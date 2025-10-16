It’s harvest time in Sardinia! Eating grapes is a great way to foster brain & blood vessel health.

Hello, brain health ambassadors. The Brain Health Retreat in Sardinia is in full swing this week. I am writing to you from high in the mountains in the blue zone village of Urulzei. We are learning much from the Sarda people, especially the elders. Today we are headed out on a hike to see a nuraghe—one of the ancient dwellings where Sarda people lived more than 3,000 years ago.

I am up early to resume our discussion of the most preventable type of dementia—vascular dementia. Vascular refers to blood vessels, and the smallest ones that supply the brain are especially crucial for protecting cognitive health. Last time we explored what you need to know about vascular dementia: Here’s a brief recap:

Cerebrovascular disease is also present in people with Alzheimer’s about half the time

Vascular dementia most commonly develops after a stroke or the development of small vessel disease

Vascular dementia is a leading cause of dementia, second only to Alzheimer’s. And it is the most preventable. Getting risk factors under control in early adulthood and mid-life can prevent dementia 20 years later.

For today’s newsletter, let’s double click on three specific things you can do to foster the health of these tiny blood vessels. I am always excited to find newly published science you can apply to everyday life. That’s why I was thrilled to find some specific things you can do—starting today—to keep the blood vessels to your brain open and pliable. Keeping these small vessels healthy means they’ll be able to deliver optimal blood flow to your brain for decades to come. Small vessel health is crucial to protecting your cognitive health.

3 Ways to Keep the Brain’s Small Vessels Healthy

1. Understand the link between estrogen and small vessel disease.

