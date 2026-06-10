Taking a plein air painting class during our Brain Health Week at Rancho La Puerta is a great way to exercise the brain!

Hello, everyone. I’m happily writing to you from my office at home looking out at the Tetons with my dog Livvie by my side. After being gone for almost six weeks, I wasn’t sure if I’d receive a warm welcome or the cold shoulder. Thankfully, she was just as happy to see me as I was to see her. In fact, she is velcroed to my feet as I write.

On the long flight home, I pored over the last few months of studies I had bookmarked to tell you about this June, which is Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness Month. Last week we kicked off a new mini-series about dementia risk factors—the ones we have the power to change. In case you missed it, check out last week’s article about ob/gyn complications and conditions and this podcast about the Lancet Commission’s 14 modifiable risk factors.

Today we are talking about the impact of education and hobbies on reducing dementia risk. Yes, hobbies! In scientific terms: how does cognitive enrichment throughout life impact your brain health?

Staying physically and mentally active has long been a tenet of aging with a healthy brain. This includes the concept that cognitive reserve, or all the intellectual capital you accumulate throughout life, helps build a brain that is more resilient to developing dementia.

There hasn’t been a lot of rigorous data to guide us in the best way to spend leisure time for our brains. For example, is hanging out with friends just as beneficial as practicing a musical instrument? Is cooking a brain-healthy hobby? Is it better to have many hobbies or focus deeply on just a few? And, how do these activities stack up to the Lancet Commission’s proven 14 factors?

In other words, is learning to play mahjong right up there as a dementia prevention strategy with lowering your cholesterol?

That’s why I was delighted to dig into three newly published articles about the long-term impact of hobbies on brain health. One of the studies identified seven hobbies that significantly drove down dementia risk if followed at midlife. It quantifies just how beneficial it may be for your brain to spend time doing “cognitive enrichment” activities. I think you’ll be equally delighted—and surprised—by these findings.

First, a few announcements:

Cooking with BHK subscribers

Join me for Cooking Club this month! Founding Members: I can’t wait to get back in the kitchen and create some new recipes with you. June is a busy month, so keep an eye out for an email this week where you can vote on what we’ll cook and the best date for class.

Everyone is welcome to join. Sign up—or upgrade to Founding Member—and you’ll receive four live Zoom cooking classes with me each year (just $35 per class beyond the annual membership rate). Each class also includes a brain health Q&A, giving you the opportunity to get your questions answered live.

Plus, you’ll unlock our full archive of Founding Member recipes from the past three years.

Join the Cooking Club

The BHK Course is now in session! My new course is built directly from the semester-long brain health course I teach to pre-med students — structured, comprehensive, and designed to take you from curious to truly informed, step by step. Learn more about the course here and use the BHK discount code SPECIAL50 for $50 off the Full Program. I look forward to seeing all the BHK students in our next live Q & A.

🧠 Enroll here

Cognitive enrichment in older adults

First, let’s look at this study out of Rush University published in February. Researchers asked the question: does a person’s lifetime history of education and hobbies impact their Alzheimer’s and dementia outcomes later?

To find out, they followed nearly 2,000 participants from the Rush Memory and Aging Project over 7.6 years. At the start of the study, all participants were cognitively healthy, meaning they had no clinical signs of memory impairment or dementia. Researchers created a “lifetime cognitive enrichment” score for each person. This score was a detailed assessment of enrichment across three life stages:

Early life: This included factors like parents’ education, access to cognitive resources at age 12 (like having books, a globe, or an encyclopedia in the house), how often they were read to as a child, and whether they had foreign language instruction before age 18.

Midlife: This measured income level at age 40, access to resources like magazines or a library card, and how often they engaged in stimulating activities.

Late life: This focused on current income and frequency of cognitive activities like reading, writing, and playing games.

This score created a comprehensive picture of each person’s exposure to intellectual stimulation throughout their entire life.

During the years of follow-up, 551 of the participants developed Alzheimer’s and 719 developed mild cognitive impairment. For those participants that passed away during the study, researchers studied their brains to determine the relationship between Alzheimer’s pathology and their cognitive enrichment score.

Here’s what they found:

When participants with a higher lifetime score were compared to those with a lower lifetime score, they had a 38% lower risk of Alzheimer’s and a 36% lower risk of mild cognitive impairment.

Participants with a high degree of cognitive enrichment who went on to develop dementia were diagnosed on average 5 years later—around age 94 instead of age 88.

The delay in diagnosis was even greater In participants who developed mild cognitive impairment: an average of 7 years.

Lifetime enrichment was positively associated with cognitive function at baseline. In other words, the most intellectually enriched participants started out at a higher level of function at the onset of the study.

In the deceased participants, having had a high degree of cognitive enrichment did not translate to less Alzheimer’s pathology. It did, however, correlate to slower cognitive decline and higher cognitive function in the last years of life.

The takeaway: This study poses a strong argument that intellectual stimulation throughout life helps the brain become more resilient to Alzheimer’s.

Since it’s not a randomized controlled trial, it can’t prove that cognitive enrichment prevents Alzheimer’s. It’s as rigorous as it gets, however, for an observational study: a robust number of participants, meticulous follow-up for more than 7 years, and correlation with brain pathology. On the flip side, the participants were mostly educated and caucasian so the results may not be the same for other ethnic groups and backgrounds.

In the next study, researchers looked at how engaging in hobbies at midlife compares to other known dementia prevention factors.

The 7 brain-healthy hobbies in the PREVENT Trial

Do you love to play cards? Read on for what that means for your brain. Camping with my girlfriends in the Tetons.

How does cognitive enrichment at midlife stack up when compared to other known risk factors, including carrying an ApoE4 gene variant? In this next study published last month in the journal of Alzheimer’s & Dementia, researchers analyzed data from the PREVENT trial in an attempt to find out.

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