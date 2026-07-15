Hello, everyone. Thank you for all the birthday wishes! I so appreciate your kind words and sage advice as I launch further into this decade of life.

I had a memorable day spent almost entirely outdoors. A few highlights: an early morning paddle on Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park; almond butter stuffed birthday dates; a sound healing ceremony in a teepee with my favorite women; long chats with my two boys; blueberry lemon bars; and time spent enjoying my new favorite hobby—painting tiny watercolor scenes to give away.

Meanwhile, it was a big week over here at BHK. If you’re new here, welcome! Our brain healthy community continues to grow and I am thrilled to have you here. Here’s what’s been going on:

Foundation 2 of the Brain Health Kitchen Course is now live . It’s been fun to welcome new students into the course and I’m looking forward to our live Q and A on August 3. There are still a few spots left, and you can jump in anytime.

It’s back to school time for me, too. I am updating my Brain Health Nutrition course for students at the University of Cincinnati and the College of Medicine. There’s a lot of new science I’ll be adding to their syllabus. School starts in August!

BHK EVOO celebrated its first birthday. As part of my Birthday Sale, we offered our best price ever on BHK EVOO. I was happy to see so many of you take advantage and stock up. If you missed the sale, don’t worry—we still have plenty of the 2025/2026 harvest. So treat yourself to our organic, high polyphenol extra-virgin olive oil and drizzle it on everything this summer! You can order here —and use BHKEVOO for 5% off. Founding Members: find your special code in this post.

We soft-launched our first-ever Founding Members trip —join me in April 2027 on the Greek island of Crete ! We’ll be hiking the rolling hills, e-biking along the coast, and exploring their farm-to-table culture in the heart of the Mediterranean. Sign up as a Founding Member and learn more here .

The BHK Podcast Summer Highlights are coming soon. As Season 1 of the BHK Podcast wraps up, Jenny and I are working on bringing you a series of “Summer Highlights”—our favorite segments from some of the brilliant guests we interviewed this year. So many of you have folded the podcast into your daily routine, and we hope you’ll enjoy catching up or revisiting some of the top moments. Take us with you on your next quick walk; each episode lasts between 15 and 30 minutes.

For today’s newsletter, I was planning on digging into the recent studies that say eating red meat, cheese, and eggs may decrease dementia risk. There is much here to discuss and I need more time to wade through the literature. So instead, let’s make one of my favorite summer recipes. It takes just 10 minutes to stir together a batch of these satiating, not-to-sweet chia seed puddings. They are perfect for an easy breakfast or post-workout snack. And, each pudding provides about 24 grams of protein.

The BHK newsletter is proudly sponsored by Pique Life, my top pick for ceremonial-grade matcha from Japan. Their Sun Goddess Matcha delivers smooth, sustained energy and calm focus thanks to its unique combination of caffeine and L-theanine. I love the convenient single-serving packets when I travel and it has become my favorite for making matcha at home, too.

Receive up to 20% off + free gifts when you use my link: Pique Matcha for BHK. And be sure to check out their B-T Fountain electrolytes, and R-E Fountain magnesium.

Chocolate Protein Chia Seed Puddings

Here’s the chocolate-lovers’ version of an easy chia seed pudding that I make every week in the summer. Just stir the ingredients together in a bowl, divide between jars or bowls, and chill.

Chia seeds are naturally high in protein, fiber, and omega-3 fats. Choose whatever type of milk you like that meets your health goals, such as almond, cashew, soy, or cow’s milk. (We did a deep dive on the best milks for brain health here.)

For an additional protein boost, top with pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, and/or nuts. Choose a good quality protein powder to boost the protein content even more for a total of 24 grams per serving.

You’ll find a list of my favorite protein powders and how to use them (plus discount codes!) in this post:

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