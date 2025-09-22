Hello, everyone. Last time we unpacked the U.S. POINTER study—the largest ever done looking at lifestyle habits and brain health. Cognitive training was one of the four pillars of their “recipe for brain health” along with physical exercise, following the MIND diet, and monitoring cardiovascular risk factors.

So what, exactly, does cognitive training involve? If you enjoy doing a crossword puzzle every day, does this give your brain the exercise it needs to build resiliency against Alzheimer’s and other dementias?

To learn more, I reached out to neuroscientist Julie Fratantoni, PhD , author of

I was curious to know which brain exercises are supported by science. Not only does she explain what’s happening in the brain when you do crossword puzzles, she gives us 3 brain exercises that are better for brain health.

If you want to dive deeper on this topic, Julie’s hosting a live workshop tomorrow: Brain Exercises for Cognitive Longevity: How to extend, strengthen, and protect lifelong brain performance. Tuesday September 23, 4:00pm CDT. Save your seat here.

Today: I look forward to seeing some of you today at 12 PM MDT for a free webinar about the U.S. POINTER study.

I’ll be joining two brain health experts who were involved in the study—Dr. Tom Holland and Registered Dietitian Jennifer Ventrelle. Hosted by Ed Park, PhD of NeuroReserve, we’ll be expanding on what I shared last time: how to create your own personalized POINTER plan.

Without further ado, please give a warm welcome to my friend Dr. Julie.

Brain Exercises with Neuroscientist Dr. Julie Fratantoni

Annie: In the U.S. POINTER study, researchers employed BrainHQ for the brain training component of their program. What type of training is this, and how does it help the brain?

Julie: There are two approaches to cognitive training. Top-down and bottom-up.

Manage Your Subscription