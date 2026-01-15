Creatine is a supplement usually taken as a powder; most take it dissolved into water. Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Hello, everyone. If you don’t take creatine, you may be wondering if you’re missing out on a key supplement for brain health. And if you already take it, you’ve probably heard that more is better. Should you up your dose?

For today’s newsletter, I’ll update you on what’s new in the creatine world including recently published data looking at its role in alleviating the brain fog of perimenopause, sleep deprivation, and even Alzheimer’s symptoms.

This kicks off a new BHK mini-series on brain health supplements. In the next few newsletters, we’ll revisit the rationale for longstanding favorites, like B vitamins (methylated or not), cocoa flavonols, and omega-3s, along with new players like urolithin A. And what’s the deal with NAD+? I’ll be updating the BHK Guide to Brain Health Supplements for 2026 along with a science-based plan for being strategic about the supplements you choose to take.

Now, onto today’s topic: Creatine.

What is Creatine? And why is it so important?

Creatine is a naturally occurring substance your body makes from amino acids, the building blocks of protein. You get it in food and you can take it in supplement form. Most people take creatine as a powder stirred into water, but it’s also available in capsules and chews.

But don’t confuse creatine with creatinine, a biomarker used to assess kidney function. (More on that in #3, below.)

The data supporting creatine for building, maintaining, and preventing the loss of muscle is exceptionally strong. I’ve personally taken creatine consistently for about four years to support my own strength training.

What’s newer—and what has really captured my attention —is the emerging science on creatine and brain health.

Simply put, creatine is a source of energy for both the body and the brain.

Here’s a tiny lesson in chemistry, ATP, or adenosine triphosphate, is a molecule that powers every biological process in your cells. It’s known as cellular “energy currency.” Creatine binds to phosphorus in the body and becomes phosphocreatine, a necessary compound for replenishing ATP stores. No creatine? No ATP -- and no cellular energy.

When your body’s energy demand goes up, it’s absolutely necessary to have enough creatine to keep ATP stores topped off. This happens when you are sleep-deprived and trying to read a detailed article. It happens when you are strength training and your muscles start to fatigue. This is, in part, one of the reasons there is such buzz about taking creatine as a supplement—the notion that it gives our muscles and brains an advantage.

There’s also a lot of hype about creatine. Let’s separate myth from fact, put creatine in proper perspective, and explore some of the new data on what creatine can do for brain health.

Myth #1: We still don’t know that much about creatine and the brain.

Fact: Creatine is essential for the brain.

Twenty years ago scientists discovered a group of disorders in which people can’t make creatine on their own. These cerebral creatine deficiency syndromes are exceedingly rare, but they give us clues to the importance of creatine in brain health. If one inherits a gene that impairs the ability to transport creatine into the brain, the result is impaired neurological development and function. This extreme case of creatine deficiency may explain why an infant or child fails to thrive or shows developmental delay.

Most people don’t suffer from extreme creatine deficiency, thankfully. The research has since expanded to focus on how people function with different levels of brain creatine stores. These creatine stores have been described as the brain’s gas tank; when the tank is full, the brain has plenty of energy around. But it’s not an all or nothing—gas full/empty—situation. It’s more like a phone’s battery; when the battery is drained, the functions get slower and slower.

In this study of 6 randomized controlled trials looking at memory in healthy adults, taking creatine helped with short term memory the most, with less improvement in other cognitive domains, like word fluency, attention, and focus. The participants who showed the biggest gains from taking creatine were experiencing mental stress, like sleep deprivation, fatigue, or high cognitive demand, and also tended to have vegetarian diets.

This comprehensive 2023 review (the “Heads Up” study) found that creatine supplementation:

