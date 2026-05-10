Women continuously come to me with the same question, asked a hundred different ways:

“My mother has Alzheimer’s. Am I next?”

“What can I actually do? Not someday. Now.”

“I’m in perimenopause and my brain feels different. Is this normal?”

If any of those questions live somewhere inside you, I built this course for you. It launched yesterday, and there are still a few launch-day discounted rate spots open as I write this.

The Brain Health Kitchen Course is a series of seven Foundations that roll out one at a time, roughly every eight weeks. You start Foundation 1 today. The rest arrive at a steady, sane pace as I release them out across the next year.

Each Foundation is made up of about 20 short lessons, most 5 to 20 minutes long. You can watch one in carpool line, fold one into your morning coffee, or save them up for a quiet Sunday. You move at your pace, a little bit each week or as works best for you.

It’s built directly from the semester-long course I teach to pre-med students at the University of Cincinnati, translated into plain English and designed to fit a busy life.

The first 25 people to enroll get $100 off the annual subscription. That brings it from $799 to $699. Use code COURSEFM25 at checkout. Once 25 people use it, the code retires.

👉 Enroll here

Now let me tell you what’s actually inside:

Who this course is for

This course was built for the person who resonates with one or more of the following:

Has been touched by dementia in some way. A grandmother. A mother. A father. A spouse. A best friend. You’ve watched it up close, and you no longer want to feel powerless about it.

Is in midlife (roughly 40 to 65) and feels the shift. Perimenopause is changing your sleep, your mood, your memory, and your metabolism. Or you’re past menopause and you want to understand how best to protect your brain health.

Carries the ApoE4 gene (or thinks they might) and wants context without panic.

Is younger, in your 30s, and watching a parent decline. I see you. The earlier you start, the more leverage you have. This is not too soon.

Is overwhelmed by brain health content online. Conflicting headlines, supplement marketing, podcasts contradicting each other, “biohacks” that feel exhausting. You want one trustworthy voice and one clear path.

Wants to give a mother, sister, or daughter something real this Mother’s Day, more meaningful than a candle and more lasting than flowers.

Who this course is not for

I want to be honest about this too!

If you’re looking for a quick fix, a 30-day cleanse, or a list of supplements that will “cure” your brain, this isn’t that. If you want a rigid diet protocol that tells you exactly what to eat at every meal forever, this isn’t that either. And if you’re a peak-performance biohacker chasing nootropics and cognitive optimization, you’ll likely find this course too grounded, too patient, too focused on the long arc.

This is a course about patterns sustained over years. Not intensity. Not perfection. Not fear. If that resonates, keep reading.

What this actually looks like in your week

I want this to feel possible for the woman who is already doing too much.

Lessons are 5 to 20 minutes. Watch on your phone, in your kitchen, or listen on a walk.

A new Foundation drops about every 8 weeks. You’re not signing up for “a year of homework.” You’re getting one short, focused module at a time, with real breathing room in between, and a live Q&A session with each module.

Self-paced inside each Foundation. Take it in a week. Take it in a month. Come back to it when life slows down. It’s flexible.

Short, optional tools & guides included as reinforcement. A few questions or a quick worksheet, quizzes and journals.

Live Q&As are recorded. Show up if you can. Send us your questions ahead of time and watch the replay if you can’t make it live.

The whole point is that this fits into the life you already have.

What you’ll walk away with by the end of Foundation 1

Foundation 1 Understanding Your Brain, is your entry point. It’s available right now.

By the time you finish those first lessons, you’ll be able to:

Define brain health the way neurologists actually define it: cognition, emotional regulation, mental fitness, and social function. (It’s so much more than memory.)

Tell the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s. They are not the same thing, and the distinction shapes everything that follows.

Understand the preclinical phase , including why Alzheimer’s begins in the brain 20 to 30 years before symptoms appear, and why midlife is the most actionable window of your life.

Read a brain health headline without spiraling. I’ll teach you the three questions that turn a scary statistic into a clear-eyed one.

Make peace with your genetics. Fewer than 5% of Alzheimer’s cases are genetic. ApoE4 is a risk factor, not a sentence, and there is far more you can do than most people realize.

Hold one number that changes everything: the Lancet Commission’s finding that nearly half (and I personally believe it’s more than half) of dementia cases may be preventable, with consistent, science-backed habits that I will teach you.

Most people finish my course telling me the same thing: I’m calmer. I know what to focus on. I’m not afraid of the science anymore. That alone is worth showing up for.

The seven Foundations, rolling out about every 8 weeks

1. Understanding Your Brain (available today). Risk vs. inevitability, ApoE4 in plain English, how to interpret blood tests and headlines, the brain health mindset.

2. The Brain–Metabolism Connection (Launching July, 2026) – Blood sugar, cholesterol, protein needs for the aging brain, fiber and gut signaling, the MIND diet in real life, and why restriction backfires.

3. The Brain Health Kitchen Method (Launching Sept, 2026) – Foods rich in polyphenols, healthy fats, and fiber as preventive medicine, EVOO, debunking the lectins/oxalates/seed-oil noise, and what actually deserves a place on your shelf.

4. Everyday Brain-Healthy Cooking (Launching Oct, 2026) – How to make this livable. Real meals, real weeks, real life, including travel, holidays, eating out, and feeding a family that isn’t all on the same page.

5. Hormones, Perimenopause & the Female Brain (Launching Jan, 2027) – The link between hot flashes and Alzheimer’s risk, what HRT data actually shows, the estrobolome (the gut–hormone connection), GLP-1s, what to eat in perimenopause, and how to talk to your doctor with confidence. This is the chapter I was trained for. I was a certified menopause practitioner for a decade and did thousands of midlife visits.

6. Lifestyle Multipliers (Launching Feb, 2027) – Sleep (the highest-ROI brain habit), exercise that sticks, hearing health, alcohol and a realistic framework, supplements that actually have evidence (magnesium, creatine, omega-3s), and stress regulation.

7. Living the Brain Health Kitchen (Launching April 24th, 2027) – Pulling it all together. How decisions, environment, and rhythm protect a brain over decades.

Each Foundation includes structured video lessons, written readings, downloadable tools, short quizzes, and a live Q&A session with me where you can bring your real questions to the table.

What’s included in the subscription

All 7 Foundations , releasing about every 8 weeks

Live Q&As with me for every Foundation, plus the recordings if you can’t attend live

Every printable and worksheet, including the 21 Things for ApoE4 guide, Build Your Brain Plate, My Midlife Brain Health Plan, and the Brain Health Testing Overview

Full-year access, with the option to renew as the science evolves, lessons are updated and new ones are added

The annual subscription is $799. For context on what worried women are already spending in this space: a single specialist consult with a brain health or longevity doctor runs $500 to $1,500 and lasts an hour. A month of unproven nootropic supplements can run $200 per month and up. A full cognitive workup is often several thousand dollars out of pocket. One trending longevity membership starts at $499 per month.

This course is a year of structured, evidence-based teaching from a physician, for less than the cost of one specialist visit. It’s of amazing value, including live time with me, and is an investment in the brain you’ll be living inside for the next forty years.

The Mother’s Day offer

For the first 25 people to enroll today: $100 off, bringing the annual subscription to $699.

Use code COURSEFM25 at checkout. Once 25 people use it, it retires. This is the only discount I plan to offer for this course.

👉 Enroll here

If you’re new here, welcome! If you’ve been with me for a while, through the newsletter, the podcast, the book, the retreats…thank you for trusting me with this part of your life. This course is the most complete thing I have ever built. It is, quite literally, the body of knowledge I wish every woman and her family had access to in midlife.

Whether you take it for yourself, gift it to your mother, or work through it side-by-side with a daughter, I’m honored to walk through this with you, at whatever pace your life allows.

Happy Mother’s Day. 🧠

— Annie

Annie Fenn, MD

bhkcourse.com