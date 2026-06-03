Hello, brain health ambassadors. I am writing to you from the terrazza of my favorite bar in the tiny blue zone town where I have been spending the month. The 7:00 a.m. church bells are chiming as I sip my first macchiato and delve into today’s topic. Here in Baunei, I have had the privilege to get to know many of the locals, including some very spry elders.

I’ll share more of what I’ve been learning about their seemingly effortless longevity soon, but today we are continuing our conversation about the new heart health guidelines with a focus on women’s reproductive history.

If you had preeclampsia, premature menopause, endometriosis, a recurrent pregnancy loss, or any other disorder on the list, you may need to give your health care team a heads up. Not only are these ob/gyn conditions a red flag for heart disease and stroke, they can impact whether a woman develops dementia decades later.

Read on for why the updated cholesterol guidelines are especially important for women’s heart and brain health. Plus, I’ll give you a checklist to make sure your own ob/gyn history doesn’t fall through the cracks of your next primary care visit.

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Last time we covered what the long overdue updated guidelines for the management of cholesterol means for your cardiovascular and brain health.

The updated guidelines span over 100 pages and brought to you by an alphabet soup of expert organizations. Circulation, 2026

Thank you Dr. Lucy McBride for this guest post!

Today, we’re looking at another facet of the guidelines that’s long overdue: the importance of a woman’s reproductive history. The American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, and nine other professional organizations now officially recognize that certain pregnancy and gynecological conditions should be part of a woman’s cardiovascular health risk profile.

While the link between your ob/gyn history and heart and brain health may seem surprising, the scientific evidence has been building for years. Unfortunately, it takes years (sometimes decades) for settled science to make it into practice guidelines.

These 6 ob/gyn conditions could impact your heart and brain health.

There’s an old saying I learned early on as an obstetrician: whatever the problem, delivery is the solution. Conditions like gestational diabetes and pregnancy induced hypertension were thought to be just that—things that happened during pregnancy and resolved completely after delivery. Once a woman had moved beyond the reproductive years, these pieces of history became buried in her chart.

Now we know: pregnancy is a stress test for your vascular system. It’s a stress test for your metabolic health. When pregnancy complications arise, they are important clues pointing to risk factors a woman can address, modify, and help shape the future health of her heart and brain.

We also now know that gynecological conditions like endometriosis and premature menopause are a window into a woman’s vulnerabilities for chronic disease later.

Your ob/gyn history holds clues to your future heart and brain health.

1. Preeclampsia and pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH)

Pregnancy-induced hypertension is a condition of high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy. In preeclampsia, high blood pressure leads to serious consequences such as impaired kidney function and even seizures. Delivering the baby almost always resolves the condition—although symptoms can linger into the postpartum period.

While these conditions may arise during pregnancy, they’re a clue that a woman’s vascular system is at heightened risk later in life, too. This has huge implications for women, in part because hypertension and preeclampsia are so common during pregnancy.

Here are some of the facts we’ve learned over the last 10 years that are now reflected in the heart health guidelines.

Women who’ve had preeclampsia (compared to women who don’t have this complication) may have:

an 81% highe r risk of stroke

three times greater risk of vascular dementia later in life

even greater dementia risk if the preeclampsia develops in a preterm pregnancy (before 34 weeks)

Women with a history of either preeclampsia or pregnancy-induced hypertension may show signs of cognitive impairment and brain atrophy after an affected pregnancy, both in the short term and decades later.

If preeclampsia is superimposed on pregnancy-induced hypertension (yes, they are separate and some women have had both), dementia risk is even greater.

The updated guidelines now recognize preeclampsia as an independent cardiovascular risk factor.

To refresh your knowledge on what vascular dementia is and how to take steps to prevent it, check out our past BHK articles here:

2. Gestational diabetes

It’s long been known that women who’ve had gestational diabetes have a tenfold higher lifetime risk of type 2 diabetes. In the last decade, however, we’ve learned more. Women who’ve had gestational diabetes:

who go on to develop type 2 diabetes have double the risk of having a cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or stroke

have a 56% higher risk of future cardiovascular events even if they don’t develop type 2 diabetes

have a 2.3-fold increased risk of cardiovascular events in the first decade postpartum

The link between metabolic health and heart and brain health has been strongly documented. Whenever the body struggles for years to deal with excess blood sugar (glucose), there’s a long downward spiral towards insulin resistance, prediabetes, and eventually type 2 diabetes. It brings with it a chronic dose of inflammation which directly affects the health of blood vessels, especially the small blood vessels that supply the brain.

The brain’s memory center (the hippocampus) becomes insulin resistant, too. It’s no coincidence that this is where Alzheimer’s tends to take root.

To refresh your knowledge about metabolic health and how to take steps to improve it, check out these articles in our metabolic health mini-series:

3. Pregnancy loss

If you suffered a pregnancy loss, this too could be a clue for your long-term health. Here’s where it’s important to know the details. A first trimester miscarriage, as far as we know, does not flag a woman’s history for increased heart and brain risk. These specific types of pregnancy losses, however, have been linked to an elevated future risk of stroke according to this paper published in May 2026 in the Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine:

recurrent pregnancy loss

preterm birth

stillbirth

having a small for gestational age newborn (less than 2500 grams or 5 pounds 8 ounces at birth)

placental abruption

Your OB history matters and it’s worth bringing up during doctor visits. If your pregnancy was complicated, it may be a clue to vulnerabilities in cardiometabolic health, along with implications for your brain health.

A history of pregnancy loss is an important clue that a woman’s brain may be at increased risk for stroke.

4. Endometriosis

Endometriosis happens when hormonally active tissue from inside the uterus gets implanted throughout the abdomen. It’s a major cause of chronic pain, affecting 11% of reproductive-age women and 30 to 40% of women who present with infertility. While the origin of endometriosis has long been an enigma in gynecology, now we know: this is a vascular disorder.

Endometriosis is now an official cardiovascular risk factor in the updated heart health guidelines. Women with a history of endometriosis:

often endure years of chronic pain as hormonally active scar tissue triggers a cascade of inflammatory substances each month—a direct hit to the endothelial cells that line blood vessels throughout the body.

have 15% increased risk of cardiac events, including heart attack, arrythmias, and heart failure

have been found to have a 15 to 34% increased risk of stroke.

have higher rates of pregnancy complications, especially pregnancy loss, which compounds heart and brain risk later.

Treatment for endometriosis may add another layer of risk. When a woman has her ovaries removed prior to menopause without replacing estrogen, her heart disease risk escalates. More on that, below.

5. Premature and early menopause

For 90% of women, menopause will occur between age 46 and 56 years, with an average age of 51.2. When menopause happens early, there are important implications for heart and brain health.

A few definitions:

Early menopause: menopause between ages 40 and 45

Premature menopause / premature ovarian insufficiency (POI): menopause before age 40

While early menopause can happen naturally or because of a medical intervention (like chemotherapy or removal of the ovaries without estrogen therapy), the heightened cardiovascular risks are the same.

A woman’s:

cardiovascular risk doubles in the first 10 years after menopause.

risk of stroke is 57% higher in women with naturally occurring menopause at age 40 to 44

risk of stroke was 69% higher when menopause occurred at 35 to 39 years.

These early types of menopause have also been strongly linked to a heightened risk of dementia later in life:

risk of all types of dementia is 37% higher

women’s brains shows evidence of accelerated brain aging on neuroimaging

What’s driving this increased risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke in women who’ve had early or premature menopause? It’s likely a myriad of changes in lipids and metabolic factors that peak during late perimenopause and early postmenopause: visceral fat, triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein, lipoprotein(a), blood glucose, and blood pressure all start to go up.

The relationship between early and premature menopause and dementia risk is remarkably consistent across studies: the younger a woman is when ovarian function ends, the greater her subsequent dementia risk.

The Estrogen Hypothesis helps explain, in part, the increased dementia risk: The more estrogen a woman is exposed to in her life, either from her body’s own hormones or other sources (birth control pills, menopausal hormone therapy), the less likely she is to develop dementia. In other words, estrogen in all forms is neuroprotective. Refresh your knowledge about the data on estrogen and women’s brain health here:

The good news here is that all of these risk factors are modifiable with lifestyle and medical interventions. Plus, women with early menopause benefit greatly from taking estrogen therapy. In fact, taking estrogen (or estrogen plus progesterone if the uterus is intact) until the natural age of menopause mitigates nearly all of the cardiovascular risks of having had early menopause.

6. Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS)

If you don’t recognize the term PMOS, that’s because it’s the new-this-year updated terminology for polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS,). This global consensus published a few weeks ago in Lancet is long overdue. The new name reflects how this condition impacts far more than fertility; it’s a red flag for heart disease, too.

While PMOS didn’t make it into the 2026 AHA/ASA guidelines as an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, it has long been associated with heart health risks. In the last 10 years, we’ve learned that women with this syndrome:

have 71% increased risk of stroke.

have a 68% increased risk of developing heart disease, including a more than two-fold increased risk of myocardial infarction (heart attack).

are more likely to develop insulin resistance, high blood pressure, obesity, and dyslipidemia, all of which are risk factors for cardiovascular disease and dementia.

To learn more about PMOS from another physician’s perspective, check out my friend and fellow Substack author Dr. Michelle Seguin’s recent post.

Your Ob/Gyn History Has Some Red Flags. Now What?

First, remember that whenever you identify a risk factor that is something you have the power to change, it’s a win for both your heart and brain. For example, we now know that 45% of all dementia is preventable by addressing 14 modifiable risk factors. (More on this in our next mini-series!). While you can’t change your history, you can address the clues it is giving you.

Here’s a starter pack of what to do before your next primary care appointment.

Get your story straight

Now is the time to write down your own ob/gyn history in detail. Was your diabetes screening within normal limits when pregnant? Were there any concerns about blood pressure or a smaller than expected baby? When did you go through menopause? If you had a laparoscopy, what were the findings? Did you suffer a pregnancy loss, and if so, what did the evaluation show? Sort out your family history, too. Did your grandmother have Alzheimer’s or another dementia, such as Lewy Body, vascular, or Parkinson’s? When your father was hospitalized for chest pains, was he found to have coronary artery disease or something else? Ask to make sure your ob/gyn and family history is updated and accurate in your chart.

Be honest about these lifestyle factors

When asked about stress levels, alcohol intake, smoking, and drug use, this is the time to be perfectly honest with your health care professional. He or she can help you quit smoking, reduce or quit drinking, and find a referral for mental health evaluation. Addressing these lifestyle factors will be the foundation of creating a plan to reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease or dementia.

Get the most updated screenings

It’s not unusual for a woman to “take a break” from seeing a physician from her last pregnancy up until she is in the midst of menopause. As an ob/gyn physician, I saw this every day in my practice. And I get it! After all those OB appointments, it doesn’t seem like the next few years require close medical surveillance. Nothing could be further from the truth. This early to mid-life period in a woman’s life is a critical window for reducing cardiovascular and dementia risk.

Delve into more detail about preparing for your next visit in these posts:

That’s all for today

It’s a lot, I know, but I also hope you find this information empowering. If your ob/gyn history has any of these red flags, addressing them can help shape future heart and brain health. As always, I would love to hear your thoughts.

Leave a comment

I’ll be back on Friday with another episode of the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast. Last week’s conversation with Barbie Boules, RDN was especially pertinent to today’s topic. This week I’ll be discussing another aspect of brain health—how to protect your mental fitness—with nutritional psychiatrist Dr. Drew Ramsey.

As always, thank you for reading, listening to the podcast, and taking the best care of your brains. If you found this post helpful, please tap on the heart below, restack, and share to help it reach more people!

Love,

Annie

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