Brain Health Kitchen

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E.'s avatar
E.
2d

Thank you for sharing this and for helping to connect the dots. My mother, maternal grandmother and maternal aunt all had dementia as well as multiple miscarriages. In addition to this family history I have a number of other risk factors (APOE 3/4, premature menopause, endometriosis/adenomyosis, high Lp(a), recurrent pregnancy loss, gestational diabetes, early hearing loss) so it does start to feel just inevitable that this is my fate. I do have a strong care team (ob/gyn, preventive cardiologist, audiologist) and am communicating with them as you suggest in this post. For women that have a history of these conditions is your advice just to pay even more attention to modifiable risk factors and have even more aggressive/lower targets for blood pressure, cholesterol, and hba1c?

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1 reply by Annie Fenn, MD
joanne's avatar
joanne
3d

I had intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy with both my pregnancies -- they didn't know what it was at the time and it disappeared after I delivered, but I had the VERY elevated liver enzymes and extreme itching. It makes me nervous to think that if pregnancy is a "stress test", how that diagnosis might affect me in the future. I have a new doctor who I really like and I thought about asking her but then felt it was ancient history. This article is so timely for me--I will definitely mention it the next visit!

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1 reply by Annie Fenn, MD
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