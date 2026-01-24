Hello Brain Health Ambassadors! For this week’s recipe, we’re channeling the flavors of Southern Italy.

I’m sure you’re familiar with Pasta Puttanesca—that classic dish said to be born in the brothels of Naples. At its heart, Puttanesca is a one-pot meal that comes together quickly thanks to pantry staples. Not only that, the ingredient list is like a who’s who of my favorite brain healthy foods: olives, capers, anchovies, tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, and herbs.

This month’s recipe mini-series is all about Comforting Stews. For a puttanesca-inspired stew we have to go further south to Sicily where capers grow wild in the cracks of ancient buildings, their vines cascading to the ground. Here, I’ve tasted many versions of a stew made with typical puttanesca ingredients and flaky white fish like branzino or spegola.

These fish stews are garlic- and anchovy-forward like the famous pasta dish up north. Sicilians don’t call it puttanesca, though. It’s more of a fisherman’s stew using ingredients that are hyper-local and abundant.

For an entirely plant-based Butter Bean Puttanesca, double up on the butter beans and omit the anchovies and cod. I am also sharing my Instant Pot master recipe for making perfectly creamy butter or gigante beans from my book. Find that bonus recipe, below.

Capers growing wild in Sicily; some of my favorite Sicilians from brain health retreats over the years.

My heart goes out to Sicily as I see the devastation Cyclone Harry has brought to the eastern and northern coasts. My thoughts are with all my Sicilian friends, especially those who have so graciously hosted brain health retreats with me throughout the years.

My brain-healthy Cod Puttanesca

My brain-healthy version of the Sicilian fish stew starts with extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and a generous helping of white anchovies. As the oil warms, the little fish melt into the background to become the base for the sauce—great for both people who love anchovies and those who don’t. Anchovies have a deep umami flavor that makes them feel like a secret ingredient; this 30-minute dish tastes like it simmered for hours.

Next, I add a can of crushed San Marzano tomatoes, a mix of black and green olives, capers, thyme, and butter beans. You won’t see butter beans in the fish stew in Sicily, but I love how these large creamy beans soak up the puttanesca flavors while giving you a good dose of protein and fiber. Large creamy beans work well here, such as butter beans, gigante beans, or what Rancho Gordo used to call Corona beans. If I have time, I’ll make a big batch from scratch in an Instant Pot, but canned beans are totally fine here.

After about 20 minutes of simmering, the puttanesca sauce is ready for the fish. I use whatever looks best at the grocery store—usually Atlantic cod or black cod (sometimes called sablefish.) Cod is a cold water fish that becomes buttery and flaky after just a few minutes of poaching in the tomato sauce. It’s an excellent lean protein but a bit lower on the omega-3 spectrum. Not to worry, the anchovies compensate.

The cod is placed above the simmering sauce to gently poach for about 10 minutes. Once it easily flakes, the stew is done. A few handfuls of boxed baby spinach round out our list of brain-healthy food groups for a truly satisfying one-pot meal.

Cod Puttanesca with Butter Beans and Greens

For a plant-based version, double up on the butter beans and omit the anchovies and cod.

To reduce the sodium in this dish, soak the olives and capers in a bowl of water for about 15 minutes; drain before using. I’m using Patagonia Provisions spicy white anchovies, one of my top picks for tinned fish from last month’s brain healthy gift guide.

