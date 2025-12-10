Hello everyone! This week, I really felt the holiday season shift into gear. It’s a nice time to be in my hometown of Jackson, Wyoming. With a steady stream of snow from the heavens, it’s like living in a snow globe.

The holidays are right around the corner! My BHK Holiday Gift Guide has you covered, especially if, like me, you put off shopping til the last minute and tend towards homemade, heartfelt gifts with a brain-healthy spin.

Today I’m sharing a few of my favorite things for all the health-conscious people on your list. You’ll find my hand-picked products for removing plastic from your kitchen and optimizing clean air and water in your home. For all the foodies on your list, I have a short list of my favorite food and drink items. Plus, my new recipe for Chocolate Gingerbread Granola is bound to put you in the holiday spirit—it comes out of the oven smelling like brownies and gingerbread.

Psst…Don’t miss the discount codes sprinkled throughout and feel free to treat yourself!

For the Foodie

You can’t go wrong when you choose a food gift from one of the brain-healthy food groups. Can you remember what they are? As a little gift to you, here’s a download of my BHK Food Guidelines. It’s a handy way to check in with how you are eating.

I am thrilled that so many of you are loving our private-label extra-virgin olive oil. When I was in Tuscany in October, I spent time with the family who produces BHK EVOO—Federico, his wife Giulia, her mom Maria, and Tania, their master taster. Since our first shipment of EVOO was almost sold out, my partners at NeuroReserve and I were concerned we wouldn’t have enough for holiday gifting. Plus, the threat of skyrocketing tariffs loomed large. It all worked out, though, as Federico assured he would send enough to get us through the holidays. Grazie mille to Federico and everyone at Podere Ricavo!

This holiday batch is selling quickly, too! Not to worry—there’s still time to order if you want to get it there by Christmas.

Order our lowest cost option (2 to 3 tins with free shipping) by Tuesday, December 16 for arrival by Christmas.

For expedited shipping, order any amount by Friday, December 19.

Just for BHK subscribers, we will send this beautifully wrapped Ready-To-Gift BHK EVOO in a package that includes recipe cards and a personalized note from you.

Don’t forget to use your BHK subscriber discount code—BHKEVOO—when checking out. Founding Members, I shared a special code with you in this post.

It’s no secret that I am a big fan of the little fish. Rich in brain-healthy omega-3 fats and low in environmental toxins, I always keep several tins on hand for cooking, snacking, and as the centerpiece of my brain-healthy charcuterie board.

Patagonia Provisions tinned fish are both impeccably sourced and incredibly tasty. One of these gift boxes could be just the thing for a fish lover on your list. I especially love the white anchovies packed in extra-virgin olive oil. And I can’t imagine a brain healthier tinned snack than their new “sardines & beans” line.

These make really fun stocking stuffers. Order here and enter code BRAINHEALTH15 for 15% off. Code expires end of December, 2025.

Ok, dates aren’t an official brain-healthy food group, but they are indispensable in my cooking. Dates are both a sweet treat packed with fiber and brain-health nutrients and a whole food form of sugar for many of my recipes. These Rancho Meladuco Dates are the softest dates ever. I love how they give a molasses-like flavor to my Chocolate Gingerbread Granola recipe, below. A small box is an affordable luxury—perfect for snacking or stuffing with nut butters.

Order 1- and 2-pound gift boxes directly from Rancho Delamuca or on Amazon. Or, find them at Walmart and some grocery stores.

For the Coffee or Tea Lover

When you brew coffee, remember to use a paper filter!

If you’ve been reading BHK this year, you know that the latest science supports coffee and tea as brain-healthy drinks that can even protect from dementia. As always, the devil is in the details. How you source, brew, and consume coffee and tea matters for brain health. For example, it’s best to look for coffee that is not overly roasted as it can rack up too many advanced glycation end products (AGEs), inflammatory particles that are bad for brain health. It’s important that it is sustainably sourced and free of mold. And, how you brew your coffee can impact things like its polyphenol content and whether it raises blood cholesterol. Check out these posts for a refresher:

In this post, I shared my recipe for making the perfect cup of pour-over, and confessed that La Cabra coffee beans had ruined me for any other brand. If you have a coffee lover on your list who cares about their beans, a La Cabra Rituals subscription is the ultimate coffee gift. There are lots of other gift options here, too. If you try this coffee for yourself, I warn you—there will be no going back to mediocre coffee beans.

For someone who likes to make one perfect cup of coffee, this Stagg single-serving set is lightweight, plastic-free, and works great. I’ve been using mine for over a year. I even take it on the road when I travel, using the cone and filter to make pour-overs anywhere. When I want to brew coffee for my husband and me, I use this one that looks adorably like my college chemistry class beaker.

Once I learned how good matcha is for the brain, I started seeking out the freshest, most antioxidant-rich products. Matcha green tea is highest in polyphenols (especially EGCG) if freshly ground from Tencha, tea leaves from Japan. Eventually, I discovered “milled-to-order” matcha from River and Stone Tea. They import whole, intact Tencha leaves from Japan, carefully store them to avoid oxidation, and grind them to a powder just before shipping. This über-fresh grade of matcha makes a very special gift that costs about $30 for 6 servings—about the same cost as 4 matcha lattes at my local coffee shop.

Fresh matcha is not only higher in brain-healthy polyphenols, it has a brighter aroma and more complex flavors.

River and Stone Tea is offering BHK subscribers 20% off on one tin of their made-to-order matcha. Order here and enter BrainHealth20 at checkout.

It’s no wonder this brand of mushroom tea has a cult following. It’s the first mushroom drink I found to be truly delicious. MUD/WTR has chai, pumpkin spice, and cacao mushroom mixes, but I especially love their matcha, a blend of Japanese matcha, mushroom powders, turmeric, and cinnamon.

I went into the brain health benefits of mushrooms in this post, and I’m convinced the data supports eating mushrooms for brain health. But I can’t argue with MUD/WTR’s carefully curated blend of lion’s mane, reishi, cordyceps, and chaga. Unlike others I have tried, it doesn’t have any funky flavors from the mushrooms. It froths up super creamy without clumping, and has a slightly sweet and grassy flavor with a nice hit of cinnamon.

MUD/WTR has a generous offer for BHK subscribers. Order a MUD/WTR starter kit here (which includes their mushroom matcha, mushroom cacao, and a frother) for 15% off your first order.

Chamomile tea’s reputation as a sleep-inducing tea is based in science—it contains a type of flavonoid (apigenin) that binds to benzodiazepine receptors in the brain. Drinking chamomile tea before bed just might help you fall asleep. This organic chamomile tea by Herald Tea is the highest quality. I enjoy drinking it after dinner and before bed. But I can’t drink it during the day—it makes we want to lie down and take a nap! Order directly from the company at Herald Tea.

In our environmental toxin mini-series, we looked at microplastic exposure in tea bags. While there are plastic-free tea bags, choosing loose leaf tea whenever possible makes sense. That’s where this glass teapot comes in. It’s my go to whenever I make tea at home. Just spoon loose tea into the pot, cover with hot water (but not too hot), and steep. When you pour the tea from the pot to a cup, the mesh lid catches all the loose leaves.

Plastic and Toxin-Free Kitchen

We covered the impact of microplastics and other environmental hazards in a 6-part mini-series (here’s the recap). Over the years, I have been eliminating plastic utensils and Teflon- and other toxin-coated cookware from my kitchen. Now I have a collection of products I use every day that I love, without worrying about toxins in my food.

I use mostly heavy wooden cutting boards in my kitchen, but I have also had the same set of bamboo cutting boards since I moved to Wyoming 38 years ago! They are still in great shape. While they don’t make the brand I have anymore, this 3-piece set is a great value and an easy upgrade from plastic cutting boards.

I’ve loved the performance of these Caraway food storage containers, and that they can go from the fridge to the microwave or the freezer to the oven. In fact, I was so impressed by this line of food storage and cookware that I reached out to Caraway to get you a discount code. Order here and enter code ANNIE10 for 10% off.

Giving up plastic bags in the kitchen wasn’t easy. But these silicon bags from Stasher fill in the gap thanks to their platinum silicone (no BPA, latex, lead, or phthalates) and leak-free seal.

I went through a lot of kettles before I landed on this one from Stagg. It’s pricier than most–making it a very nice gift–but it’s well worth it. It’s plastic free, looks great, and you can adjust the water temperature, which means you won’t burn your coffee and tea by using too-hot water.

Air and Water Filters

If you’ve been reading BHK this year, you may recall that air pollution has been strongly linked to both Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. And, that pesticide residue in some water supplies may increase the risk of Parkinson’s. Neurologist Dr. Ray Dorsey, who wrote The Parkinson’s Plan (with Dr. Michael Okun), makes a strong case for installing air and water purifiers in the home.

Shopping for air and water purifiers can be complicated. I am listing a few that I’ve had personal experience with, but in general you want to look for:

An air purifier that combines a true HEPA or high-efficiency particulate filter AND a high-capacity activated carbon (or sorbent) filter.

A water purifier that has been certified by an independent third-party such as NSF International or American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Reverse osmosis (RO) systems for water generally remove many chemical contaminants (including some pesticides) depending on the system design.

That being said, no filter removes everything. It may be helpful to have your water tested so you can target a purifying system to your particular needs.

This is the air filter I have in my home in New Mexico where wildfire smoke has become common. It checks off all the boxes Dr. Dorsey recommends, like a carbon filter designed to remove volatile organic chemicals like TCE.

This tabletop water purifier is BPA-free.

Made from BPA-free plastic, this is a budget-friendly choice for a table top water purifier.

This is the under-the-sink system I use in my home. It is certified by NSF to remove organic chemicals (like the TCE linked to Parkinson’s, lead, chlorine, and pesticide residue). The carbon filter needs to be changed out once a year.

Be a Brain Health Ambassador

Have your learned something by reading BHK? The science of how to protect our brains with age continues to build. Being a Brain Health Ambassador means you share the word with all the brains you love. That’s why my book and Substack make great gifts!

Once your order your book gift, I'll head down to my hometown bookstore and sign it before they ship it to your recipient.

18. A Signed Copy of the Brain Health Kitchen Book

If you’re new here you may not know that I wrote the book on brain-healthy cooking, quite literally. The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food (Artisan Books, January 2023) is available here and wherever books are sold. I packed all 400 pages with as much science and practical wisdom as possible, along with 100 easy, delicious recipes.

To order a signed copy, contact one of my hometown bookstores:

Valley Bookstore in Jackson, Wyoming. Email: info@valleybookstore.com or call them at 307-733-4533. Wilson Book Gallery in Wilson, Wyoming. Email: books@wilsonbookgallery.com or call (307) 201-5891

19. A Gift Subscription to Brain Health Kitchen

For the ultimate BHK gift, add a year’s subscription to this newsletter. I’ll guide your giftee’s brain-health journey with twice-weekly posts chock full of research and practical tips.

20. Homemade Treats

To be honest, I stopped frantically shopping for holiday gifts years ago. Now, I schedule a day in my kitchen to create homemade treats for everyone on my list. My latest holiday treat is Chocolate Gingerbread Granola. It’s nicely spiced with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and freshly ground black pepper. The dark chocolate chips, candied ginger, and dates make it feel like a special treat, but it also provides a good dose of flavonoids (from the chocolate and olive oil), fiber (from the oats), and protein (from the almonds and high-protein oats).

Do you have a favorite homemade gift? (Bonus if it helps cultivate a brain-healthy lifestyle.) Please share!

RECIPE: Chocolate Gingerbread Granola

This granola tastes like my favorite Christmas cookies—the chocolate gingerbread from Persephone Bakery in Jackson, Wyoming. They both have a little kick from the freshly ground black pepper and generous hits of ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon.

