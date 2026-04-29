Hello, everyone. If you’ve been reading BHK for a while, you’ve probably scored some great discounts on things like nutritional supplements, matcha, and brain health evaluations. I love chasing down deals for our community!

I’m excited to share that I’ve put all the Brain Health Kitchen special offers in one place. Bookmark this post for the next time you need to stock up on products or access resources for cultivating your brain health.

Disclosure: I only include products and services that I have personally vetted and can highly recommend. Some links are affiliate links, and some are not. With affiliate links, the price stays the same for you, but I may earn a few cents.

Paying subscribers, don’t miss your new offers on stays at Rancho La Puerta and some of the products we discussed in the last BHK supplement guide.

This post is proudly sponsored by Pique tea, my top pick for polyphenol-rich, ceremonial grade matcha. I love the convenient single-serving packets when I travel and it has become my favorite for making matcha at home, too. Receive up to 20% off + free gifts when you use my link: Pique Matcha for BHK. And be sure to check out their B-T Fountain electrolytes, and R-E Fountain magnesium. Find all the details, below!

The Brain Health Kitchen Course

If you’ve been reading this newsletter or listening to my new podcast, you know how the science of taking care of your brain gets stronger every year. In this newsletter I try to give you pieces of this story, week by week. What I’ve always wanted to give you is the whole picture.

My new Brain Health Kitchen Course is built directly from the semester-long brain health course I teach to pre-med students — structured, comprehensive, and designed to take you from curious to informed, step by step. It includes seven foundations, covering everything from dementia risk and genetics to metabolism, hormones, food, and daily habits. The kind of knowledge that actually changes how you live.

If you’re serious about protecting your brain — and the brains of the people you love — this course is the next step for you. It launches May 9th for Mother’s Day, with a special rate for the first 25 people who show up.

Sign-Up on the waitlist here to receive the BHK subscriber coupon code when it comes available!

BHK EVOO: The 2025/26 Harvest

This is the oil I tasted in Tuscany during the olive harvest and crush last fall. We are especially proud of this batch—intensely fragrant, with a well-balanced robust flavor and a pleasantly smooth finish. The olives are grown for both their distinctive flavors and their polyphenol content, which is higher than most olive oils you can purchase in the U.S. Based on your feedback, we redesigned the 500 mL tin with an easy-open spout that’s less likely to drip.

Pique Sun Goddess Matcha

Here on BHK we’ve delved into the brain health benefits of drinking tea, especially green tea and matcha. In fact, enjoying several cups of green tea a day is part of the polyphenol-boosted Green MED diet, and found to help slow brain aging in the randomized controlled DIRECT-PLUS trial.

Drinking matcha may be the most efficient way to flood the brain with polyphenols. Pique Sun Goddess Matcha has become part of my daily routine. It tastes great with no bitterness, so you don’t have to add anything to it. And it’s the highest quality matcha green tea—organic, ceremonial-grade, sourced from Japan, with the polyphenol count listed right on the label.

If you’d like to try Pique for yourself, order here and get 20% off plus special gifts. Be sure to check out their electrolytes—Pique B·T Fountain goes into my water bottle after working out along with my daily dose of creatine. And I’ve really been enjoying an evening magnesium boost with their Pique R-E Fountain flavored with natural lemongrass.

Rancho La Puerta: Take 20% off on a 3-, 4-, or 7-night stay.

As a guest lecturer and visiting chef at Rancho La Puerta Wellness Resort & Spa in Tecate, Mexico since 2015, I am excited to share a special offer for Paying and Founding Members to BHK. While I’d love for you to join me when I’m there for the next Brain Health Week on Jun 5 to 12, 2027 (details coming soon!) I understand that week might not work for you – this offer is good for any week in 2026 and 2027!

Below the paywall, find my discount code to save hundreds of dollars on a stay at Rancho La Puerta. In addition, there are special offers for my favorite top picks for omega’3s, creatine, magnesium, mushroom matcha, toxin-free cookware, a meditation app, and $50 off a brain health assessment with BetterBrain.

Join BHK as a Paying or Founding Member