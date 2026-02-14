Hello everyone. I’m back from the Costa Rica Brain Health Retreat just in time for Valentine’s Day. These small-batch Fudgy Quinoa Skillet Brownies are just the thing to treat your valentine, your kids, a friend, or yourself.

The healthy elements of chocolate mostly come from its flavanol content, a bioactive substance with special brain health properties. These cocoa flavanols have been extensively studied to see if they boost memory and thinking skills. But how much do you need to consume to get these brain-boosting perks? Since we are in the midst of our brain health supplement mini-series, I’ll give you a brief recap of what these studies have shown.

A brief history of cocoa flavanol studies

If you’ve been reading BHK (or you have my book), you may recall “flavonoids,” the bioactive substances in plant foods with unique brain health actions. They are so important for brain health that I included them as one of my 4F’s of Brain Healthy Foods.

Flavonoids are a type of polyphenols—plant compounds with far-reaching health benefits. There are many types of flavonoids, including flavanols, flavones, flavan-3-ols, isoflavones, anthocyanins. You get them from a variety of sources in your diet: apples, pears, green tea, whole soy foods, leafy greens, onions, citrus fruits, berries, and cacao. Today, we’re addressing cocoa flavanols..

Cocoa flavanols have a measurable impact on blood vessel health. They have been shown to help to keep the lining of blood vessels smooth and less vulnerable to injury. They have also been studied for their ability to improve memory and thinking skills. The dose ranges from around 50 to 1000 milligrams with brain health benefits seen at the higher doses.

There are more than a dozen clinical trials looking at the impact of cocoa flavanols to improve both heart and brain health. Here are a few of the highlights:

This 2014 study compared cognitive and health biomarkers of participants who consumed a daily dose of cocoa flavanols (as part of a chocolate drink): low (48 mg), intermediate (520 mg), and high (993 mg) flavanol content.

Pros: higher doses of flavanol were associated with better performance on some aspects of cognitive function. As flavanol dose went up, so did improvements in biomarkers for insulin resistance, such as lower blood pressure, fasting glucose, and insulin levels.

The downside: participants were only followed for 8 weeks, not long enough to account for a placebo effect.

The 2022 COSMOS was a much larger, longer-duration study. It looked at cacao’s ability to reduce heart attack and cardiovascular death in over 21,000 healthy adults studied for three years. Participants were randomly assigned a cocoa extract supplement (providing 500 mg flavanols), a multivitamin, or a placebo, then followed to measure the incidence of cardiovascular events (like heart attack, stroke, and angina), and cardiovascular deaths.

Pros: the cocoa-supplemented group didn’t have any fewer events, but they were 27% less likely to die from such an event. This gets to the root of what much of the science of chocolate has shown: flavanols help keep the endothelium (the lining of blood vessels) elastic and smooth. This endothelium is a key factor in both heart and brain health.

The downside: taking a daily multivitamin did not impact cardiovascular outcomes.

This study was a subset of COSMOS looking at the cognitive function of over 2200 dementia-free older adults who took cocoa flavanols vs. a multivitamin vs. a placebo over three years.

Pros: The multivitamin group showed improved global cognition, episodic memory, and executive function after three years. In fact, just three years of multivitamin supplementation appeared to have slowed brain aging by 1.8 years, or by 60%.

The downside: researchers found no difference in cognition from taking 500 mg cocoa flavanols compared to placebo.

Takeaways:

A daily multivitamin for adults over 65 was the standout finding of COSMOS, slowing brain aging by 60%.

Daily consumption of at least 500 mg of cocoa flavanols may reduce cardiovascular risk

The brain-healthy dose seems to be much higher—between 600 to 900 mg cocoa flavanols. It’s not clear, however, if this daily dose improves thinking and memory skills because it hasn’t been studied beyond eight weeks.

To put this into the context of real food, you’d have to eat at least two dark chocolate bars or a half a pan of my brownies every day to approach the brain-healthy dose of chocolate (based on short-term data).

What about cocoa flavanol supplements?

