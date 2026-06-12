Healing the Modern Brain with Dr. Drew Ramsey

Hello, friends!

I’m so happy to share this conversation with Dr. Drew Ramsey, a dear friend, fellow Jackson Hole local, and one of the people who helped shape the field of nutritional psychiatry.

Drew and I go back more than a decade, to a time when very few physicians were talking seriously about food and brain health. I had found him on Instagram and immediately thought: wait, here is a psychiatrist talking about nutrition, omega-3 fats, brain food, and mental health. I started following everything he posted.

Then one day, he sent me a message from the Jackson Hole airport asking if I wanted to go skiing. Of course I said yes.

All these years later, we both live in Jackson, and we get to talk about food, brain health, mental health, and the strange pressures of modern life in real life. So this conversation felt personal to me.

In Part 1 of our interview, Drew takes us back to the beginnings of nutritional psychiatry: growing up on a farm in Indiana, training as a psychiatrist at Columbia, and noticing that food was almost entirely missing from the mental health conversation. One of the most powerful moments is when he talks about the simple question he began asking patients: What did you eat today?

We also talk about Drew’s latest book, Healing the Modern Brain: Nine Tenets to Build Mental Fitness and Revitalize Your Mind. It is one of my favorite brain health books because it gives us a framework for mental fitness that feels both deeply compassionate and very practical.

Drew reminds us that mental fitness is built through the basics: sleep, food, movement, connection, engagement, grounding, unburdening, and purpose. These are not trendy hacks. They are the pillars that support a healthier, more resilient brain.

One of the parts that stayed with me most is Drew’s take on doomscrolling, AI, and the algorithm. He explains that these forces may do more than steal our time. They may change how we seek pleasure, novelty, connection, and reward. That is a modern brain health issue if there ever was one.

We also talk about connection, engagement, social isolation, depression, dementia risk, and what Drew calls unburdening — the process of recognizing how stress, grief, trauma, or old patterns may still be shaping the way we move through the world.

This episode is about mental health, but it is also very much about brain health. It is about how mental fitness is built through the daily choices that support mood, attention, connection, resilience, and long-term brain health.

I hope you’ll listen, and I hope you’ll stay for the Review & Do at the end, where Jenny and I talk through what we learned and what we’re going to put into practice.

Share Brain Health Kitchen

Love,



Annie

PS: If you are enjoying the podcast, we would be delighted if you left us a review on Spotify, YouTube, or Apple Podcasts! Find all the links below. Apple Podcasts: Go to our show page in Apple Podcasts, scroll down to Ratings & Reviews, tap the stars, and — if you have a minute — write a quick review.



Spotify: Go to our show page in Spotify, tap the three little dots, choose Rate show, and leave us a star rating.



YouTube: If you’re watching on YouTube, please like the episode, subscribe to our channel, and leave us a comment.

About Drew Ramsey, M.D.

Drew Ramsey, MD, is a board-certified psychiatrist, psychotherapist, author, and pioneer in nutritional psychiatry. His work focuses on evidence-based integrative psychiatry, food and mental health, male mental health, and helping people build resilient mental fitness.

He is the founder of the Brain Food Clinic, a digital mental health practice, and Spruce Mental Health in Jackson, Wyoming. His latest book, Healing the Modern Brain: Nine Tenets to Build Mental Fitness and Revitalize Your Mind, was published by HarperCollins in 2025. His previous books include the international bestseller Eat to Beat Depression and Anxiety, Eat Complete, 50 Shades of Kale, and The Happiness Diet.

Dr. Ramsey trained in adult psychiatry at Columbia University and the New York State Psychiatric Institute, where he later served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry for twenty years. He lives in Jackson, Wyoming with his wife and two children.

BHK Podcast Listeners: Don’t miss your special offers

The BHK Course is now in session! My new course is built directly from the semester-long brain health course I teach to pre-med students — structured, comprehensive, and designed to take you from curious to truly informed, step by step. Learn more about the course here and use the BHK podcast discount code SPECIAL50 for $50 off the Full Program. I look forward to seeing all the BHK students in our next live Q & A.

🧠 Enroll here

Paying and Founding Members of BHK: Bonus Materials

Paying subscribers: Scroll to the end of this post for your bonus materials for this week’s episode:

Annie & Jenny’s Review and Do summary: key takeaways from what we learned from Barbie + our curated list of action items.

The BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

This podcast is proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Check out BetterBrain

This podcast is also proudly supported by NeuroReserve, a brain health nutrition company dedicated to bringing us high-quality, science-backed supplements—including Relevate—a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids, BHK Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, and Revanta, a pure-grade creatine. These products have earned a spot in my daily routine—I think of them as brain health self-care! I’ve known the team at NeuroReserve for many years, and you can learn more about their commitment to brain health and research-backed nutritional products at NeuroReserve.com.

Order Relevate and/or Revanta Creatine

Stock up on BHK EVOO

Show Notes

In Part 1 of this two-part conversation, Dr. Annie Fenn talks with Dr. Drew Ramsey, a board-certified psychiatrist, author, and pioneer in nutritional psychiatry.

They discuss the early days of the brain-food movement, the question Drew began asking patients that changed his clinical practice, and the framework behind his latest book, Healing the Modern Brain.

This episode also explores mental fitness, doomscrolling, AI, connection, engagement, and why unburdening past stress or trauma can be part of caring for the brain.

Chapters

00:00 — Intro

03:49 — Meet Dr. Drew Ramsey

04:23 — How Annie and Drew met

06:21 — The early days of nutritional psychiatry

11:25 — The question Drew started asking patients

15:08 — The brain-food movement grows

18:15 — Healing the Modern Brain

19:14 — What is mental fitness?

26:08 — Drew’s nine tenets

26:30 — Connection and engagement

29:21 — Doom scrolling, AI, and the algorithm

34:10 — A brain-healthy social media strategy

36:38 — Why mental health belongs in brain health

39:07 — Unburdening stress, grief, and trauma

46:09 — Review & Do

Links & Resources

Website: Drew Ramsey, MD

Instagram: Drew Ramsey, MD

NeuroReserve: Use code BHKPodcast for 10% off:

Relevate: a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA) and nutrients based on the Mediterranean and MIND diets

Revanta Creatine: a highly dissolvable pure-grade creatine monohydrate

BHKEVOO: our recent harvest of extra-virgin olive oil—organic, high in polyphenols, and sources from family friends in Tuscany, Italy

Better Brain: Use code AFENN50 for $50 off your assessment, which brings the cost of a full brain health biomarker panel down to $39; most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Check them out at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Learn more about today’s topics with Dr. Fenn’s recent articles on Substack:

Annie and Jenny’s REVIEW & DO

I’m so grateful to Dr. Drew Ramsey for sharing her extensive knowledge about women’s health. I’m now joined by my co-host and producer, Jenny Shilling.

Jenny — Key takeaways from our conversation with Dr. Drew Ramsey

Jenny: That was such an information-packed episode. I love how Dr. Ramsey connects the dots on mental health and physical health.

Annie: And I’d love to hear your takeaways.

Join BHK as a Paying or Founding Member