Hello, everyone. Does it seem like a lot of people are sick right now? It sure feels like that where I live. Just when I thought I had skated through the holidays without a sniffle or a sore throat, it caught up with me this week.

It’s all good though because 1) I am fully vaccinated and my symptoms are mild, and 2) I came up with a comforting gingery stew that you can make with very little effort the next time you—or someone you love—is sick.

This Creamy Miso Veggie Stew with Lots of Ginger kicks off our next Saturday recipe series: Comforting Stews. This series will focus on being:

Easy on the cook

Flexible on the ingredients, with the power to clean out the fridge

Mostly one-pot, best eaten out of your favorite bowl

Packed with brain health superstar foods

Helpful for meeting protein goals

Small batch: each recipe serves two but you can double if you like

Ready? You’re going to need a lot of ginger!

But first, in case you missed it: last time we dove into some of the best brain health books of 2025 and a soon-to-be released one for 2026. There’s still time to enter to win some of these books; just be sure to submit your comment by Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

About Miso Paste

Miso is a fermented food made from soybeans, chickpeas, or another legume or grain. Different types of miso have a range of flavor profiles, from the mild and slightly sweet white miso to the more full-flavored red. In general, the longer the fermentation period, the darker the paste and the stronger the flavor. I’m using white miso paste in this recipe because it fits with a comforting, gentle flavor profile, but you could try other varieties if you like.

Miso is a fermented food teeming with gut-healthy probiotics. It’s best added to foods that are not boiling hot so as not to kill off the beneficial microorganisms. To add to soups and stews, it is typically dissolved separately in warm broth, whisked into a slurry, and added at the end of the recipe.

If you are on a low-sodium diet, be sure to check the sodium count of the miso paste. Most are quite high, but there are many lower-sodium brands (Eden Organics is a good one.) I typically don’t need to use salt when I add miso paste to a recipe.

Ways to riff on this recipe

Most vegetables you have on hand will work in this stew. For the sake of simplicity, choose between 2 and 4 different vegetables cut into same-size pieces. You’ll need about 4 cups of diced, sliced or torn vegetables. Peer into your crisper drawer and see what you have! I am using a combination of butternut squash, cabbage, and oyster mushrooms.

Other vegetable combinations would be delicious, such as turnips, sugar snap peas, and spinach; kabocha squash, broccolini, and radish; cauliflower, small potatoes, and kale. Just add the tender vegetables and greens at the end of the cooking time (with the miso paste) to keep them crisp-tender or just wilted.

You can change up the protein, too, adding shredded or cubed cooked chicken or turkey for the tofu. Adding a cup of frozen peas can boost the protein content by 4 grams.

Make is über-easy

If you are really not feeling up to cooking, strip this recipe down to its bare elements: minced ginger and garlic, broth and milk, one vegetable, tofu, and the miso. If you can find kabocha squash, it’s the easiest to prep because the skin is edible. Just slice into pieces. Frozen dumplings are a nice-to-have, something I only seem to cook at home when I’m sick!

What’s your favorite meal when under the weather? I would love to know!

Leave a comment

Creamy Miso Veggie Stew with Lots of Ginger

This dish may not win any beauty contests but it is perfect when you are feeling under the weather. Be sure your fridge and freezer are stocked with white miso paste, pickled ginger (I like Ginger People), frozen dumplings (Mila soup dumplings are a fave and available at many grocery stores), and frozen peas so you don’t have to run out to the store.

This stew was inspired by a recipe from Amy Chaplin’s second book: Whole Food Cooking Every Day. Her version uses leftover vegetables that have already been cooked added to a ginger broth with lots of grated fresh turmeric. It’s even more streamlined and brothy, also nice for a sick-day meal.