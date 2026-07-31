Recipe inspired by all the blackberries I bought at the farmer’s market this morning.

Hello, brain health ambassadors. Welcome to your Friday newsletter!

This summer we are switching it up a bit on BHK. On Tuesday, we launched our Summer Highlights Podcast series—short recaps of our favorite segments of the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast, Season 1. We interviewed more than a dozen brilliant guests so far this year. So many of you have folded the podcast into your daily routine, and we hope you’ll enjoy catching up or revisiting some of the top moments. Take us with you on your next walk; each episode lasts between 15 and 30 minutes. Look for a new Summer Highlight each Tuesday now through September.

With podcasts moving to Tuesdays, you can expect your weekly newsletter on Fridays. We’ll continue our conversations about brain health news, neuroprotective foods, and mini-series deep dives. We just looked at the claims that eating more meat may reduce Alzheimer’s risk in some people, and next we are shining our brain health lens on eggs.

I’ve been hearing from you that you’d like more brain-healthy recipes, too!

Well, ask and you shall receive. I’m cooking up a new recipes series starting in August that goes through the end of the year. For today, I can’t wait to get a head start on the series with one of my favorite easy summer breakfasts.

I was reminded of my Blackberry Walnut Breakfast Crisp recipe this morning at the farmers’ market as I was staring down the first truly spectacular blackberries of the season. I love this recipe because it checks off all the things I want in a summer breakfast: it’s easy, can be made in advance, freezes well, and has brain-healthy ingredients like peak summer berries, crunchy walnuts, hearty oats, and cinnamon.

This breakfast crisp paired with the best cup of coffee (according to me) and has become one of my favorite ways to start the day. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

Before we get to the recipe, a few announcements:

We have one final offer to celebrate the First Anniversary of BHK EVOO.

It’s a big one! Buy One Canister of BHK EVOO, and Get a 2nd Canister for 50% OFF. This offer expires at midnight tonight, July 31, 2026. Wow, I still can’t believe it’s already been a year since we brought BHK EVOO from Tuscany to the USA, and thank you to all the fans out there who are making my favorite olive oil a staple in their kitchens. I’m so excited about the positive response and compliments we’ve received from all of you. Cheers to another year of brain healthy EVOO!

EVOO Offer Ends Tonight

Founding Members: I have a special EVOO birthday discount code for you! Check your email and be sure to order by the end of the weekend.

The BHK Course, Foundation 2 is now in session

I’m excited to share that our second cohort of the Brain Health Kitchen Course is filling up quickly! We have just 3 spots remaining. We keep each cohort small so everyone gets real time and attention in the live Q&As, which means once this group fills, enrollment closes until the next round.

If you’ve been thinking about joining, now is the time. The next live Q&A with is this coming Monday, August 3. The course also includes a supportive community and lifetime access to all the lessons and recipes. Learn more and secure your spot at bhkcourse.com.

Join the Course

Blackberry Walnut Breakfast Crisp

The blackberry-walnut duo provides a powerful dose of nutrients known to protect the brain. Of all the fresh berries at the grocery store, blackberries clock in at the top (along with cranberries) as the highest in anthocyanins—plant nutrients that combat inflammation in the brain. Walnuts are at the top of the pile of nuts when it comes to brain health benefits, too, since they are rich in polyphenols and omega-3 fats.

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