It was a memorable month in Italy! I am missing all the Sardinia brain health retreaters like crazy. And, I can’t wait to share more about what I learned at the olive harvest and crush. But for today’s newsletter, we are talking about Parkinson’s disease. It’s the next installment of our mini-series about all the different types of dementia.

If you are just joining us, catch up with these posts:

I barely slept on the flight home from Italy because I couldn’t put this book down. Dr. Dorsey is a neurologist, researcher, and public health advocate working to end Parkinson’s disease by addressing its root causes: toxic environmental exposures. He is the founding Director of the Center for the Brain & Environment at Atria Health and Research Institute and serves as Professor of Neurology at the University of Rochester. Dr. Dorsey has testified before Congress, advised the World Health Organization, and was recognized by the White House as a “Champion for Change.”

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Dr. Dorsey for a Q&A, and I think you’ll be just as captivated by his message as I was. And angry! Parkinson’s, as you will soon learn, is a man-made disease that is clearly preventable. It used to be rare–I never saw one case in medical school–and now Dr. Dorsey can’t walk down the streets of New York without spotting several people with telltale signs.

5 Questions for Dr. Ray Dorsey

Annie: Hello Dr. Dorsey! Thank you for being here. I am familiar with your published research about the link between environmental toxins and Parkinson’s and have been anticipating your book. The science you share about this disease is absolutely mind-blowing. You’ve written that Parkinson’s is “the world’s fastest-growing brain disease.” What are the main drivers of this increase, and how confident are we that environmental exposures are to blame?

Dr. Dorsey: Recent large-scale studies have found that only 13-15% of individuals with Parkinson’s disease carry a genetic cause or risk factor for the disease. Said another way, the vast majority of persons with Parkinson’s disease, 85+%, carry no known genetic cause or risk factor. The principal causes of Parkinson’s do not lie inside of us but outside in our environment. Among these are certain pesticides in our food, some dry-cleaning chemicals in our water, and outdoor air pollution.

