from the rest of your health. What’s good for your heart is good for your brain. Your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, sleep, movement, food, stress, hearing, vision, and social connection all matter.

I care so deeply about this because I know how many people are afraid of Alzheimer’s. I also know how many people feel powerless when dementia runs in their family. But for most of us, our genes are not our destiny.

Midlife is an especially powerful window, particularly for women. This is when cholesterol, blood sugar, sleep, stress, hormones, and metabolic health can begin to shift — and it’s also when prevention can make a meaningful difference.

This episode is not about doing everything perfectly. It’s about knowing where to start.

Schedule the hearing test. Check your blood pressure. Ask about your LDL cholesterol. Take the walk. Strength train. Eat the brain-healthy meal. Prioritize sleep. Call the friend.

Start with one thing.

Small steps, repeated over time, can change the trajectory of your brain health. And that is why I do this work.

Please listen, and share this episode with someone you love — a friend, sister, parent, partner, colleague, or anyone who has ever worried about their brain health. As always, I would love to hear your thoughts.

Leave a comment

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Love,

Annie

This episode kicks off a new mini-series on the BHK Substack based on the Lancet Commission’s guidelines. All this month, we’ll be diving more deeply into some of the modifiable risk factors. The first installmant of the series is all about taking care of your eye health, and how vision loss made it onto the Lancet Commission’s list. Look for it here on Substack next week.

PS: If you are enjoying the podcast, we would be delighted if you left us a review on Spotify, YouTube, or Apple Podcasts! Find all the links below. Apple Podcasts: Go to our show page in Apple Podcasts, scroll down to Ratings & Reviews, tap the stars, and — if you have a minute — write a quick review.



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BHK Podcast Listeners: Don’t miss your special offers

The BHK Course is now in session! My new course is built directly from the semester-long brain health course I teach to pre-med students — structured, comprehensive, and designed to take you from curious to truly informed, step by step. We launched over Mother’s Day weekend and I’ve been enjoying meeting everyone in the chat. But don’t worry, you can dive into this self-paced course anytime. Learn more about the course here and use the BHK podcast discount code SPECIAL50 for $50 off the Full Program. I look forward to seeing all the BHK students in our next live Q & A.

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Paying and Founding Members of BHK: Bonus Materials

Paying subscribers: Scroll to the end of this post for your bonus materials for this week’s episode:

Annie & Jenny’s Review and Do summary: key takeaways from what we learned from Barbie + our curated list of action items.

The BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

This podcast is proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain.com/annie.

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This podcast is also proudly supported by NeuroReserve, a brain health nutrition company dedicated to bringing us high-quality, science-backed supplements—including Relevate—a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids, BHK Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, and Revanta, a pure-grade creatine. These products have earned a spot in my daily routine—I think of them as brain health self-care! I’ve known the team at NeuroReserve for many years, and you can learn more about their commitment to brain health and research-backed nutritional products at NeuroReserve.com.

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Show Notes

Dementia can feel frightening and inevitable, but the latest science tells a more hopeful story: many dementia risk factors are modifiable, meaning they can be influenced by our habits, health care, environments, and choices across the lifespan.

In this episode, Dr. Annie Fenn and Jenny Shilling unpack the latest findings from the Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, including the 14 modifiable risk factors that may account for up to 45% of dementia cases globally. Annie explains why that number may be conservative, how these factors stack together, and why midlife — especially for women — is such a critical window for protecting the brain.

Chapters

00:00 — Intro

03:30 — Modifiable risk factors

04:11 — The 45% estimate

11:55 — Midlife prevention

13:09 — Hearing loss

16:18 — LDL cholesterol

21:30 — Blood pressure, smoking, diabetes

25:39 — Alcohol

29:39 — Nutrition

33:23 — Women and Alzheimer’s

38:17 — Social isolation, air pollution, vision loss

45:23 — What to do today

Links & Resources

The Lancet Commission 2024 report on dementia prevention, intervention, and care

The Lancet dementia risk factors infographic

Why Brains Need Friends by Ben Rein, PhD

The Parkinson’s Plan by Dr. Ray Dorsey and Dr. Michael Okun

Dr. Fenn’s paper in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease: Air Pollution and Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention: The Science and a Prevention Plan

The Brain Health Kitchen Food Pyramid, excerpted from The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food by Annie Fenn, MD (Artisan Books, 2023).

Dr. Annie Fenn’s Related Resources Mentioned in the Episode:

NeuroReserve: Use code BHKPodcast for 10% off:

Relevate: a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA) and nutrients based on the Mediterranean and MIND diets

Revanta Creatine: a highly dissolvable pure-grade creatine monohydrate

BHKEVOO: our recent harvest of extra-virgin olive oil—organic, high in polyphenols, and sources from family friends in Tuscany, Italy

Better Brain: Use code AFENN50 for $50 off your assessment, which brings the cost of a full brain health biomarker panel down to $39; most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Check them out at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Annie and Jenny’s REVIEW & DO

Annie: Thanks to all who joined us today for the BHK Podcast! I’m now joined by my co-host and producer, Jenny Shilling.

Jenny: That was such an information-packed episode. I love how you were able to dig into the details of the Lancet Commission report and help us apply it to our own dementia prevention goals.

Annie: Thanks Jenny! I’d love to hear your takeaways.

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