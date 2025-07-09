A painting by my friend Carrie Geraci of the two of us paddleboarding on Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park a few summers ago. That’s me on the left! Find more of her work here.

Hello, everyone. I am writing to you on the eve of my birthday. It’s not a “big birthday” like last year, but I intend on celebrating nonetheless! I’ll be spending the day paddleboarding in Grand Teton National Park with my phone on airplane mode (aka taking a brain break).

But, before I head out, I can’t let my birthday pass without giving back to all of you in the BHK community. I am counting my blessings of all that’s happened this year and this Substack community is at the top of the list. Thank you to all of you who show up to read and learn how to take care of your brain. Each message you send me is like connecting with a friend. I am especially touched as you cheer me on in my mission to help people take better care of their brains. Founding Members: I especially love seeing your smiling faces during our cooking sessions. And, finally, I am beyond grateful to get to hang out with some of you in real life as you join me on brain health retreats around the world.

Meeting up with BHK subscribers at the last Brain Health Retreat at Rancho La Puerta.

Brain Health is a Lifestyle

You are all shining examples of how taking care of your own brain creates a ripple effect in your family, your friends, your community. If you are actively spreading the word on social media, those ripples go even farther. (Special thanks to all of you who restack my posts and notes!)

With your help, we are getting the word out that what you eat really matters for brain health. And, that Alzheimer's is largely preventable for many, many people.

That’s why I’m bringing back the Buy One, Give One special offer and the BHK Scholarship Program. It’s a way to grow our community while giving you some free perks. Here’s how it works.

Apply For a BHK Scholarship

If it’s not in the budget to upgrade or purchase a subscription this year, contact me to get on the scholarship list. Share a brief message (less than 3 sentences) about why you are motivated to join BHK. I’ll be setting aside 25 annual subscriptions for the scholarship program.

Here’s how to apply for the BHK Scholarship Program: Send me a message via the Substack app and tell me (in three sentences or less) why you’d like to join BHK. That’s it! I’ll contact you if a spot becomes available. You’ll need to download the Substack app on your device in order to access the messaging system.

Get more from Annie Fenn, MD in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Buy One, Give One

This is an opportunity to flex your muscles as a true brain health ambassador and encourage someone you love towards better brain health. Purchase, renew, or upgrade an annual or Founding Member subscription between now and July 19, 2025, and I’ll give you another one to give away.

Purchase, Renew, or Upgrade Subscription

Or, Buy One, Give One to the BHK Scholarship list. Purchase or renew an annual or Founding Member subscription between now and July 19, 2025, and I’ll give you another one to give away anonymously to the next person on the BHK Scholarship Program.

Here’s how to get your BOGO. Once you’ve purchased or renewed an annual subscription, send me a message on the Substack app that says “I’m donating to the scholarship program” and I’ll give the subscription to a free subscriber who’s budget precludes them from upgrading to paid. Or send me a message on the Substack app that says “Please send a gift subscription to…” with the recipient’s email.

Purchase a gift subscription

You can always purchase a gift subscription and send it to someone you know—a mom, dad, sister, brother, son, daughter, friend. Do you know a student who is interested in brain health? This would make the perfect gift.

Give a gift subscription

Share BHK with friends and family

Did you know that when you share BHK you can earn free months as a subscriber? Check out the BHK Leaderboard here to see how it works. Thank you to my top sharers: Edie, Alison, Rhonda, Barbie, Joan, Mary, Jillian, Krista, and Substackers

and

!!!

Share Brain Health Kitchen

With your help, I look forward to expanding access to my premium content to even more brains. Thank you for spreading the knowledge!

To send me a direct message. click on the circle top right of my home page on the Substack app, tap on CHAT and then DIRECT.

Join me for an olive oil tasting LIVE on Instagram

The BHK EVOO, amongst the olive trees in Italy and safely arrived in the U.S.

Pre-orders for the BHK Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil are in full swing! Thank you to everyone who has already ordered. We will begin shipping your EVOO to you on July 14, 2025.

Just for BHK subscribers, use discount code BHKEVOO. (Founding Members, I have a special discount code for you, which I shared in this post.)

I hope you’ll be able to join me for a live EVOO tasting with Dr. Ed Park of NeuroReserve on Instagram at 10 am MDT on July 14, 2025. And be sure to follow NeuroReserve on Instagram for all the great brain health information they share.

Up next on BHK: A mini-series all about dairy and its alternatives

I am deep into research for our next mini-series. Dairy has always been a controversial food group in the brain health world. My thoughts are evolving thanks to a handful of new publications focused specifically on dairy and the brain.

We’ll be looking at common questions like: Do some dairy products confer protection against cognitive decline? If so, which ones and what is the optimal intake? Are plant-based alternatives always a better choice for brain health? We’ll be delving into the latest research on how foods like milk, cheese, butter, eggs, and fermented dairy may have a positive, negative, or neutral impact on brain health.

I am collecting comments and questions from last week’s newsletter. Please share any other questions you may have.

Leave a comment

That’s all for today. I hope you are having a good week and I I look forward to seeing your messages when I am back online.

Love,

Annie

Brain Health Retreats Update

Want to join me on a Brain Health Retreat this year? Your brain will thank you! For detailed information about each trip, click on the links below or tap on RETREATS on the homepage.