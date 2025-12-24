Hello, Brain Health Ambassadors. Did you notice? We just passed the three-year anniversary of BHK on Substack. To celebrate, I have a little something for everyone. Check out your anniversary gift below!

Plus, I am giving away 10 one-month subscriptions to new subscribers. During that month, you’ll be able to access the full archive including recipes, articles, guides, and more. It’s a great way to check out the site and try some of the recipes if you just joined for free. Find all the details, below.

Three Years Ago This Month

I remember that day in December 2022 like it was yesterday. Brain Health Kitchen—the book—was about to launch into the world. I was immersed in the details of a 5-month book tour. Six months prior, I had run an idea by my editor Lindsay Maitland Hunt : What if we created a community as an extension of the book? I envisioned Brain Health Kitchen—the newsletter—as a place to come for science-based information about taking care of your brain. But I wanted something more. A place where:

As a community, we could keep exploring what it means to live a brain-healthy life.

I’d be able to hear what’s on readers’ minds and answer their questions.

We could keep the brain health conversation going as new science evolved.

Those with loved ones living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias could find support.

There would always be something to learn and a new easy, delicious recipe to try.

Maybe I could even find a way for us to cook together!

I had it in my head that I needed to give you a cake recipe to celebrate the Substack launch. So in between writing the first batch of newsletters while doing interview after interview for the book launch, I worked on the Better-For-You Carrot Cake with Coconut Cashew Frosting for months! It’s still one of my favorite cakes. Have you tried it?

Lindsay was all for it, but also reminded me I was about to head out on an extensive book tour. How would I find the time to write every week?

Well, I found the time and I am so glad I did! Writing to you every week has been a privilege. Chatting with you in the comments, in the Chat, and over on Notes is the best part of my day. Getting to meet some of you in real life at brain health retreats or live on zoom during our Cooking Club meetings has been a true joy.

Last month’s BHK retreat group at Rancho La Puerta. Missing you all!

When I was practicing medicine I considered my patients an extension of my own family. And that’s exactly how I feel about all of you. Thank you for being a part of the BHK family.

Before we get to the gifts, let’s take a look at how much we’ve accomplished these last 3 years.

I think you will find these 3-year stats just as mind boggling as I did!

Your top 3 favorite recipes over the last 3 years: Protein-Packed Pancakes with Wild Blueberries, Sicilian Broccoli, Kale & Pistachio Pesto, and Sardinian Lentil Soup with Lots of Herbs.

Our newsletter community has truly grown! To celebrate, I have a little something for each and every one of you.

3rd Anniversary Gifts

I often say that all brains are welcome here. Maybe you subscribe for free to read the headlines. Or you have a paying subscription and only have time to skim for the takeaways. Many of you are all in—reading every post, leaving thoughtful comments, and helping guide the topics you see on BHK.

Paying and Founding Members: you are the heart and soul of Brain Health Kitchen. Thank you for your immense support over the years. Thank you for all the Brain Health Kitchen books you’ve purchased. It has been a true privilege for me to get to know some of you while traveling in Sicily, Puglia, Tuscany, Sardinia, Costa Rica, and at Rancho La Puerta!

I am grateful for you all. Thank you for showing up to learn a little something each week about taking care of your brain.

Paying Subscribers: 10 Free Upgrades to Founding Members’ Cooking Club

Join me live on zoom every 4 months for the Cooking Club with new recipes and a topic discussion. Bring family and friends, cook along, or just enjoy the conversation. Vote for the topic of discussion and get all of your brain health questions answered. To enter, leave a comment here and tell me 1) what you’d like to cook in 2026 and 2) a brain health topic you’d like to learn more about.

Founding Members/Cooking Club subscribers: 30% off Brain Health Consultations

Please enjoy a 30% discount on one-to-one brain health consultations with me. Use it for yourself or gift it to someone you love. I’ll be sending your 30% off coupon in a separate Founding Member email. Look for it today!

I currently have availability on Tuesday afternoons in January 2026. Other times can possibly be arranged. Consultations must be booked by the end of 2025.

Free or New Subscribers: 30% off annual subscriptions

If you’ve been wanting to take your brain health to the next level, this is your sign! Enjoy 30% off when you upgrade to an annual subscription. Offer good now through the end of 2025. Subscribe here.

Free subscribers: Win a 30-day free pass

I am giving away 10 one-month subscriptions. This gives you access to the full archive of BHK including recipes, articles, guides, and more. It’s a great way to check out the site and try some of the recipes if you just joined for free. To enter, leave a comment below about what you are most interested in learning about. Be sure to mention you are entering to win a 30-day pass! First come, first served.

That’s all for today

I’ll be taking a short break to spend time with my family over the holidays. See you back here in 2026 for a new year of Brain Health Kitchen. Until then, please have a restorative, fun, and delicious holiday season.

Love,

Annie

PS: Gift subscriptions make such good last-minute gifts!

