Hello, brain health ambassadors! In last week’s Open Thread, I put out a call for your questions about medications and dementia risk. Based on the number of questions you sent me, this a topic on many minds. Thank you for all the thoughtful comments. To get you some answers, I am excited to welcome back psychiatrist Dr. Jake of Mental Health Movement. Jake is a brand new dad! I am especially grateful for him taking the time for this guest post while juggling newborn Leo.

Without further ado, here’s Dr. Jake.

Hi Brain Health Kitchen community 👋

I’m Dr. Jake Goodman, an integrative psychiatrist and founder of Goodman Psychiatry. “Integrative” means I treat the whole person—mind, body, sleep, food, movement, purpose, and community—using evidence-based medicine alongside lifestyle therapies. In my clinic, I work mainly with healthcare professionals and other high achievers, helping people find balance, protect their mental health, and manage conditions like depression, anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, and OCD through a mix of medication, psychotherapy, and actionable habits.

I’m honored to take over Dr. Fenn’s newsletter today to talk about medications and dementia—a topic that’s often misunderstood.

Before we dive in

We’re living in a time where anti-medicine rhetoric is loud. If you search long enough, you’ll find a Reddit thread or YouTube video “proving” some pill made someone grow a second head. Let’s cut through that.

Here’s how I think about it:

What the science actually says.

What I see helping—or harming—real patients every day.



Correlation vs. Causation

A link is not a cause. Correlation does not imply causation. For example: ice cream sales and murder rates both rise in the summer. Should you avoid Baskin Robbins in July? Of course not. The confounder is heat: more people outside = more ice cream sales and more opportunities for conflict.

The same logic applies to medications. Some observational studies show people on certain medications later develop more dementia symptoms—but in many cases, those patients had more health problems, or were managing conditions that themselves raise dementia risk. A single observational study doesn’t change practice. Consistent findings across many large studies and meta-analyses? That’s when we pay attention.

Untreated Illness Hurts the Brain Too

Chronic depression, insomnia, alcohol misuse, smoking, sleep apnea, vascular disease—all of these can worsen cognition over time. Medications that treat these conditions can actually protect the brain by reducing their long-term toll.

Picture this: you’ve lost your pet and your job in the same month, you’re sleeping three hours a night, and life feels unmanageable. You go to see a physician for help. Sure, sleep hygiene matters—but tonight, you need rest. A short-term sleep aid might give you your first full night of sleep in weeks. Once you’re stabilized, we taper off and focus on the root cause. That’s what I mean when I say medicine is a tool—used carefully, it helps people rebuild their lives.

Meds I’m Cautious About Long-Term

Diphenhydramine / anticholinergic antihistamines (Benadryl, Tylenol PM, Advil PM): Block acetylcholine, vital for memory. Occasional use? Likely fine. Every night for years? A problem.

Benzodiazepines (Xanax, Ativan, Klonopin, Valium): Excellent for panic attacks, flight anxiety, or alcohol withdrawal. Daily use—especially past age 65—increases fall risk, tolerance, and cognitive fog.

Non-Benzodiazepine Hypnotics (aka “Z-drugs” - (Ambien, Lunesta, etc): Helpful short term, but chronic use raises risks for falls and tolerance. Also concern for cognitive issues.

Gabapentin : Can be life-changing for neuropathic pain, but high doses over time may cause sedation and brain fog. New studies suggest a possible link with mild cognitive decline—still uncertain, and I’m not sold, but worth monitoring.

Alcohol: Not a prescription, but worth naming. The old idea that “a little red wine is good for your brain” hasn’t really held up in most of the large studies from the past five years. That said, is a glass of wine with a great meal going to damage your brain? Probably not. I know Annie’s in Sardinia right now—and having visited this incredible Blue Zone myself, I understand how central wine is to their culture (and yes, I happily enjoyed a Sardinian wine with the best pizza I ever had in my life). My point is this: enjoy the experience if it’s meaningful to you, but don’t kid yourself into thinking wine is going to protect you from dementia – the science just doesn’t support that.

Meds Frequently (and Unfairly) Blamed for Dementia

Antidepressants (SSRIs/SNRIs) like sertraline, escitalopram, and duloxetine are generally very safe medications. While a few small observational studies (and their headlines) have suggested faster decline in dementia patients taking antidepressants, the evidence isn’t convincing. For every one of those studies, there are hundreds of larger, higher-quality trials showing these medications are exceptionally safe for long-term use. In fact, untreated depression is FAR more damaging—and can even cause a condition known as pseudodementia, where cognitive symptoms mimic dementia but often reverse once the depression is properly treated with antidepressants.



Some of my go-to medications:

Sertraline (Zoloft) : A reliable option for depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

Trazodone : Low doses taken at night help with sleep and anxiety.

Bupropion (Wellbutrin) : Energizing, boosts focus, helps with both depression and smoking cessation.

Duloxetine (Cymbalta): Treats depression and chronic pain.

How I Prescribe Safely

Treat the whole person: therapy, exercise, nutrition, and connection all matter.

Use the lowest effective dose, and reassess often.

Set an exit plan for short-term meds.

Audit all prescriptions, supplements, and over the counter meds for hidden sedatives.

Screen for sleep apnea, depression, and vascular risks—quiet but powerful drivers of cognitive decline.



The Takeaway

I’m pro-medicine—if it’s the right med, at the right dose, for the right duration.

I’ve seen countless patients finally find relief and clarity after years of suffering once they start the right treatment. Used wisely, the right medication, for the right amount of time, can protect your brain, not harm it.

Big thanks to Annie for inviting me to share with this amazing community.

—Dr. Jake

Thanks for stopping by Brain Health Kitchen Dr. Jake!

If you asked a question about menopausal hormone therapy (aka HRT) and dementia, please see this post where I extensively reviewed the current data. There have been a few noteworthy studies published this year that I’ll write about soon.

There were also several questions about statin drugs and dementia risk. I reviewed the large body of data on this topic in this post. While there is some nuance here with regard to ApoE4 carriers that is still being studied, there is excellent data to say that statins do not increase the risk of dementia. In fact, they are an important tool for prevention.

If you asked questions about chemotherapy, PPIs, or anesthesia, I have these bookmarked for upcoming posts.

Questions about today’s post? Leave a comment

I’ll be back next time to to continue our mini-series about all the different types of dementia. Thanks for being here, everyone, and have a great week.

Love,

Annie

