Brain Health Kitchen

Brain Health Kitchen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Fink's avatar
Deb Fink
16h

Wow, what a thorough and informative article…thank you, Annie!! I’ll look forward to getting your updated list with brand recommendations. 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Annie Fenn, MD
Lindsey Mater's avatar
Lindsey Mater
18h

What a timely article, thanks Dr.Fenn! I’m curious about using olive oil in skincare products. For years, I’ve been using clean beauty products with minimal ingredients and have loved a whipped tallow moisturizer that contains only grass-finished tallow and jojoba oil. Since we only want to put on our skin what we would eat though, I’ve been wondering about the tallow in the moisturizer. As an ApoE4 gene carrier, maybe there are simple moisturizers that use olive oil instead of tallow? Read anything about olive oil benefits on the skin?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Annie Fenn, MD
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Annie Fenn, M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture