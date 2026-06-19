Food, Mood, and the Modern Brain with Dr. Drew Ramsey, Part 2

Hello, friends!

We talk a lot about food for long-term brain health here on Brain Health Kitchen, but this conversation with Dr. Drew Ramsey is a reminder that food also affects how we feel today.

In Part 2 of our conversation, Drew and I get practical about nutritional psychiatry: how food can support mood, focus, energy, inflammation, and mental health.

Drew reminds us that at any one time, 1 in 5 of us may be struggling with a mental health condition. But 5 in 5 of us have mental health that needs to be culitvated, nurtured, and protected. That’s why we all should be eating for mental health—to supply the brain with the nutrients that will help us thrive.

Drew helped develop the Antidepressant Food Scale with psychiatrist Dr. Laura LaChance, and I love the way he explains brain food by category rather than as one perfect food or one perfect diet. Think leafy greens, seafood, beans, lentils, colorful plants, fermented foods, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and dark chocolate.

If that sounds familiar to readers of BHK, it’s true. Much of the science of how to eat to protect mental health dovetails with all that we know about preventing dementia.

Do you have a young adult in your life who is struggling with their mental health? Drew shares three studies that have shown how dietary choices can help young adults and college students with anxiety and depression. We also get into seafood, omega-3 fats, microplastics, fermented foods, prebiotic fiber, and Drew’s take on the gut microbiome. I love his novel approach to this complex topic.

We also talk more about Drew’s latest book, Healing the Modern Brain: Nine Tenets to Build Mental Fitness and Revitalize Your Mind.

Drew brings so much hope to this conversation. His message is not about scolding people into eating better. It is about reminding us that the brain is resilient, mental health can improve, and small choices matter.

I hope you’ll listen, and I hope you’ll stay for the Review & Do at the end, where Jenny and I talk through what we learned and what we’re going to put into practice.

Share Brain Health Kitchen

Love,



Annie

If you missed Part 1 of our conversation with Drew, catch up here:

Note: If you’re watching on Substack, free subscribers get a 30-minute preview, while paid subscribers can watch the full episode here. Free subscribers can also watch the complete episode for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube. Or upgrade your subscription and join the BHK community as a paid or Founding member.

Upgrade Your Subscription

PS: If you are enjoying the podcast, we would be delighted if you left us a review on Spotify, YouTube, or Apple Podcasts! Find all the links below. Apple Podcasts: Go to our show page in Apple Podcasts, scroll down to Ratings & Reviews, tap the stars, and — if you have a minute — write a quick review.



Spotify: Go to our show page in Spotify, tap the three little dots, choose Rate show, and leave us a star rating.



YouTube: If you’re watching on YouTube, please like the episode, subscribe to our channel, and leave us a comment.

About Drew Ramsey, M.D.

Drew Ramsey, MD, is a board-certified psychiatrist, psychotherapist, author, and pioneer in nutritional psychiatry. His work focuses on evidence-based integrative psychiatry, food and mental health, male mental health, and helping people build resilient mental fitness.

He is the founder of the Brain Food Clinic, a digital mental health practice, and Spruce Mental Health in Jackson, Wyoming. His latest book, Healing the Modern Brain: Nine Tenets to Build Mental Fitness and Revitalize Your Mind, was published by HarperCollins in 2025. His previous books include the international bestseller Eat to Beat Depression and Anxiety, Eat Complete, 50 Shades of Kale, and The Happiness Diet.

Dr. Ramsey trained in adult psychiatry at Columbia University and the New York State Psychiatric Institute, where he later served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry for twenty years. He lives in Jackson, Wyoming with his wife and two children.

BHK Podcast Listeners: Don’t miss your special offers

The BHK Course is now in session! My new course is built directly from the semester-long brain health course I teach to pre-med students — structured, comprehensive, and designed to take you from curious to truly informed, step by step. Learn more about the course here and use the BHK podcast discount code SPECIAL50 for $50 off the Full Program. I look forward to seeing all the BHK students in our next live Q & A.

🧠 Enroll here

Join me next week for this LIVE Q & A: June 23 at 11 am MT. I’ll be joining some of my favorite brain health experts for a 4-pronged discussion about how to optimize social connection, cardio/metabolic health, nutrition, and strategic supplementation. The best part? You can submit your questions here and I’ll put them on the agenda. Register here for free.

Leave a comment

Paying and Founding Members of BHK: Bonus Materials

Paying subscribers: Scroll to the end of this post for your bonus materials for this week’s episode:

Annie & Jenny’s Review and Do summary: key takeaways from what we learned from Barbie + our curated list of action items.

The BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

This podcast is proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Check out BetterBrain

This podcast is also proudly supported by NeuroReserve, a brain health nutrition company dedicated to bringing us high-quality, science-backed supplements—including Relevate—a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids, BHK Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, and Revanta, a pure-grade creatine. These products have earned a spot in my daily routine—I think of them as brain health self-care! I’ve known the team at NeuroReserve for many years, and you can learn more about their commitment to brain health and research-backed nutritional products at NeuroReserve.com.

Order Relevate and/or Revanta Creatine

Stock up on BHK EVOO

Show Notes

In Part 2 of this conversation, Dr. Annie Fenn continues her interview with Dr. Drew Ramsey, a psychiatrist, author, and pioneer in nutritional psychiatry.

This episode gets practical: how food, nutrients, the gut microbiome, and everyday habits shape mood, focus, energy, inflammation, and long-term brain health.

Drew explains the Antidepressant Food Scale, which he helped develop with Dr. Laura LaChance, and why he thinks about brain foods by category — leafy greens, seafood, beans, lentils, colorful plants, fermented foods, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and dark chocolate — rather than one perfect “superfood.”

Annie and Drew also talk about how to support teens and young adults without shame or restriction, why food can be a tool for mood and focus, and how parents model wellness habits whether they realize it or not.

They also dig into seafood, omega-3 fats, microplastics, the gut microbiome, fermented foods, probiotics, prebiotic fiber, and why the most powerful brain-health strategies are often simple, accessible, and repeatable.

Chapters

Chapters

00:00 — Intro

04:41 — Brain food and mental health

05:00 — The Antidepressant Food Scale

07:54 — Food categories, not one perfect diet

09:24 — Young adults, food, and mental health

11:44 — The brain food care package

14:03 — What kids learn from our wellness habits

16:16 — Journaling, self-awareness, and healing

18:10 — Seafood, omega-3s, and the brain

20:25 — Microplastics and how to think about seafood

23:31 — Wild salmon burgers and learning to like fish

28:57 — The gut microbiome as a zoo

31:50 — The gut-brain axis

33:34 — Fiber, plants, and ultra-processed foods

36:43 — Probiotics vs probiotic foods

39:06 — Prebiotic fiber and 30 plants a week

45:58 — Review & Do

Links & Resources

Website: Drew Ramsey, MD

Instagram: Drew Ramsey, MD

Order Dr. Ramsey’s Books

Drew’s recipe for Wild Salmon Burgers

Drew’s blog and video on microplastics

NeuroReserve: Use code BHKPodcast for 10% off:

Relevate: a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA) and nutrients based on the Mediterranean and MIND diets

Revanta Creatine: a highly dissolvable pure-grade creatine monohydrate

BHKEVOO: our recent harvest of extra-virgin olive oil—organic, high in polyphenols, and sources from family friends in Tuscany, Italy

Better Brain: Use code AFENN50 for $50 off your assessment, which brings the cost of a full brain health biomarker panel down to $39; most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Check them out at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Learn more about today’s topics with Dr. Fenn’s recent articles on Substack:

Annie and Jenny’s REVIEW & DO

I’m so grateful to Dr. Drew Ramsey for sharing her extensive knowledge about women’s health. I’m now joined by my co-host and producer, Jenny Shilling.

Jenny — Key takeaways from our conversation with Dr. Drew Ramsey

Jenny: Dr. Ramsey has done it again! I learned so much!

Annie: And I’d love to hear your takeaways.

Join BHK as a Paying or Founding Member