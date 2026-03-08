Artist Carrie Geraci teaching plein air painting at Rancho La Puerta last year. She’ll be returning this year to teach her Artful Mind program.

Hello, brain health ambassadors! I’ll be back at Rancho La Puerta April 4 to 11 to host Brain Health Week. Come learn about cutting-edge brain health topics while enjoying this classic wellness destination and spa in the mountains of Northern Baja California, Mexico. Scroll down to see the amazing group of brain health experts who will be joining me.

I’ll also be the visiting chef for the week, offering hands-on cooking classes and a farm-to-table dinner experience. In addition, I’ll be hosting a group for a BHK Retreat with small workshops: tea tasting, chocolate, and olive oil! We’ve been sold out for months but have had a few spots open up. Find all the details, below.

Brain Health Week at the Ranch

When: April 4 to 11, 2026

Where: Tecate, Mexico (an hour from San Diego)

To register: Contact Donna Sher at 858.449.3672 or email her at dsher52@hotmail.com.

Share Brain Health Kitchen

About the BHK Retreat

This is my fourth time hosting a retreat at the Ranch. Retreat participants enjoy all the activities the Ranch offers, like fitness classes, yoga, meditation, educational workshops, sound healing, hiking and walking trails, and art classes. Not to mention an amazing spa! Plus, the BHK retreat receives additional perks:

The Brain Health Retreaters in November 2024 after our cooking class at La Cocina Que Canta.

Special rates—up to 30% off the all-inclusive price

Small group meetings with me (a tea workshop, dark chocolate and olive oil tasting, and an aperitivo talk)

Our own cooking class at La Cocina Que Canta

Dinner each night at one long table—a great way for me to get to know each of you, while you get to know one another

A few suprises!

Plus, this retreat falls during Brain Health Week April 4 to 11, 2026 so there will be brain health talks and workshops going on all week.

Join BHK as a paying subscriber to be the first to know about Brain Health Retreats. Plus, you’ll have access to all the recipes, articles, and guides I am sharing for better brain health. Founding Members get 4 live cooking class/kitchen chats per year. Manage Your Subscription

Brain Health Week at Rancho La Puerta: Faculty

Dr. Julie Fratantoni, Laura Morris, Jennifer Ventrelle, Carrie Geraci teaching plein air painting at the ranch, tasting green tea and chocolate with my BHK retreat guests.

Julie Fratantoni, PhD: Dr. Julie is a cognitive neuroscientist who is passionate about helping people become proactive about their brain health. She is a skilled science communicator who regularly appears on Good Morning Texas with brain tips and neuroscience insights. Julie also authors a weekly substack newsletter Better Brain by Dr. Julie that breaks down neuroscience and has over 175,000 subscribers. Julie will be teaching a 4-part series about how to use brain exercises to strengthen memory and improve lifelong brain performance.

Laura Morris, CPT: Laura is a professionally trained chef, certified personal trainer, and certified nutrition consultant with a deep commitment to brain-healthy living. She is the co-author of two books on nutrition and dementia prevention—Diet for the MIND and The Official MIND Diet—written with Dr. Martha Clare Morris and Jennifer Ventrelle. Laura specializes in translating cutting-edge research into real-life strategies that support cognitive health through food and movement.

Jennifer Ventrelle, MS, RDN, CPT. Jennifer is a registered dietitian, certified personal trainer, and co-author of The Official MIND Diet. With over 20 years of experience in clinical nutrition, fitness, and mindfulness-based lifestyle interventions, she specializes in developing programs that reduce dementia risk and promote well-being through the MIND diet and other sustainable lifestyle habits. As an Assistant Professor at Rush University Medical Center, Jennifer designs and directs behavioral intervention trials, including the U.S. POINTER Study — the largest lifestyle intervention trial in the U.S. aimed at preventing cognitive decline.

Laura and Jennifer co-author the Substack The Official MIND Diet, an extension of their program of the same name. They will be co-teaching a 4-part workshop about the MIND diet and the behavior change and tools that make it work in real life.

Carrie Geraci, BA: Carrie is a plein air painter, dedicated arts educator, and public art curator based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She earned a BA in Visual Arts from Brown University, where she also studied printmaking and photography at the Rhode Island School of Design. She is the founder and executive director of JH Public Art, a nonprofit she established in 2010. Her personal practice is driven by expressive color, intuitive mark-making, and a deep connection to place. Carrie will be speaking about the intersection of art and brain health, and teaching The Artful Mind, a series of hands-on plein air workshops.

Annie Fenn, MD (that’s me!): I’ll be moderating the week’s events, teaching hands-on cooking classes and a farm-to-table dinner experience at La Cocina Que Canta, hosting my BHK retreat group with a series of workshops, and giving the first talk of the week: Stay Sharp With Age: 10 Ways To Take Care Of Your Brain.

If you have your heart set on joining me during Brain Health Week, be sure to share with a friend and snag your spots now! This is also an ideal retreat for couples, sisters, mothers & daughters, and the solo traveler. Share Brain Health Kitchen

More people you will meet: Donna Sher, the BHK retreat coordinator and Salvador Tinajero, the Ranch’s Master Gardener for over 30 years.

I was recently a guest on Rancho La Puerta’s pocast Resonate. Listen to my conversation with Barry Shingle here. Cooking For Brain Health

I hope some of you wil be able to join me for this educational vacation! Sign up by contacting Donna Sher at 858.449.3672 or email her at dsher52@hotmail.com. She will help you register for Brain Health Week and, if you wish, the BHK Retreat group.

Questions? Leave a comment here. Leave a comment

See you at the Ranch!

Love,

Annie

PS: Tap on the Travel & Retreats tab of the BHK homepage to learn about my other brain health retreats and longevity trips.