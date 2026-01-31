Hello, everyone. It’s been a while since I’ve written to you from a plane. I am en route to Costa Rica for next week’s Brain Health Retreat. How are you all doing out there? I hope you’re staying warm, safe, and taking care of yourselves—and each other. You know the saying, January was a tough year, but we made it? This January really feels like that.

As always, my brain health mission keeps me moving forward. Here are a few things giving me energy as we head into February:

Working with Stacy on the final details for next week’s retreat. I can’t wait to spend time with our guests at our retreat center tucked into the jungle overlooking the ocean—just south of Costa Rica’s Blue Zone. If we’re lucky, we’ll see monkeys, toucans, and maybe even a sloth.

With lower-than-normal snowfall, I’ve been able to ride my bike all winter.

I’ve decided that action is the antidote to despair. It broke my heart to see the extreme weather events in Sicily this month. When I saw that a landslide almost engulfed a village close to my grandparents’ hometown, it was a wake-up call. I booked a trip to visit my family and see how I can help with relief efforts following Cyclone Harry.

I’m putting the finishing touches on the fall Sardinia trip—I know many of you have been waiting for this one. Paying and Founding Members, look for the registration announcement next week.

Watching local Jackson girl Anna Gibson as she heads to the Olympics as a top contender in skimo. Everyone here knows how hard she has worked and we are all just so proud of her. Soon she’ll be the fastest girl in the world on skis. Go Anna!

I’ve also been working on something new: The Brain Health Kitchen Podcast, launching next month. These conversations will be an extension of our BHK community—featuring friends and mentors in the brain health world who make me laugh, give me hope, and share truly valuable insights. More soon!



Another thing that’s brightened this January has been hearing from so many of you who are cooking your way through the Comforting Stews series. I’ve loved seeing your variations. It absolutely made my day when Kristine left this comment about the Cod Puttanesca with Butter Beans and Spinach:

“The recipe was great, btw. Such a flavorful dish with zero guilt. Loved it. Keep ’em comin’!”

Marcia S. also gave this one rave reviews:

“Made the Cod Puttanesca for an early dinner today and wow! Absolutely delicious!! Subbed in garbanzo beans since I didn’t have butter beans. Roasted lemon asparagus on the side and a slice of crusty bread. We gobbled it up before I could snap a pic.”

And Karen H. shared this about the Creamy Miso Veggies Stew with Lots of Ginger:

“This is delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe. I have one serving left for my daughter-in-law, who’s been dealing with a respiratory virus. It’s a lovely, healing combination. My husband—who can be skeptical of foods he didn’t grow up with—liked it too. That’s always a win :)”

The White Chicken Chili with Hatch Chiles and Black Beans also brought out the chile lovers in the BHK community. It was fun to learn how many of you love those earthy, gently spicy New Mexico chiles.

If you’re new here, you can catch up on the Comforting Stews recipes here:

I have one more Comforting Stew to share, thanks to my friend and fellow Substacker Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle’s one-pot chicken and dumplings caught my eye on her Substack this month. Her recipe is lighter than the classic, packed with vegetables, and topped with lots of herbs. Michelle reimagined the dumplings with brain health in mind, using chickpea flour, fine cornmeal, extra-virgin olive oil, and Greek yogurt.

When I reached out to ask if I could include her recipe in our stew series, she suggested another twist: swapping the yogurt for kefir. I made a small batch for supper yesterday, and it was ready in under an hour—the bright spot of an otherwise cold, challenging day.

With Michelle’s blessing, I made a few small adjustments to turn it into a true small-batch recipe. It fits perfectly with our Comforting Stews theme: full of brain-healthy ingredients, helpful for meeting protein goals, mostly one-pot, easy on the cook, and best enjoyed from your favorite bowl. Thank you, Michelle, for sharing this recipe with the BHK community. Be sure to check out her Substack Michelle Seguin MD for more seasonal nourishing recipes and a really fun cookbook club.

A Better-For-You Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and dumplings is a comforting, nostalgic meal I used to make often when my kids were growing up. The dumplings are essentially a spooned-on biscuit dough that cooks right on top of the bubbling stew. Traditionally, those dumplings rely on white flour, baking powder, and butter, shortening, or schmaltz (chicken fat). Needless to say, I haven’t made old-school chicken and dumplings in years—I don’t even keep white flour or shortening in my kitchen anymore, and I use animal fats sparingly.

Using a combination of kefir and extra-virgin olive, the dumplings came out tender and lightly tangy, almost like a buttermilk biscuit. The chickpea flour adds depth and flavor, while the cornmeal gives a satisfying whole-grain texture.

You may remember from our dairy deep dive that fermented dairy emerged as one of the most brain-supportive choices. Kefir, in particular, stands out for its abundance of gut-nourishing microbes.

You can find Michelle’s original recipe here. My version has a slightly shorter ingredient list and makes a smaller batch. And for plant-based eaters, I’d love to see this turned into a root-vegetable-and-dumplings stew.

