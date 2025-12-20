Centenarian Soup, from the blue zone of Sardinia to your bowl in under an hour.

Hello, everyone. Today we are wrapping up our BHK Soup Season series with a very special recipe—one I first tasted while traveling in the blue zone of Sardinia, Italy. Like other versions of minestrone, it’s filled with vegetables, beans, and small bits of pasta simmered in a flavorful broth. But it’s the broth that’s been on my mind since my friend Zio Marco made me this soup.

After a lot of tinkering, I am happy to report you can easily enjoy a version of Zio Marco’s Centenarian Soup wherever you live, using whatever vegetables and herbs you have on hand.

While Zio Marco spent the good part of an afternoon making the broth, I’ve streamlined his method so the soup is ready in under an hour. If you have a little extra simmering time, though, you will be rewarded with a soup very close to the one Marco made for me with a unique, irresistible broth. I can’t wait for you to try it.

Centenarian Soup

Aptly named, Centenarian Soup is a type of minestrone enjoyed all over Sardinia where it is a staple in the diet of people living well into their nineties and beyond. Locals will tell you that eating this soup nearly everyday is one of the secrets to their longevity. Every family has its own version. The soup I tasted after visiting the town of Jerzu, for example, was different from the one Zio Marco made for me in Seulo, pictured below. They all call it Centenarian Soup, though, in honor of the island’s most elderly residents.

Scenes from Seulo, a blue zone village in Sardinia.

Meet Zio Marco

Zio Marco is the ageless uncle of a friend who generously put me up while I was visiting Seulo. I had been traveling around Sardinia the week before the last Brain Health Retreat—hiking and biking and visiting friends—and had my heart set on staying in Seulo, one of the more famous blue zone towns. It’s a stunning village perched high in the mountains, surrounded by waterfalls, stone arches, and swimming holes.

Zio Marco took me high above the town to see where he lived as a boy with the sheperds, and where he still forages for mushrooms.

After a long day of hiking, I wandered into town to find a place to stay only to discover that the handful of bed-and-breakfast inns were fully booked. So I called my friend Maria, a chef in Cagliari I had met through my retreats. I tried my best to explain—in my level 2 Italian—that I needed a room for the night. Did she know anyone who might take me in?

Soon I was knocking on the front door of her uncle Marco’s 200-year old house, right in the center of Seulo. Zio Marco greeted me with a big hug and immediately began showing me around. He spoke in a local dialect that I could barely follow, and my Italian didn’t help much either. It didn’t matter. Marco was a warm, generous host, and we communicated just fine without many words.

Zio Marco's house and some of his paintings.

First, he showed me the root cellar, where a basket of mushrooms he’d foraged the day before sat proudly on display. Grapes from the week’s harvest were strung up like Christmas lights. After tasting a few, we walked into his art studio, where dozens of portraits of Sardinian elders were scattered about.

A few more of my favorite paintings in Marco's studio.

When he showed me to my room, Marco explained that it had belonged to his mother who had passed away during the pandemic, at the age of 103. Her embroidered dresses were still hung in the closet, her sewing machine sat by the window, and a crocheted bedspread covered the tiny bed. I felt like I was stepping into a living museum.

Since it was getting late, Zio Marco took me to the local bar to eat. Tomorrow, he said, we’d go to his country house and cook.

Marco's feast, including tomatoes from his garden and his family version of the Centenarian Soup.

The next day, a herd of friendly goats bleated at us as we drove up a steep and narrow road to his other home. I immediately fell in love with the outdoor kitchen. Marco got to work building a wood fire in the massive fireplace where he planned to cook suckling pig on a spit. Then we headed out to the garden to find vegetables—tomatoes for the bruschetta and broad beans for the soup. From the root cellar, we grabbed a bundle of goat cheese rinds and got to work making the broth for the Centenarian Soup.

Marco’s Soup

Goats are central to the culture of Sardinia, especially in the blue zone. In fact, locals here eat some type of goat cheese every day, often hard cheeses with rinds similar to the outer edge of Parmigiano or Pecorino. To make the broth for his Centenarian Soup, Marco took a handful of goat cheese rinds and covered them with cold water. He brought this to a boil and reduced the heat to a gentle simmer. He tended to the broth over the next several hours, stirring it whenever he passed by the stove on his way to the root cellar or the garden.

The broth became deeply infused with flavor from the cheese rind. After about 3 hours, Zio Marco deemed it ready to make soup. In a separate pot he warmed a generous glug of olive oil with onion, celery, carrots, and fennel. Once the vegetables were soft and starting to brown, he added a few handfuls of small potatoes cut into quarters, broad beans from the garden, and a few handfuls of cooked borlotti beans. He added the broth and kept it all simmering until the potatoes were done. He threw in a few handfuls of broken spaghetti and fresh herbs. When the pasta was done, Marco declared that supper was ready.

We ladled the soup into shallow bowls and grated more goat cheese on top, along with a generous amount of black pepper. The soup only needed a pinch of salt; it was plenty flavorful thanks to the salty cheese rinds.

RECIPE: Centenarian Soup

Sharing Centenarian Soup at my house for Sunday lunch.

