Calendula in the garden at Rancho La Puerta. The blooms are edible!

Hello everyone, I am just getting back from Brain Health Week at RLP, the ultimate brain break. Mostly unplugged, the week was filled with learning, movement, rest, sunshine, and new friends. A few highlights from the brain health team:

Workshops on putting the MIND diet into real life practice with nutrition experts Laura and Jennifer of The Official MIND Diet

Cognitive longevity talks with Julie Fratantoni, PhD

Plein air painting and how art helps the brain age better with artist Carrie Geraci

Teaching recipes from my book and Substack at the Ranch’s cooking school

Hosting a dinner for 30 people with Chef Vivian. Our theme: A Taste of Longevity—A Farm To Table Journey Through the Blue Zones. Look for the recipes in an upcoming post.

I’d love to have you join me for Brain Health Week next year. Stay tuned. I’ll announce 2027 dates soon!

Let’s jump back into our discussion of early signs of dementia.

Last time we defined subjective cognitive decline (SCD) as a subtle change in one’s cognitive abilities. These changes may be so subtle, in fact, that no one else notices them but you.

Today, we’ll expand on that gray zone between normal aging and measurable cognitive impairment. Normal aging includes slower recall, occasional word-finding difficulty, and mild processing changes. How do you distinguish that from a medical condition that impacts thinking and memory? Or the earliest signs of dementia? I think you’ll find there’s a lot of encouraging new science here.

First, a few announcements:

The Brain Health Kitchen Course launches May 9th!

Ever since I began teaching brain health to college students, many of you have asked for a course of your own. I’m excited to share that I’ve brought together the most important insights from my newsletter and podcast into one clear, step-by-step program that you can move through at your own pace.

We’ll cover dementia and Alzheimer’s risk, along with diet, hormones, metabolic health, cooking, and lifestyle. Look for a Mother’s Day special for the first 25 to sign up. Join the waitlist at bhkcourse.com.

This is the oil I tasted in Tuscany during the olive harvest and crush last fall—and it’s finally ready. This release of our high-polyphenol BHK EVOO is one I’m especially excited about. Based on your feedback, we redesigned the 500 mL tin with an easy-open spout that’s less likely to drip. Head over to BHKEVOO to check out the before and after pics!

Did you miss last week’s podcast with Dr. Trisha Pasricha? Watch or listen here. Paying subscribers, be sure to dig into the show notes for your bonus materials—a deep dive interview with Dr. Trisha and a chance to win her book.

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Carol’s cognitive slips

Last time I shared the story of a guest at Rancho La Puerta (I’ll call her Carol) who took me aside to tell me “I feel like my memory is slipping.” Carol is a 60-year old accountant with a full, busy life. The first red flag she noticed about her brain health happened at work. She was having difficulty doing math in her head. When looking at a spreadsheet of numbers, it took her longer to process their meaning. And she was forgetting things she normally would remember—short grocery lists, the names of people she saw occasionally, and the names of movies she’d just seen.

Carol was well aware that she was at increased risk of Alzheimer’s. She had just lost her mom to the disease, and before that, her aunt. Menopause was behind her and she had been doing well on hormone therapy for more than 10 years. She didn’t know if she was an ApoE4 carrier, but was keenly following most of the preventive strategies I have been writing about on BHK for years. Could her memory slips be the first sign of impending Alzheimer’s? Or do they fit into a reversible medical problem?

Cognitive decline happens on a continuum

The brain doesn’t usually catapult into a state of Alzheimer’s pathology. The on-ramp to get there is long—as long as 30 years. And, it usually goes through stages. It’s still true that once someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, there’s no going back to a healthy brain. Alzheimer’s, as far as we know in 2026, is not reversible. But the stages that lead up to Alzheimer’s often are.

I showed you this graph last time: You can see where SCD sits on the continuum here. Notice that arrow at the top — self-perception of cognitive decline. That’s the graph’s way of marking exactly what we just described: the stage where awareness begins, even when tests show nothing yet.

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