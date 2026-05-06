Fact or hype: The p-tau217 blood test has been framed as a “cognitive clock” for Alzheimer’s that can predict when symptoms start.

Hello, everyone. It’s been a while since I’ve written to you from the air! After two weeks of Italian language school in Sicily, I am hopping over the Mediterranean Sea headed for Sardinia. There I’ll be attending another immersion course in the city of Cagliari. Yes, I am on a mission to improve my Italian! Then I’ll be driving my tiny rented Fiat up into the mountains to stay in one of my favorite villages in the Blue Zone—Baunei.

Perched high in the mountains, Baunei was one of the first places in the world described as a Blue Zone—where the residents are known for exceptional good health and longevity. I’ll be doing research there for upcoming trips for the BHK Longevity Travel program. Come say hello to me in Baunei during a Substack Live with Pam Fullenweider MS, RDN of Fully Mediterranean on May 18. I’d love to see you there!

I’ll share more soon about my time in Italy, including how I found my long-lost cousins and visited a new Blue Zone village in Sicily.

Today, however, we are wrapping up our mini-series on early diagnosis of dementia with a discussion of the p-tau217 blood test for Alzheimer’s. You may have seen headlines that described it as a kind of “clock” that can predict not just if someone will get Alzheimer’s, but how many years they have until symptoms begin. The media had a field day with this concept, which was presented in a study published in Nature a few months ago. Spoiler: there’s good news here about the p-tau217 test, but no, it’s not a crystal ball.

In this post, I’ll walk you through what the latest research actually shows and how to think about whether this test is useful for you.

The first newsletter of the month is always free. Please share. Share Brain Health Kitchen

If you are just joining us, you can catch up on the series here:

Join BHK for full access

If you’ve been reading this newsletter or listening to my new podcast, you know how the science of taking care of your brain gets stronger every year. In this newsletter I try to give you pieces of this story, week by week. What I’ve always wanted to give you is the whole picture.

My new Brain Health Kitchen Course is built directly from the semester-long brain health course I teach to pre-med students — structured, comprehensive, and designed to take you from curious to informed, step by step. It includes seven foundations, covering everything from dementia risk and genetics to metabolism, hormones, food, and daily habits. The kind of knowledge that actually changes how you live.

If you’re serious about protecting your brain — and the brains of the people you love — this course is the next step for you. It launches May 9th for Mother’s Day, with a special rate for the first 25 people who show up.

Sign-Up on the waitlist here to receive the BHK subscriber coupon code when it comes available!

Learn more about the course here, and get on the waitlist to receive a special enrollment discount.

Join the waitlist

Let’s talk about pTau-217.

What is p-tau217?

In 2025 I wrote to you that p-tau217 had just been FDA-approved for the detection of a key marker for Alzheimer’s. This was big news because the test proved to be almost as accurate at diagnosing Alzheimer’s as a special scan (a PET scan to detect abnormal proteins) or an invasive spinal tap. It was a huge step in making early diagnosis less expensive, less invasive, and more accessible.

Here are a few things to know about the p-tau217 blood test:

P-tau217 is specific for Alzheimer’s. The test can help differentiate if someone with cognitive impairment could have Alzheimer’s or another neurodegenerative disease (like frontotemporal dementia). This can shave years off the long road to diagnosis many patients and families now experience.

P-tau217 is just as accurate as more expensive and invasive tests. Up until now, the only way to detect a buildup of tau was to do an expensive brain imaging test (a PET scan) or an invasive spinal tap to check for it in the spinal fluid.

P-tau217 can be detected up to 20 years before cognitive symptoms arise. Measuring p-tau217 may help someone with risk factors for Alzheimer’s get treatment before symptoms appear.

A positive p-tau217 test is not diagnostic of Alzheimer’s. Conversely, having a negative p-tau217 test doesn’t guarantee one is in the clear.

The FDA has approved p-tau217 blood testing for those with cognitive complaints. It is not approved, however, for general screening in cognitively healthy adults. More on this, below.

Check out this post for a refresher on what pTau-217 is and how it’s been used to diagnose Alzheimer’s:

Can p-tau217 determine if cognitive slips are Alzheimer’s or something else?

In this month’s mini-series we’ve gone into the difference between subjective cognitive decline (SCD) and mild cognitive impairment (MCI). I gave you a list of 10 action items to check if you notice cognitive slips. As we learned—many cases of memory problems are totally reversible and not indicative of impending dementia. The flip-side, of course, is that sometimes these symptoms are very early signals of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis decades later.

If you are experiencing SCD or have been diagnosed with MCI, the p-tau217 test can help you and your medical team rule in or rule out Alzheimer’s. Having a p-tau217 level above a certain threshold could even help you qualify for treatment that may modify the disease.

If you don’t have symptoms, however, it isn’t clear what the results will mean.

Can p-tau217 predict if a healthy person will get Alzheimer’s?

Our knowledge of the implications of a positive p-tau217 test just grew by leaps and bounds, thanks to two studies published in the journal Nature this year.

In this study about p-tau217 testing, researchers followed a cohort of patients in the Harvard Aging Brain Study for eight years. Their key question was to determine if p-tau217 could predict future amyloid accumulation, tau spread, and cognitive decline. In other words, is p-tau217 more than a biomarker for the accumulation of amyloid and tau at one point in time? Is it also able to predict if a cognitively healthy person will develop Alzheimer’s symptoms?

They found that the p-tau217 blood test:

Accurately predicts future amyloid accumulation (not just current status). The higher the baseline ptau-217, the faster amyloid accumulation over time.

Also predicts tau spread downstream. The higher the baseline p-tau217, the greater future tau deposition.

Predicts cognitive decline. Individuals with higher p-tau217 showed greater longitudinal cognitive decline.

May be the earliest detectable signal of impending dementia, showing up years before abnormalities are detectable on a PET scan.

If found to be very low as a baseline, participants rarely became amyloid-positive over six years.

Can p-tau217 predict when a person gets Alzheimer’s?

In another study, also in Nature, researchers explored if the p-tau217 test could be used to predict not just if someone gets Alzheimer’s but when.

Here’s what they found:

The age when someone first has a positive pTau-217 test matters. The older one is, the more likely they will progress to symptomatic Alzheimer’s.

A certain cut-off for the test was able to predict significant Alzheimer’s pathology in the brain in the next three to four years.

The test still has limited utility for individual decision-making. But it may be an important research tool to help determine how to study the effects of drugs to treat or prevent Alzheimer’s.

Using the p-tau217 test to predict if the brain will remain dementia-free. The older a person was when they had a positive test, the shorter their time to developing Alzheimer’s. Source: Petersen et al, Nature April 2026.

Here’s where the p-tau217 cognitive clock falls short

In the cognitive clock study, researchers compared the percentage of p-tau217 in the blood to when it is evident on a specialized brain imaging test—a PET scan. They didn’t correlate the test with people who clinically had Alzheimer’s. Instead they compared it to those who have Alzheimer’s on a scan. It’s important to understand that this isn’t the same thing.

Having Alzheimer’s pathology in the brain doesn’t mean you’ll develop Alzheimer’s disease. Upon brain autopsy, scientists have found that some 30 percent of cognitively healthy older adults also have a lot of buildup of these proteins in the brain.

For a refresher, I wrote to you about the difference between biological Alzheimer’s (based on biomarkers) vs. clinical Alzheimer’s (based on symptoms) in this post.

The authors clearly state in the cognitive clock paper that the test still has limited utility for individual decision-making. But it may be an important research tool to help determine how to study the effects of drugs to treat or prevent Alzheimer’s.

Should you get a p-tau217 test?

This is definitely one of those tests where you should look before you leap. Thorough discussion with a brain health expert is key to understanding what this test does and doesn’t tell you.

The good news is that p-tau217 is the most accurate blood-based biomarker of Alzheimer’s pathology, tightly tracking both amyloid and tau biology. But there’s a lot of nuance here regarding its best use. This breaks down into three general categories:

If you don’t have cognitive symptoms: the test may be predictive of future dementia , but using the test this way is controversial. It is currently most useful as a research tool, not to predict an individual’s brain health fate. If you are someone with risk factors for Alzheimer’s, such as a family history of the disease, testing could help you make decisions to improve your brain-healthy lifestyle.

If you are experiencing subjective cognitive decline (SCD) : the test may help distinguish brain-centric factors (impending Alzheimer’s) from other reversible causes (stress, micronutrient deficiencies, sleep)

If you have been diagnosed with MCI: checking p-tau217 is part of the recommended evaluation, now reflected in current practice guidelines

What if you are cognitively healthy but have one or more risk factors for Alzheimer’s? P-tau217 testing may help define risk and fine-tune brain-healthy interventions. If one has a family history of the disease, carries an ApoE4 gene variant, or has other known risk factors, the test could be used to help one be proactive about preventing or delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s.

You are probably wondering: how much does a p-tau217 test cost? Prices vary from $200 to over $1000, and not all tests are the same. Some measure just p-tau217; others are a combination of tau and amyloid ratios. One company has FDA-approval (Lumipulse G pTau217 / β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio); others (like PrecivityAD/ PrecivityAD2 byC2N Diagnostics) are being used without FDA-approval. This is an emerging field that’s changing rapidly. My recommendation is to discuss testing with your health care professional first, or enroll in the brain health and dementia prevention program BetterBrain to discuss with one of their brain health experts. The program is covered by most insurance companies; p-tau217 testing is often additional. Use code AFENN50 for $50 off your assessment; most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Check them out at BetterBrain.com/annie.

I’ll leave you with one last super interesting study

Published just a few weeks ago in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, primary care physicians surveyed patients on their thoughts on getting tested with p-tau217.

Here’s what they found:

After learning about p-tau217, 85% of the patients would be willing to undergo testing

Education, clinical relevance, accuracy, and affordability would boost test uptake

After a positive test, 87% of primary care patients would try to boost brain health

One-third expect emotional distress to be very likely; half say it’s somewhat likely

Could p-tau217 testing in cognitively healthy people serve as a kick in the pants to get into brain-healthy living? This concept mirrors what we have already learned from the REVEAL trial about learning one’s ApoE4 gene variant status.

Now I’d love to hear from you

Would you get a pTau-217 test even if you weren’t experiencing cognitive problems? Would you be concerned about the psychological implications of having a positive test? If you’ve had personal experience with this test and are willing, please share with our community.

Leave a comment

Ciao for now!

Next week I’ll be writing to you from the Blue Zone of Sardinia! Thank you for sharing, tapping the heart at the bottom of the post, and restacking to help more people discover our community.

Love,

Annie

Brain Health Retreats Update