Broccoli Kale Caesar Salad from The Brain Health Kitchen cookbook. Photo by Alexandra Grablewski.

Hello friends,

I’m so excited to announce that the second Foundation of my online course launches today July 13th, 2026!

Foundation 2 is called The Brain–Metabolism Connection. This one is my favorite yet, because it dives deep into my specialty: the kitchen. It’s the food science I’ve spent my career translating, the grocery store questions, the swaps, the supplement aisle, all in one place with a clear path forward.

Join today and you’ll get access to both Foundation 1 and Foundation 2 (they can be taken in order, or not), along with the most up-to-date brain health information I’ve ever put in one place. Lessons are updated as new research is published, often before I write about it here in the Substack newsletter.

Enroll here

What you’ll walk away with

You’ll read your own lipid panel through the 2026 guidelines and know exactly which tests to ask your doctor for , including ApoB and Lp(a), and how to advocate for them.

You’ll have a calm, personal answer to the Continuous Glucose Monitor question instead of a trend-driven one.

You’ll know your omega-3 plan : which form, food or supplement, and how much.

You’ll know your protein and fiber targets , and have simple ways to hit them week after week.

You’ll have a full set of printable tools I built just for this Foundation: the Brain Health Bloodwork Checklist (every marker, target range, and how often to test by decade, ready to bring to your next appointment), the Brain Fog Decoder, the Protein Target Self-Check, the 30-Plants-a-Week Tracker, and the Omega-3 Action Plan.

You’ll have the MIND diet scorecard as it stands in 2026 (yes, red wine is out) alongside my own Brain Health Kitchen pyramid, which gets more specific about what to limit.

And you’ll carry the mindset that runs through every lesson: perfection is not the goal; direction is.

Why you won’t find this anywhere else

I want to be clear about what makes the course different from all the other resources I share, and from what’s floating around online. My book came out in 2023. The newsletter updates you on the science as it is published. The course is the only place where all of it lives together: current, in order, and kept up-to-date with a clear actionable plan for you moving forward.

The 2026 cholesterol guidelines, the first major update in eight years, are already taught inside. The 2025 research on processed meat and dementia risk is already in the lessons. So is the 2025 update to the MIND diet itself. When the next study lands, the lesson changes with it right away.

My favorite part? We’ve built a live Q&A session into every single Foundation every 8 weeks. I’ll be available to answer any questions you may have throughout the course.

What’s inside Foundation 2

The Lemony Sardine Salad from my book is just what I’m craving this summer! Photo by Alexandra Grablewski.

Six sections, about 20 short lessons, 5 to 20 minutes each. Watch or listen at whatever pace your life allows.

Why Metabolic Health Is Brain Health – The five bloodwork markers that matter most, why BMI alone is misleading, and what shifts in midlife and why.

Blood Sugar, Energy, and Cognitive Function – What brain fog and energy crashes are actually signaling (and why perimenopause brain fog is not a predictor of dementia). Plus my honest take on glucose monitors: useful tool or unnecessary anxiety?

Protein, Fiber, and the Gut-Brain Connection – Your real protein target after 40, the 30-plants-a-week habit, fermented foods, and a clear-eyed walk down the supplement aisle: probiotics, B vitamins, what helps, and what’s hype.

Cholesterol, Fats, and the Brain – The new 2026 cholesterol guidelines in plain English, why the standard lipid panel misses 1 in 4 people who need treatment, which tests to request instead, omega-3s from food versus supplements, the truth about soy, and the daily butter-to-EVOO swap linked to a 29% reduction in neurodegenerative disease mortality.

The MIND Diet and Mediterranean Patterns – The research that makes these the best-studied brain-healthy eating patterns in the world, and how to apply them in your real kitchen with my Brain Health Kitchen pyramid.

Why Diets Fail the Brain – We close by replacing rules with patterns you can keep for life, and set up Foundation 3: The Brain Health Kitchen Method, coming in September.

New: a monthly option

When we launched in May, the annual subscription was the only way in. We’ve now added a monthly plan at $89/month, so you don’t have to commit to a full year up front. It gets you access to everything: all released course content, live Q&A time with me for every Foundation, and the recordings of previous Q&As. For a physician-taught course with live access, it’s a remarkable value.

New: A scholarship lottery

If the cost is out of reach right now, you can apply for a scholarship directly on the website. We’ll award one winner by lottery. Please don’t let affordability be the reason you sit this out!

The details

Foundation 2 opens today, Monday, July 13.

Join a group of people who are getting started right now alongside you.

If you’re already enrolled, it will be waiting for you when you log in. Nothing to do.

Our live Q&A for Foundation 2 is Monday, August 3 at 11am PST. It’s recorded, and you can send your questions ahead of time if you can’t make it live.

Enroll here

If you’ve been thinking about joining since May, this is a perfect place to start. Foundation 1 is there whenever you want the groundwork, and Foundation 2 meets you right where most of your questions already live: in the kitchen.

I’m honored to walk through this with you.

— Annie

Annie Fenn, MD

bhkcourse.com