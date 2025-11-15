Hello, everyone. Do you ever have a food memory pop up in your brain, seemingly out of nowhere? When I got back from my last trip, I was rifling through the fridge to figure out what to make for dinner. I didn’t have much to work with: a head of broccoli, a lemon, a russet potato. That’s when I pictured a creamy broccoli soup I hadn’t made in years, a recipe from my very first cooking class at Rancho La Puerta (circa 2015)! I don’t remember why it fell out of rotation, but I do recall the winning combination of crispy florets atop a creamy soup flecked with sumac and flaky salt.

Today, to officially usher in BHK Soup Season, I am happy to be bringing this recipe back. I gave it a few spins in the kitchen this week, streamlining the steps to save you time. I’ve added a few ingredient substitutions, too, in case you don’t have pistachios or sumac on hand. I can’t wait for you to try it!