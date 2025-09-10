Hello, Brain Health Ambassadors. I’m so honored to share something special with you this week. Emma Heming Willis has written a beautiful new book, The Unexpected Journey, that speaks with honesty and heart about love, resilience, and finding strength after her husband’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). It’s the book I wish I had when I learned my mother had Alzheimer’s, as it offers a thoughtful guide for caregivers negotiating a dementia diagnosis.

Many of you may already admire Emma Heming Willis for her grace and openness in sharing her family’s story. Emma is a mother, step-mother, wife, advocate, and co-founder of Make Time Wellness, a brand devoted to women's brain health. After her husband, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with FTD she became a passionate voice for care partners and families navigating neurodegenerative disease.

I recently also had the opportunity to sit down with Emma for a Q&A, and I think you’ll find her words as moving and inspiring as I did. Her book is not only a personal guide for caregivers, it is a compilation of recommendations from brain health experts. I was deeply honored to share what I’ve learned for the chapter on brain health nutrition.

The Unexpected Journey is truly a book to be shared. I’m excited to be giving away three copies to BHK readers. Find all the details at the end of this post.

5 Questions for Emma Heming Willis

Photo courtesy of Emma Heming Willis and The Open Field.

Annie: Hello Emma! Thank you for being here. I just read your book in one sitting. I couldn’t put it down! In the forward you eloquently go into why you wrote this book. Could you share a bit of that with us now—with so much going on in your life, what compelled you to write this book?

Emma: When Bruce was diagnosed with FTD, we walked out of that appointment with nothing but a pamphlet and a vague “check back in a few months.” I was terrified. I couldn’t even pronounce the name of the disease, let alone grasp what it would mean for our family. It felt like stepping into a storm with no compass.

Manage Your Subscription