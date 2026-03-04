My Iced Soy Matcha Latte with Blackberries. Photo: Alexandra Grablewski excerpted from The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food, by Annie Fenn MD, Artisan Books 2023.

Hi everyone. Happy spring! When I say spring I am actually referring to “sprinter”—our bonus dose of winter. I’m still stacking wood, stoking the fireplace, and wearing snow pants to walk the dog. Swapping my daily warm mug of matcha for this icy one spiked with berries feels like just the right touch of spring.

Today, I give you my recipe for this Iced Soy Matcha Latte with Smashed Blackberries. Plus, four other things to help you enjoy the coziness of the season while taking the best care of your brain. Be sure to scroll to the end for your BHK subscriber discount codes.

1. Pique Sun Goddess Matcha

If you know me at all, you know that I am a bit obsessive about my matcha. I have always loved the grassy, earthy flavor of this green tea powder. But when the Green MED diet study came out a few years ago, I doubled-down on folding this polyphenol-rich wonder into my daily routine. That took me down a rabbit hole of published data about EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate, the polyphenol in matcha that’s especially anti-inflammatory) and its nourishing impact on the hippocampus—the memory center of the brain.

We’ll be unpacking the Green MED diet study in more detail in an upcoming post.

Honestly, I was impressed. The Green MED researchers were able to show that boosting the diet with green tea had a positive effect on hippocampal volume. Not only that, those who drank three or more cups a day had more resilient hippocampi than those who drank one or fewer. The polyphenols in the tea, they thought, were driving the slowed rate of brain shrinkage, and it was especially significant in participants over age 50.

Matcha Math: 1 cup matcha = 2 cups green tea

Each cup of matcha is like a double dose of green tea, thanks to its high concentration of EGCG. So imagine my delight when I discovered Pique Sun Goddess Matcha—a brand that proudly displays the polyphenol content right on the label.

I discovered Pique while searching for a high-quality “travel matcha” in single-serving packets I could take with me on the road hosting brain health retreats. (Italy, as much as I love you, there aren’t a lot of matcha options.) Pique has become my top-shelf matcha at home, too, thanks to its bright flavor and consistently easy-to-blend formula. Lately I’ve been drinking it on ice with soy milk and smashed blackberries.

Here’s my updated recipe, based on the one in my book :

I love Pique so much I reached out to them for a discount code for BHK subscribers. If you’d like to try my new favorite matcha, receive up to 20% off + free gifts when you use my link: Pique Matcha for BHK. I highly recommend their starter package—the beautiful glass jar and frother give you a foolproof system for making lump-free matcha every time.

2. Olive Oil Popcorn

Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

Popcorn has gotten a bad rap as an ultra-processed food for good reason—most packaged microwave popcorn is just a junky snack food masquerading as something good for you. Movie theater popcorn is even worse.

But wait—old school popcorn made from scratch has many brain health virtues! It’s a whole grain, which makes it naturally high in fiber, nutrients, and even protein. Just one small single-serving bowl (about 3 cups) provides 12 grams of fiber, 3 grams of protein, and loads of brain-healthy polyphenols. Adding extra-virgin olive oil gives you additional polyphenols and brain-friendly fats.

Here’s the trick: first air pop in the microwave then toss with EVOO. This preserves the oil’s delicate fats, flavor, and polyphenols.

Here’s how to make about 3 cups of my Olive Oil Popcorn

For the paper bag method, pour 2 tablespoons of popcorn kernels into a lunch-size paper bag. I recommend Bob’s Red Mill Organic White Popcorn. Fold the top of the bag down about 1 inch, then fold it 2 more times. For the bowl method, use a microwave-safe bowl that has a tight-fitting lid (a plate is fine). Pour 2 tablespoons of popcorn kernels into the bowl. Microwave for 3 minutes on High. Listen; when there is a pause of 2 to 3 seconds between pops, stop the microwave. Toss immediately with 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of sea salt.

Here’s one of my favorite ways to make it a little “extra.”

Italian Olive Oil Popcorn. Drizzle 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil over the freshly popped popcorn and toss 2 tablespoons dried oregano, 2 tablespoons grated Pecorino or Parmesan cheese and a pinch of flaky sea salt. For a plant-based version, substitute nutritional yeast for the cheese.

I’m using my high polyphenol, organic extra-virgin olive oil from Tuscany—BHK EVOO. We are currently sold out of the 2024/2025 harvest of BHK EVOO. But don’t worry, the 2025/2026 harvest is on its way to us from Italy. I’ll be sure to let you know as soon as the new batch is released.

3. Plant Powered Plus by Dr. Will Bulsiewicz.

Do you know Dr. B.? He’s the gastroenterologist who started the fiber-conscious eating movement. He was one of the first doctors to connect the dots between what he was seeing in his clinic (lots of people with gut problems) and a national trend (the standard American diet lacks fiber). Fiber Fueled, his first book, became a bestseller and spawned a fantastic plant-based cookbook. Dr. B. has become a national treasure and thought leader in cultivating a healthy gut microbiome.

Now Dr. B is back with another bestselling book: Plant Powered Plus takes us deep into the connection between our immune system, the gut’s defensive barrier, and how this impacts basically everything: mood, energy, sleep, and yes—brain health. If you’ve loved learning about our friendly gut bugs, you going to be blown away by what the gut immune cells do for us. Get the book! Fantastic as an audiobook, too.

Want to hear more from Dr. B.? He recently joined me on The Brain Health Kitchen Podcast (coming soon!). Look for it dropping in April here on Substack and on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

4. Finally—a non-gritty, highly dissolvable creatine

In 2026, a daily dose of creatine is a no-brainer for most people. I’ve personally experienced many of the benefits documented in scientific studies—more brain energy (especially when sleep-deprived), relief of jet-lag, better recovery between work-outs, and an edge in gaining muscle with a strength training program. But even the best products I was using didn’t dissolve as well as I’d like.

Was I destined to always have a pile of undissolved creatine at the bottom of my water bottle?

As a scientific advisor to the brain health nutrition company NeuroReserve, I reached out to the team. Could we find a high-quality, pure creatine product that actually dissolves better in water? Well, founder and CEO Dr. Ed Park went on a mission to find a better product. And he did. Revanta Creatine launched just a few months ago and has rave reviews. Sourced from a lab in Germany, it’s a higher grade than almost all other products. It’s 99.9% pure, highly dissolvable, and comes in an easy-to-use wide-mouth pouch. Now I never see a pile of creatine at the bottom of my water bottle, and there are no off flavors or textures in my water. I would love for you to try it!

Order here and use my special BHK subscriber discount code BHKREVANTA at checkout for 10% off. Let me know what you think!

5. The Spring BHK Cooking Club

The next Brain Health Kitchen Cooking Club happens on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Thanks to everyone who took my poll to choose our menu. Socca Salad Pizza, pictured above, was neck and neck with Greek classic dishes like spanakopita and beet hummus. In the end, Socca Salad Pizza prevailed! I am heading into the kitchen to get my socca pizza method ready for you. This chickpea-crust pizza is naturally gluten free, high in protein, and easy to make. Brain Healthy Pizza for the win!

Everyone is welcome to join the Cooking Club, where we also have an open forum to discuss brain health topics and get your questions answered. Upgrade your subscription to Founding Member by March 14 and I’ll send you the recipes and zoom link.

That’s all for today

I’ll be back later this week with the final installment of brain health supplements mini-series. If you’ve been following along, you know I’ve been working for months on a downloadable pdf based on the latest research about these products. I am endeavoring to include all of your supplement questions, so this is taking a bit longer than expected!

Until then, please accept my gratitude for being a part of the Brain Health Kitchen community. Whether you subscribe for the free monthly newsletter or read every word of every article, all brains are welcome here. Thank you for being here to learn more about taking the best care of your brain!

Love,

Annie

