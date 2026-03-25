This spring I am taking my matcha on the rocks, no milk.

Hello, brain health ambassadors. The topic of green tea and matcha came up recently when I was giving a webinar about the preventing dementia with food. I was unpacking the Green MED diet, a brain-healthy spin-off of the Mediterranean diet. In the DIRECT PLUS trial, researchers showed that boosting a Medi-style diet with additional polyphenols yielded measurable brain gains.

In fact, drinking three to four cups of green tea gave participants better-looking hippocampi—the part of the brain where short term memories become consolidated into long term ones.

This is great news if you love green tea. Even better if you enjoy drinking matcha. That’s because matcha provides even more brain-healthy polyphenols than green tea, meaning you can get the same benefits in fewer portions.

For today’s newsletter, I thought it would be fun to take another look at the Green MED diet, how it compares to the standard Mediterranean diet, and how drinking green tea plays a key role. We’ll double-click on matcha, too, and I’ll share my best buying tips.

If you are just joining us here on BHK, you may find these articles about the health benefits of coffee and tea interesting.

This post is proudly sponsored by Pique tea, one of my top picks for polyphenol-rich, ceremonial grade matcha. I love the convenient single-serving packets when I travel and it has become my favorite for making matcha at home, too. I reached out to Pique for a discount code for BHK subscribers and they generously agreed. Receive up to 20% off + free gifts when you use my link: Pique Matcha for BHK.

The Green MED diet

Over the years, researchers have put various spins on the Mediterranean diet to try to make it even more brain-protective:

First there was PREDIMED, a Mediterranean diet with extra walnuts and extra-virgin olive oil.

Then there was the MIND diet , adding an emphasis on berries and leafy greens.

The Green MED was designed with the same goal in mind—to see if tweaking the Medi diet with more plants can provide even better health outcomes. Researchers did this by adding foods in specific amounts to basically double the polyphenol content of the traditional Mediterranean diet.

The Polyphenol Boost

The Green MED diet strategically includes foods known to be high in polyphenols in a specific daily dose (number of servings): 3 to 4 cups of green tea, ¼ cup walnuts, and a smoothie made with a protein-rich leafy green (Mankei, more on that below). In addition, the Green MED diet emphasizes getting protein from plant sources instead of animal products and it specifically recommends avoiding poultry, red and processed meat.

Putting the Green MED diet to the test

Researchers found that certain polyphenol-rich foods were more likely to slow age-related shrinkage of the memory center of the brain, here in blue.

The Dietary Intervention Randomized Controlled Trial Polyphenols Unprocessed Study (DIRECT-PLUS) is the clinical trial that put this greened-up version of the Medi diet to rigorous scrutiny. This diet and lifestyle intervention published in 2022 compared 3 groups of people, each following a different dietary pattern—the standard Mediterranean diet, the Green MED diet, and another healthy diet. All 284 participants were asked to limit red meat, especially processed meat. All were given a free gym pass and guidance with exercise. Both the Medi and Green MED diets had slightly reduced calories.

How did the Green MED stack up against the Medi diet?

Source: Kaplan et al, 2022.

The brains of the Medi and Green MED diet followers both had significantly reduced brain shrinkage over 18 months. The group who maintained the most brain volume, however, was the Green MED group. Not only did they hold onto more gray and white matter, they had a more robust volume in the brain’s memory center—the hippocampus.

And—this is astounding—researchers were able to demonstrate a linear positive effect on the hippocampus with each serving of polyphenol rich foods consumed.

It makes sense that the green Med diet was associated with a greater reduction in brain atrophy. After all, polyphenols become activated in the gut and cross the blood-brain barrier, where they help to reduce inflammation and promote the growth of new nerve cells in the hippocampus. The hippocampus is known to be sensitive to changes in blood flow, how much insulin and glucose is circulating, and the antioxidants—like polyphenols—in the diet.

The surprising part was how the researchers were able to show how the hippocampus responds when someone consumes just a few more servings of walnuts, green tea, or leafy greens.

At the completion of the study, the Green MED diet was a total win for brain health. Those following the polyphenol-boosted Medi variation had the least amount of brain and hippocampal shrinkage. Green MED significantly outperformed the standard Mediterranean diet and the other calorie-reduced healthy diet.

The Green MED approach works for metabolic health, too

Recently, this study found the Green MED group to have greater reduction in visceral fat. This one shows the Green MED group to have twice the effectiveness in reducing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a common metabolic disturbance seen in obesity. This study showed positive effects on the gut microbiome. And, in this study measured epigenetic factors; the DIRECT-PLUS intervention was shown to reduce the methylation process seen with aging. In other words, participants following the Green MED diet and the DIRECT-PLUS protocol had a younger biological age than those in the other healthy dietary intervention groups.

Green MED takeaways from the DIRECT-PLUS trial

The DIRECT-PLUS is a randomized controlled trial of metabolic and brain health comparing 3 dietary patterns.

Boosting the Mediterranean diet with polyphenol-rich foods while reducing meat and increasing exercise may slow shrinkage of the brain with age.

The hippocampus is a polyphenol-sensitive brain structure. The researchers were able to show a linear relationship between the size of the hippocampus and the “dose” of walnuts, green tea, and polyphenol-packed Mankei leafy green.

The Green MED diet, in conjunction with other brain-healthy lifestyle practices, is beneficial for cardiometabolic health factors.

You may be thinking: the Green MED diet sounds fantastic, but how can I pull that off in real life? After all, that’s a lot of green tea to drink in a day.

Thankfully, when you drink matcha it’s like a double dose of green tea. But not all matcha is super high in polyphenols. It’s important to know what to look for when choosing the best matcha for your brain health.

Matcha is potent form of green tea

Matcha may be the most efficient way to flood the brain with polyphenols by drinking tea. And, you can get the same benefit of drinking four cups of green tea by drinking just one or two cups of high-quality matcha.

Here are some fun facts about matcha:

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