Brain Games, Multitasking, and the Myth of Mental Rest with Dr. Julie Fratantoni

Hello, friends!

After this episode, you’ll understand why what feels like a memory problem may actually be an attention problem, why multitasking drains more mental energy than we realize, and how small changes in your environment can help you build better brain-health habits.

This week on the Brain Health Kitchen podcast, I’m joined by cognitive neuroscientist Julie Fratantoni, PhD for a conversation about cognitive longevity — how to keep your brain sharp, resilient, and capable for the long run.

What I love about Julie’s work is that she makes brain science immediately useful. This conversation is not about adding another complicated task to your wellness list. It is about noticing how you use your brain all day — how you focus, rest, scroll, remember, work, and recover.

One idea I have been thinking about ever since: your attention is one of your most valuable brain-health resources.

And in a world built to interrupt us, protecting it may be one of the most important things we can do.

I hope you’ll listen to this one — especially if your brain has been feeling scattered, overstimulated, or tired.

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With Love,

Annie and the Brain Health Kitchen Team

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About Dr. Julie Fratantoni.

Dr. Julie Fratantoni is a cognitive neuroscientist, speaker, and science communicator focused on improving brain performance and extending cognitive longevity. She received her PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience from The University of Texas at Dallas and is also a licensed speech-language pathologist, trained in biofeedback, a 200-hour certified yoga instructor, and trained in breathing and mindfulness techniques.

Through her Substack Better Brain by Dr. Julie she translates neuroscience into practical tools for focus, memory, mental energy, stress, habits, creativity, and long-term brain health. You can learn more at Dr. Julie Better Brain.

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Paying and Founding Members of BHK: Bonus Materials

Paying subscribers: Scroll to the end of this post for your bonus materials for this week’s episode:

Annie & Jenny’s Review and Do summary: key takeaways from what we learned from Julie + our curated list of action items.

The BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

This podcast is proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain.com/annie.

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This podcast is also proudly supported by NeuroReserve, a brain health nutrition company dedicated to bringing us high-quality, science-backed supplements—including Relevate—a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids, BHK Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, and Revanta, a pure-grade creatine. These products have earned a spot in my daily routine—I think of them as brain health self-care! I’ve known the team at NeuroReserve for many years, and you can learn more about their commitment to brain health and research-backed nutritional products at NeuroReserve.com.

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Show Notes

In this episode of the Brain Health Kitchen podcast, Annie talks with cognitive neuroscientist Dr. Julie Fratantoni about how to support cognitive longevity — the ability to keep thinking clearly, learning, remembering, and making good decisions across the lifespan.

Julie explains why brain health is not just about doing crossword puzzles or downloading another brain game. Instead, she helps us think about how we use our brains all day long: how we manage attention, rest, stress, distraction, social media, multitasking, memory, and habits.

They talk about cognitive reserve, cognitive capital, brain breaks, boredom, the problem with constant scrolling, and why rest is not the opposite of productivity — it is part of how the brain learns and adapts.

Julie also shares practical ways to support memory, including emotional regulation, monotasking, active engagement with information, and giving the brain time to consolidate what it has learned.

Chapters

00:00 Meet Dr. Julie Fratantoni

02:54 What it really means to study the brain

07:17 Cognitive longevity, explained

10:10 Brain games and cognitive reserve

13:20 What the ACTIVE trial actually showed

17:36 Do brain games really help?

19:25 Why your brain needs breaks

21:24 What counts as a true brain break

23:27 Social media, scrolling, and attention

26:27 Why multitasking drains the brain

29:38 Memory starts with attention

36:34 Finding your peak performance window

40:25 Julie’s book on cognitive longevity

42:40 Habits, environment, and brain health

47:44 Why we reach for our phones

50:35 Where to find Julie’s work

Links

Dr. Julie Fratantoni’s website

Better Brain by Dr. Julie on Substack

Memory Mini-Series

Dr. Julie Fratantoni on Instagram

Dr. Julie Fratantoni on TikTok

NeuroReserve: Use code BHKPodcast for 10% off:

Relevate: a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA) and nutrients based on the Mediterranean and MIND diets

Revanta Creatine: a highly dissolvable pure-grade creatine monohydrate

BHKEVOO: our recent harvest of extra-virgin olive oil—organic, high in polyphenols, and sources from family friends in Tuscany, Italy

Better Brain: Use code AFENN50 for $50 off your assessment, which brings the cost of a full brain health biomarker panel down to $39; most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Check them out at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Learn more about today’s topics with Dr. Fenn’s recent articles on Substack:

Annie and Jenny’s REVIEW & DO

I’m so grateful to Dr. Julie Fratantoni for sharing her extensive knowledge about cognitive health. I’m now joined by my co-host and producer, Jenny Shilling.

Jenny — Key takeaways from our conversation with Dr. Julie Fratantoni

Jenny: Dr. Julie taught me so much today!

Annie: And I’d love to hear your takeaways.

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