Hello, everyone. I am writing to you from Locorotondo, a small city in central Puglia where I have decamped for a few days. Soon I’ll be welcoming guests for Brain Health, Food, and Fun, a weeklong retreat that takes place at a masseria not far from here. In the meantime, I have been enjoying drinking my coffee each morning at the local bar, walking around this charming, donut-shaped town, and popping into the local gym.

Want to join me on my next Brain Health Retreat? Find all the details here.

All this month we have been discussing the gut-brain-axis. Who knew that the trillions of microbiota that inhibit every nook and cranny of our guts held so many jobs? Here’s what we’ve covered so far:

Catch up on our gut microbiome mini-series:

For today’s newsletter, let’s take a look at another key microbial community: the oral microbiome. Just like in the gut, the mouth houses a panoply of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other one-celled microbes. One of these, in particular, is especially harmful to brain cells.

I’ll get into that, below, along with practical tips about how to minimize this nasty bug, what to eat for better oral health, and how best to take care of your friendly mouth microbes.

Plus, if you’ve ever wondered if it is better to brush your teeth before or after drinking coffee, read on.

Gum disease breeds brain-harming bacteria

Just like in the gut, the mouth is vulnerable to dysbiosis, or a shift from its healthy balance of mostly beneficial microbes to one where harmful ones thrive. When the mouth becomes dysbiotic, the gums are vulnerable to infection, aka periodontitis. Your dentist checks for periodontal disease each time you go in for a cleaning by probing the gums and looking for recession from the teeth. If gums become infected, certain pathogenic microbes can carve out a niche in the mouth. One of these microbes—P. gingivalis—impacts brain health in several key ways.

The link between gum disease and Alzheimer’s

Manage Your Subscription