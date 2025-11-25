Martin and Zoe made this beautiful eggplant dip during their class at Rancho La Puerta. I can see this gracing your Thanksgiving table!

Hello, everyone. I just got home last night after another memorable week at Rancho La Puerta. This was the second Brain Health Week I helped the Ranch put together—an ongoing series focused on cutting-edge brain health topics. The best part? Hosting a small group of BHK subscribers. We shared dinner at one big table, gathered over green teas and extra-virgin olive oil tastings, and, of course, cooked together. I miss my new friends like crazy and can’t wait to see them again.

Besides hosting a brain health retreat, I gave the keynote presentation on Saturday night about 10 Ways to Take Care of Your Brain. As the Visiting Chef, I taught three hands-on cooking classes at La Cocina Que Canta (The Kitchen That Sings). My students and I loved walking Ranch’s 5-acre organic garden to pick ingredients before each class!

Pomegranates, cocktail grapefruit, and Meyer lemons were exploding from the trees! Master Gardener Salvador gives us a taste.

Today, I am excited to share the two menus and all the recipes from my cooking classes and a few snapshots of the week. If you’ve been reading BHK for a while, you may recognize some old favorites mixed in with new and updated recipes. I created these menus with Thanksgiving in mind—most of the recipes are easy to make ahead and would look beautiful on any holiday table.

As an added bonus, I am giving you a short list of my favorite Thanksgiving recipes: Miso Butter Mashed Potatoes, Mom’s Cranberry Sauce, Tahini Pumpkin Pie, and my Brain-Healthy Charcuterie Board.

Find all the recipes as downloadable pdfs at the bottom of this post.

A few announcements:

Everything we cooked during Brain Health Week

This forbidden rice was beautifully plated by my students at RLP.

I’ve created dozens of menus as a Visiting Chef at Rancho La Puerta over the last 10 years. Each one starts with a spreadsheet of what’s growing in the garden that month. Those pomegranates, Meyer lemons, and grapefruit exploding from the trees? They were included in each course from dip to cake. The winter squash went into the pumpkin polenta, the green tangerines stood in for clementines in the cake, and the salads were built on beets, Thai basil, pea shoots, and the large variety of sturdy greens.

The season’s first broccoli was being harvested, too, which was perfect for the Broccoli Soup with Sumac and Crispy Broccoli. The growing season here is long; Salvador, the master gardener, was still harvesting tomatoes in November! They were perfect for the roasted tomato and white bean soup.

Menu 1

This menu features an easy main dish that can be made at home in under 30 minutes: Cherry Tomato, Chickpea, and Cod Stew. Think of this recipe during the holidays when you want a quick but nourishing homemade meal. You may recognize the beet salad and spinach and artichoke dip; they are a few of the most popular recipes from my book. Since the Ranch grows the most incredible poblano peppers, we roasted them and added them to the dip, giving it just the right amount of earthy spice.

Broccoli Soup with Sumac and Crispy Broccoli

Poblano, Spinach, and Artichoke Dip

Cherry Tomato, Chickpea, and Cod Stew

Pumpkin Polenta

Roasted Red and Yellow Beet Salad with Walnut Parm

Chocolate Clementine Cake with Vanilla Bean Cashew Cream

Menu 2

I envision many of the recipes in this menu as beautiful Thanksgiving sides. The creamy eggplant dip is a bright green (thanks to adding parsley to the blender) and is topped with a pretty olive and pomegranate salsa. The warm lentil salad is easy to make ahead, can be served warm or at room temperature, and makes great leftovers. Same with the forbidden rice dish, which all the students immediately added to their Thanksgiving menus.

Annie’s Soup with Lemony Braised Greens

Creamy Eggplant Dip with Green Olive Salsa

Salmon with Avocado, Grapefruit, and Lime

Warm Lentil Salad with Mustard Maple Tahini Dressing

Forbidden Rice with Pistachios and Dates

Glazed Citrus, Almond, and Olive Oil Cake

