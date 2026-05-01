6 Foods that Accelerate Brain Aging

Hello friends,

We spend a lot of time talking about what to add to our diets for better brain health—more vegetables, more beans, more whole grains.

But this week, we flipped the conversation.

Because just as important as what we add… is what we limit.

In this episode, Jenny and I take a closer look at the foods and eating patterns that may be accelerating brain aging over time. This isn’t about perfection or restriction—it’s about understanding what’s working against us so we can make more informed choices.

We draw on research from the MIND diet and newer studies to explore how certain patterns—especially in today’s ultra-processed food environment—can impact metabolic health, blood sugar, and ultimately the brain.

We also talk about:

Why “health halo” foods can be misleading

How daily eating habits matter most

What’s changed in the science around alcohol

New thinking about cheese and certain dairy products

And how to start making shifts without overhauling everything

What I hope you’ll take away from this episode is that small, consistent changes matter. You don’t have to get everything right. But becoming more aware of what to limit can make a meaningful difference over time.

Take a listen; I would love to hear your thoughts. And please share this with the people you love so they can be on a path to better brain health, too.

Share

Leave a comment

Until next time,

Annie

A new episode of The Brain Health Kitchen Podcast drops every Friday during Season 1. Watch here on Substack or YouTube or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

BHK Podcast Listeners: Don’t miss your special offers, below

The BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

NeuroReserve is a brain health nutrition company dedicated to bringing us high-quality, science-backed supplements—including: Relevate —a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids

Revanta , a pure-grade, highly dissolvable creatine monohydrate

BHK EVOO—our latest release of high polyphenol extra-virgin olive oil, imported from Tuscany. These products have earned a spot in my daily routine—I think of them as brain health self-care! Check them out at NeuroReserve.com and use code BHKPODCAST at checkout for 10% off.

Stock up on BHK EVOO

Order Relevate and/or Revanta Creatine

This podcast is also proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Check them out at BetterBrain.com/annie. Use code AFENN50 for $50 off your assessment, which brings the cost of a full brain health biomarker panel down to $39; most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions.Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions.

Check out BetterBrain

Show Notes

6 Foods that Accelerate Brain Aging

In this episode, Dr. Annie Fenn and Jenny Shilling shift the focus from what to add to a brain-healthy diet to what to limit. While most guidance emphasizes abundance—vegetables, beans, whole grains—this conversation tackles the question Annie hears most often: what should we actually be eating less of?

Drawing on research from the Rush University MIND diet and newer data, Annie walks through the major food patterns associated with increased dementia risk and poor brain aging over time. She explains how modern food environments—especially ultra-processed foods and so-called “health halo” products—can make it difficult to recognize what’s truly supportive for brain health.

They also discuss how everyday habits influence metabolic health, blood sugar, and long-term cognitive function. Throughout the episode, Annie offers practical ways to begin shifting patterns—without aiming for perfection or overhauling everything at once.

This episode provides a clear, realistic framework for understanding how what we limit can meaningfully shape brain health over time.

Chapters

00:00 Why “what to avoid” matters for brain health

02:00 Recap of brain-healthy eating patterns

05:00 What the MIND diet tells us about risk

07:00 The “health halo” problem

09:00 Alcohol and brain health

10:30 Everyday eating habits that add up

14:00 Blood sugar, spikes, and the brain

20:00 Where the science is evolving

31:00 Metabolic health and cognitive decline

36:00 The biggest drivers of poor brain aging

Links & Resources

MIND Diet Study (Rush University): MIND diet slows cognitive decline

BetterBrain: use code AFENN50

NeuroReserve: use code BHKPODCAST

BHK Paid Subscriber Bonus Materials

Here are the food guidelines from my book, The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food, in a handy checklist you can use as a shopping list. Download it to your phone or print it out and put it on the fridge—I hope this helps you keep the brain-healthiest foods top of mind.

Join BHK as a Paying or Founding Member