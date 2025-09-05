Hello, everyone. Fall comes early where I live nestled in the corner of Wyoming at the foot of the Teton Mountains. We don’t have snow—yet—but there’s an urgency to checking off all those summer bucket list activities. I reach for my down puffy jacket most days and I want to cook all my favorite pumpkin spice recipes.

Pumpkin is a superstar vegetable packed with carotenoids, bioactives that protect brain cells from neurodegenerative disease. Rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber, pumpkin also makes my list of Top 10 Favorite Cholesterol-Lowering Foods. And canned pumpkin is just as nutritious as fresh. It’s a food I call conveniently healthy. If you can’t resist bringing home one of the first pumpkins from the farmers market, though, go for it. Roast until soft, scoop out the flesh, and take your pumpkin recipes to the next level.

For today’s newsletter, I share how to get the most out of a can of pumpkin. Plus, I am unlocking some of the most popular posts from the summer that you may have missed. Find the list after the recipes.

The first newsletter of the month is always free. Please share! Share Brain Health Kitchen Upgrade for full access to BHK

First, a few announcements:

Founding Members Cooking Class: Sunday, September 21, 2025 at 4 pm MDT. Our next live-on-zoom cooking class and kitchen chat is coming soon! Founding members: look for an email from me this week; I’ll be polling you to see what you want to make and a topic to discuss. Everyone is welcome to join! Sign up as a founding member by Saturday September 20 and I’ll send you the recipes and zoom link. You’ll get 4 classes per year at just $32/class if you are already a paying subscriber. Sign up for cooking classes

Waiting list for Sardinia 2026. I am heading to Sardinia this October and will be hosting another brain health retreat there next fall. If you would like to join me, reply to this email and I’ll have my travel partners at Academic Travel Abroad get you on the list. Exact dates will be announced early next year but will fall sometime in the middle of October 2026. Check out this year’s itinerary by clicking on the pdf below.

Sardinia's Secrets for a Long and Healthy Life October 2025 2.51MB ∙ PDF file Download A brain health retreat in Italy's blue zone Download

Cooking with BHK subscribers in Mexico last fall. What a highlight!

Join me at Rancho La Puerta this fall for Brain Health Week: November 15 to 22, 2025. I am returning to Rancho La Puerta in Tecate, Mexico to host a brain health focused program at this wellness destination. For special discounts and perks, contact our coordinator Donna Sher at 858.449.3672 or dsher52@hotmail.com.

Join me for a free webinar on Wednesday, September 10 at 2 pm EST. I’ll be joining Alex Villano of Hilarity for Charity (HFC) and the dementia care experts at AGE-U-Cate for a practical conversation that highlights simple ways to take care of your brain. Whether you're a care partner, wellness advocate, or simply looking to make healthy changes, this webinar offers tools, inspiration, and community. Register here for free.

3 Recipes to Kick Off Pumpkin Spice Season

Pumpkin Spice Olive Oil Granola

If you are ready to dip a toe into pumpkin season without going full-on fall, this granola is for you. I took my basic maple syrup and olive oil granola recipe and gave it a touch of pumpkin spice. There’s no actual pumpkin here, but it is fragrant with cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger, and it gives off pumpkin spice latte vibes as you pull it from the oven.

For the most flavorful granola, check the freshness of your spices. If they date back to the last pumpkin spice season, it’s time to refresh. You can also make this with a pre-made pumpkin spice mix, but I like to mix up a DIY version from my spice drawer.

Tip: Use a robust, peppery extra-virgin olive oil here. My BHK EVOO has the perfect flavor profile for this spiced granola. Order here and don’t forget to use your discount code: BHKEVOO.

Makes about 6 cups

5 cups rolled oats

1 cup raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup pure maple syrup

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon pure almond extract

Preheat your oven to 350ºF with a rack set in the center position. Line a rimmed 18-by-13-inch baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

In a large bowl, combine the oats, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and salt.

In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together maple syrup, olive oil, vanilla extract, and almond extract.

Pour the liquid over the oat mixture and stir until well-coated. Scrape onto the pan and spread out in an even layer. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, rotating the baking sheet front to back halfway through. (Be sure to keep an eye on it towards the end in case your oven runs hot.) Remove from the oven and cool completely in the pan, then break into clusters. Use the parchment paper as a scoop to transfer the granola into an airtight container.

To Store: Keep in an airtight container, away from heat and light, for up to 3 weeks.

Pumpkin Spice Olive Oil Granola 613KB ∙ PDF file Download The perfect granola for pumpkin spice season Download

Annie’s One-Bowl Breakfast Cookies

These cookies were featured in this post as a gut-friendly recipe thanks to their fiber content and diverse ingredient list. After crunching the numbers, I was also happy to find that they provide a good dose of protein. Each serving (2 cookies) provides 8 to 9 grams of protein and about 6 grams of fiber. You can make them with mashed banana instead of pumpkin, too. And yes, they really do satisfy cookie cravings while giving you an easy grab-and-go breakfast option.

Annie's One Bowl Breakfast Cookies 5.81MB ∙ PDF file Download A gut- and brain-healthy cookie packed with protein and fiber Download

Pumpkin Olive Oil Bread with Blueberries

This pumpkin bread is one of the most popular recipes on BHK. Pumpkin and blueberries are a winning combination, but you can substitute dark chocolate chips for the berries instead. Dress it up with the olive oil glaze or keep it plain and simple. Check out the full post for a step-by-step on how to make DIY pumpkin spice mix.

Pumpkin Olive Oil Bread With Blueberries 681KB ∙ PDF file Download A decadent fall treat with all brain-healthy ingredients Download

Catch up on BHK

Busy summer? I hear you! If you are behind on reading BHK, you can catch up here. I always write with busy people in mind. Read every word or skim through to land on the takeaways. It’s all good as long as you are learning something about taking care of your brain!

Now through the end of September, I’ve taken down the paywall on some of the most popular posts.

For full access to all the recipes and articles I share, I invite you to sign up as a paying or Founding Member subscriber. Paying subscribers also get first dibs on Brain Health Retreat spots, special discount codes on products for brain healthy living, and get their questions personally answered by me here in the comments or privately via direct message.

Upgrade to Paid

Upgrade to Founding Member

Learn About Lithium and the Brain

Test your Extra Virgin Olive Oil IQ (Open access)

Dive into Dairy and the Brain

Is Dairy Good For the Brain? New thinking about cheese and other dairy products (Open access until October 1, 2025)

Your Brain on Dairy: 12 Key Takeaways (Open access until October 1, 2025)

Protect Your Brain From Environmental Toxins

Your Brain on Microplastics, Myths vs. Facts (Open access until October 1, 2025)

The BHK Guide to Protecting Your Brain From Toxins: 24 Real Life Tips (Open access until October 1, 2025.)

That’s all for today.

Happy reading and cooking, everyone. Thank you for sharing, tapping the heart at the bottom of the post, and restacking to help more people discover our community. I’ll be back next week with a book giveaway and a very special author interview. Can’t wait to share!

Love,

Annie

Share Brain Health Kitchen

Give a gift subscription