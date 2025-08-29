Broccoli soup goes luxe with a swirl of cashew cream.

Hello, everyone. I am fresh off the plane from Holland, a magical place with vast sunflower fields and forests and tall handsome people! Biking from hamlet to hamlet with friends was an idyllic summer break. A highlight: dancing with my friend’s dad, 94 years young. He still rides his bike everywhere and takes care of a beautiful garden. I don’t have any juicy food news to report, though. Perhaps Dutch food is not my thing? There were huge pancakes stuffed with bacon and cheese, french fries drenched in mayo, and lots of bread and butter. Can you believe I went a whole week without drizzling olive oil on my food?

Snapshots of Holland: My friend's über-cool 94-year old parents, a cheese vending machine, and Van Gogh vibes.

While biking through Holland, it struck me that we shouldn’t leave the topic of dairy without talking about alternatives to cream. After all, nut-based creams have been the backbone of the Brain Health Kitchen since its inception in 2015. If you’ve been following our Dairy and the Brain mini-series (start here), you know that butter and cream are two dairy products that are worth limiting in a brain-healthy diet. Unlike milk and certain cheeses, which sometimes have brain health perks, it's wise to reserve high saturated fat foods like butter and cream for occasional use. I gave up heavy cream (and mayo and coffee creamer and sour cream) years ago for cashew-based alternatives I love even more.

So for today’s newsletter, I’d like to share some of my favorite heavy cream swaps along with a set of foolproof recipes. If you’ve been wanting to make your coffee brain-healthier by cutting back on creamer, this post is for you! Ditto if you are trying to consume less mayo, sour cream, and whipped cream-like dessert toppings. Small swaps like this can shift the overall fat profile of your dietary pattern towards more brain-friendly fats. Plus, they help you limit the worst foods for the brain—highly processed dairy products.

A brain-healthy diet is not a low fat diet, but it is very low in saturated fats. The two most successful brain-protective eating patterns—the Mediterranean and MIND diets—provide mostly monounsaturated fats (about 80%), with some polyunsaturated fats (about 10 to 15%), and a smaller proportion of saturated fats (less than 5 to 10%).

Without further ado, let’s make cashew cream!

How to make cashew cream + 3 tips for success

Air fryer crispy artichokes with preserved lemon cashew cream dip.

Making cream from cashews follows almost the exact same process as making nut milk. First, you’ll soak or boil the cashews in water to soften them up. Then, you’ll place them in a powerful blender with water (much less than you’d use to make milk.) The cashews transform into a flavorful dairy-free cream that has dozens of uses: layered into a lasagna, swirled into soup, as the sauce for a white pizza, slathered on a sandwich instead of mayo, or even stirred into a cup of coffee.

Before trying the recipes, keep these tips for success in mind:

Start with the freshest nuts. Raw, unsalted cashews (or other nuts) are more nutrient-dense than roasted ones, which become high in advanced glycation end products (AGEs)—inflammatory particles created by factory roasted methods.

Use a powerful blender. A VitaMix, Nutribullet, Breville, or another similar high-powered blender is best. Other blenders still work, but you’ll want to extend the blending time as needed. Don’t try making cashew cream with a food processor; you won’t achieve the desired creamy consistency.

Measure the water precisely. I intentionally call for slightly less water than you may need and instruct you to add more by the spoonful to create a heavy cream. That’s because the exact amount of water varies depending on the weather, the nuts, and your machine. It is easy to thin a too-thick cream, but far more difficult to doctor up one that is too thin. Share Brain Health Kitchen

Basic Cashew Cream

I like the tall skinny VitaMix for making cashew cream. Photo: Alexandra Grablewski, excerpted from my book The Brain Health Kitchen (Artisan Books 2023).

