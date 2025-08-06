Olive oil is the juice that comes from the olive fruit.

Hello, brain health ambassadors. I thought about calling this post YES, YOU CAN COOK WITH IT because that is the most common question I get asked about extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO). In fact, that was the first thing Jenna Hager Bush asked me when I talked about olive oil on the Today Show last month.

Talking About Olive Oil on the Today Show!

Watch the full segment here.

Jenna isn’t the only one with questions. Since my private label olive oil from Tuscany launched in June, BHK subscribers have been sending me lots of great EVOO questions. So for today’s newsletter, I am putting all the answers to your questions in one place: a guide to buying, storing, tasting, and cooking with EVOO.

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is a Brain-Healthy Food Group

When you think of extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO), the Mediterranean diet probably comes to mind. That’s because EVOO has a prominent place in the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle. But did you know that it is also one of the 10 brain-healthy food groups in the MIND diet study shown to significantly reduce Alzheimer’s risk? When I wrote the BHK Food Guidelines for my book, I kept EVOO as the primary cooking oil based on a mountain of data to show it supports brain health. And, it was part of the U.S. POINTER Study published last week — a landmark study showing improved cognitive function with brain-healthy nutrition and lifestyle changes in just two years. (More on that, soon.)

To earn a spot on these lists, a food has to be backed by rigorous scientific data to show that it enhances longevity and reduces dementia risk. This makes EVOO unique in the cooking oil world where health claims are a dime a dozen. Thankfully, EVOO is both brain-healthy and delicious; it enhances everything it touches. While I don’t recommend doing EVOO shots (see #8, below), I do want you to use it liberally in a way that makes sense for your brain-healthy diet.

Without further ado, here are your most frequently asked questions about extra-virgin olive oil. Please let me know what other questions you have.

An Italian friend likes to imagine olive tress “dancing” in the wind. Olive trees in Puglia, Italy.

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil FAQs



1. What makes olive oil “extra-virgin”?

There are five different grades of olive oil: lampante, refined, regular, virgin, and extra-virgin. Extra-virgin olive oil is the highest grade, and the only one recommended for a brain-healthy diet. In order to be labelled “extra-virgin,” an olive oil must meet certain standards. For example, the olives are harvested directly from the tree, not from those that have already fallen to the ground. The olives must be crushed without heat or chemicals. It must pass both lab tests for low acidity and oxidation and sensory tests to demonstrate it has no defects in flavor. It should taste fresh, slightly bitter, and peppery. Because of the high standards that go into growing, harvesting, and pressing the olives, EVOO is naturally higher in polyphenols.

2. I’ve read that many EVOOs are fraudulent. How do I know my EVOO is authentic?

It’s true that many inferior olive oils are fraudulently sold as “extra-virgin.” You may recall the 2013 book Extra-Virginity: The Sublime and Scandalous World of Olive Oil by Tom Mueller, based on his expose published in the New Yorker. This book is a great read to learn about the olive oil industry. Fraud still happens, but fortunately it is a lot less common nowadays. Here’s how you can tell if your EVOO is authentic and high quality:

Look for a harvest date. In the northern hemisphere, olive oil is pressed just once a year in the fall when the olives are ready for harvest. If stored properly this oil will keep its flavor and polyphenol content for a full year. A high-quality EVOO will proudly display the harvest date. This is different from the “best by” date, which gives an indication when the product is safe to consume. If the harvest date is missing or is more than a year ago, that’s a red flag.

Find the country of origin and the producer. There should be one country listed on the bottle, such as Italy or Spain, not a long list of countries. Good EVOO also lists the producer and the frantoia (or olive farm) where the olives were grown. Many inferior olive oils are pooled from different countries. Vague terms like “packed in Italy” or “EU origin” are red flags.

Choose dark bottles or tins. Light degrades olive oil, so legitimate producers use dark glass or metal containers. Clear bottles, especially those sitting in bright stores, can signal poor storage or mass production. Some high-quality EVOOs come in a plastic bag inside a box. This is a great way to store and dispense olive oil to keep it from getting oxidized. Just be sure to check that the plastic is free of bisphenols and phthalates – you can ask the producer. Even so, if you are concerned about microplastic exposure , skip the plastic altogether.

Look for quality seals or certifications. These stamps of approval mean the EVOO has passed independent third-party testing for quality and authenticity. These include NAOOA (North American Olive Oil Association) and the COOC (California Olive Oil Council). In the EU, look for PDO/DOP (Protected Designation of Origin), IOC (International Olive Council), and PGI/GIP (Protected Geographical Origin).

More red flags: Meaningless marketing terms include “pure,” “light,” “fresh,” “premium,” and “unfiltered.” All extra-virgin olive oils are by definition “cold-pressed,” meaning the oil is extracted without heat or chemicals. But this term is not regulated in the US or EU, so it can also be used as a marketing term for inferior oils.

3. Does good EVOO have to be organic?

High-quality EVOOs can come from both organic and conventionally-grown olives. Recent studies linking pesticide exposure to an uptick in neurodegenerative diseases means choosing organic is a more brain-healthier choice. This may be especially important for carriers of the Alzheimer’s risk gene ApoE4, who may be more vulnerable to the oxidative stress caused by pesticide exposure. My personal preference is to choose organic food whenever possible, but especially in foods I consume regularly, like the EVOO in daily use in my kitchen. Look for the USDA Organic designation on domestic EVOOs, or BIOLOGICO if from Italy.

4. What’s the best way to store my EVOO?

EVOO is vulnerable to light, heat, and oxygen, all of which degrade its flavor and brain-healthy fats and polyphenols. Here’s how to store it for maximum freshness and health benefits:

Store it in its original tin or dark glass bottle. If buying large bottles or tins (more than one liter), it’s good to decant the oil into smaller containers, such as a stainless steel carafe or a fusti (a large container with a spigot).

Keep the EVOO away from heat and light. Store in a cool, dark cupboard in your kitchen or pantry between 57 and 70ºF. If your kitchen is too warm, consider storing your EVOO in the garage or a wine cellar, if you have one. While it is convenient to keep your EVOO by the stove, this may expose it to harmful heat and light. And if you truly don’t have a cool place, place it in the warmest spot of your refrigerator (which is usually in the center front).

Seal tightly after each use. Always close the cap tightly and avoid leaving pour spouts open or uncovered.

My current stash of EVOO includes a stainelss steel pitcher, a fusti, a few tins and glass bottles of BHK EVOO from Tuscany, and a few small tins brought home from this year’s brain health rereats in Italy.

5. How long is my EVOO good for?

An unopened container of EVOO will be in great shape (stored properly) up to one year from the harvest date. Once the container is open, consume it within one month. The EVOO will still be safe to consume for up to 6 months, but its flavor and polyphenol content will deteriorate. After that, the fats may become oxidized which creates inflammatory breakdown products. That’s not great for brain health and it also results in musty flavors like you’d find in wine that is past its prime.

6. How much EVOO should I consume for brain health?

There are no strict guidelines on the “dose” for EVOO consumption, but researchers have found significant health benefits starting at just one tablespoon a day. And, the more one consumes (up to about ¼ cup), the greater the health benefits. This 2022 study in the Journal of American College of Cardiology looked at chronic disease and mortality rates based on how much olive oil Americans consume. Those who consumed at least 1 tablespoon a day had the lowest risk of dying from any cause when compared to low consumers. This was especially true for neurodegenerative diseases:

19% lower risk of total and cardiovascular mortality

17% lower risk of cancer mortality

18% lower risk of respiratory disease mortality

29% reduced risk of dying from a neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s

How olive oil reduces mortality. MUFA = monounsaturated fatty acids. Source: Hu et al, 2022 .

This paper also demonstrated the power of swapping in EVOO for other, less brain-friendly fats. In substitution analyses, replacing two teaspoons a day of margarine, butter, mayonnaise, and dairy fat with the equivalent amount of olive oil was associated with 8-34% lower risk of total and cause-specific mortality.

This supports other studies that have shown consuming foods high in polyphenols reduces cardiovascular disease and stroke via lowering harmful blood lipids, blood pressure, and improving the health of blood vessels. One particular polyphenol—oleocanthal—has potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-plaque properties that fight brain aging.

How much EVOO you consume depends on balancing the health benefits with your individual caloric needs. EVOO is a high-energy food, clocking in at about 120 calories per tablespoon. If on a calorie-restricted diet, it makes sense to use EVOO strategically as a swap for less brain-healthy oils and fats.

Health benefits of EVOO start at just 1 tablespoon a day. They go up in a linear fashion to about ¼ cup a day.

7. What should I look for when tasting EVOO?

Get in the habit of tasting a small spoonful every time you open a bottle or tin of EVOO. Try to detect its flavor profile. Is it fruity, nutty, peppery, floral, or vegetal? Does it tickle the back of your throat or even make you cough? Does it have any off flavors, like musty, sour, or vinegary? Does it have a bright flavor or does it seem flat?

A fresh, high-quality EVOO should have many layers of pleasant flavors and no overly bitter or vinegary ones. An EVOO that is high in polyphenols is often described as “pleasantly bitter”—the flavor builds as it travels to the back of the throat, culminating in a tickle and a little cough.

Tasting EVOO at Brain Health Retreats in Italy. In Sardinia, we ride e-bikes to the olive grove!

8. Should I be doing shots of EVOO?



I’m not sure where this fad came from, but no—don’t consume a day’s worth of EVOO all in one go. It’s preferable to consume your oil in microdoses throughout the day. EVOO not only is inherently healthy on its own, it also enhances the absorption of nutrients in foods.

9. Does EVOO lose health benefits when heated?

Yes, it’s true that heat can degrade the healthy polyphenols and brain-friendly fats in EVOO. But high-quality EVOO can withstand more heat than you may think. That’s because the antioxidants in EVOO help make it more heat stable. In other words, the polyphenols help make the oil less likely to oxidize when heated. Still, I always recommend “gentle cooking” when it comes to using your best EVOO. More on that, below.

10. Can EVOO become “toxic” if heated above its smoke point?

It’s a myth that using EVOO in normal cooking situations creates “toxic” fats. But it’s important to know how EVOO responds to heat. When you heat oil in a pan, you can see it start to shimmer just before it emits whisks of smoke. That’s the smoke point, or the temperature at which some of its compounds start to break down. At this point, the EVOO may lose its distinctive flavor and some of its polyphenols but it doesn’t become toxic in any way. If you continue to heat the EVOO to the point of burning, the fats will oxidize, meaning they become inflammatory byproducts of the oil.

Cooking with EVOO at a temperature up to its smoke point should preserve its flavor, healthy fats, and polyphenols. How do you know the smoke point of your EVOO? It’s not usually listed on the label so you have to figure it out on your own.

Low-quality cooking oils tend to be highly refined, meaning they are processed to have a long shelf life and withstand high heat. These oils have a higher smoke point because they are engineered to be used in the food industry where fried food is a mainstay.

EVOOs don’t have just one smoke point; there is a range based on the type of olives used, the percentage of free fatty acids, and its polyphenol content. High-quality EVOOs tend to have a smoke point between 350ºF and 410ºF. Poor-quality, refined olive oil may have a smoke point as high as 470ºF.

Remember: the more polyphenols the EVOO contains, the less likely it is to degrade at its smoke point.

11. What’s the best way to cook with EVOO?

When I recommend using EVOO as your primary cooking oil, that means you can use it for more than 90% of your cooking. Here are a few tips:

Use brain-friendly cooking methods with EVOO. Low-and-slow methods like braising, poaching, and slow-cooking are brain-friendly cooking techniques that preserve the nutrients in all foods, which makes them perfectly suited for cooking with extra-virgin olive oil.

Avoid using EVOO for high heat cooking. This includes searing, frying, grilling over direct/high heat, and roasting in the oven over 400ºF. Baked goods made with EVOO can tolerate a hot oven, but for all other high heat cooking use an oil with a higher smoke point, such as avocado or a nut oil, like pecan. Coconut oil can have a high smoke point, but only if it is refined; I recommend using it infrequently since it provides too much saturated fat to be a consistent part of a brain-healthy diet.

Don’t leave EVOO unattended on the stovetop as it heats. When sautéing onions in a skillet, for example, warm the pan first, keeping it in the medium heat range. Once warm, add the EVOO, swirl it around, and key an eye on it. Just when it’s starting to shimmer, but before there are any wisps of smoke, add the onions and proceed with the recipe.

You can’t really go wrong when cooking with EVOO. Just keep an eye on it and be careful not to let it burn.

EVOO can replace butter and other fats in baking, too. Yes, you can bake with EVOO! I use EVOO in almost all of my baked goods, either on its own or mixed with another fat. The indirect heat of the oven is not likely to damage the EVOO, even if the oven is set above 400ºF. That’s because most baked goods are done when their internal temperature reaches between 180ºF and 210ºF, which is well below the smoke point of EVOO, or the temperature you would need to worry about it breaking down. Baked goods are protected by the water they contain, which helps buffer the EVOO from the heat.

12. What other cooking oils besides EVOO should I have in my pantry?

This is such a great question because most people tend to have more cooking oils than they need. I recommend simplifying your cooking oils so that your supply is top-quality and fresh. Here’s what you need:

Two types of EVOO: a good-quality “everyday” EVOO from the supermarket and a top-notch “high-end” EVOO. Use the high-end EVOO when you want to appreciate its flavor in low to moderate heat cooking, or use raw drizzled on cooked foods or as a dressing for salads. Use the everyday oil when you don’t want the assertive flavor of high-end EVOO, which can be very peppery from the high polyphenol content.

A higher-heat oil: For temperatures above 400ºF, use avocado oil or a nut oil, like pecan and macadamia. Both are rich in brain-friendly monounsaturated fats. Avocado has a neutral flavor, which works well in foods where you don’t want the flavor of olive oil. And, good-quality products may also provide some polyphenols. Some nut oils have a smoke point as high as 470ºF. Each nut oil has its own flavor profile, but all have a mild, toasted nut flavor excellent for salad dressing, baking, and high heat cooking, such as stir-frying, sautéing, and basting grilled foods. Most nut oils are highly perishable, so check the harvest date, buy in small quantities and consume within a few months.

A few occasional oils: Unrefined organic varieties of peanut, sesame, and coconut oil provide unique flavors, good heat stability, and some health benefits. None of these are nearly as brain-healthy as EVOO, however, so I recommend using them only if you want the flavor for a certain dish. All are too high in saturated fat to be a staple in a brain-healthy diet, but occasional use is fine. Buy in small quantities and use sparingly.

Long time readers of BHK may recall the 2023 BHK Guide to Buying Cooking Oils—a downloadable guide with brand recommendations for all your cooking oil needs. Look for an updated version coming to the newsletter soon!

Did I cover all your questions? I am here to answer any others you may have, EVOO or otherwise.

I'll be back next week to wrap up our Dairy and Brain Health mini-series with a focus on kefir, the clear winner in the fermented dairy aisle. Catch up on the series below, and look for a list of key takeaways in the next post.

Until next time, please accept my thanks for being here. If you found this helpful, please tap on the heart, restack, or share with a friend. It really does help more people discover BHK and learn about brain health.

Love,

Annie

