Hello, brain health ambassadors. I’m writing to you on the final day of our Costa Rica retreat. To say we’ve covered a lot of brain health ground this week would be an understatement. Between morning lectures and afternoon Q&As, we explored everything from Alzheimer’s biomarkers to Parkinson’s prevention to supplements like creatine and vitamin D.

There have been many “aha” moments—those sparks of understanding that happen when a complex topic suddenly clicks. Yesterday, when I shared data on homocysteine, I could practically see those sparks fly.

Homocysteine is an easy-to-check biomarker with a profound impact on brain health. If you haven’t heard of it, you’re not alone. It’s not part of routine blood work. Yet as I reviewed the research on what happens when elevated homocysteine goes unchecked, I was struck by how astonishing it is that this test isn’t standard for anyone with a brain.

Simply put, discovering an elevated homocysteine level is like finding a get-out-of-jail-free card. Bring levels back into the normal range, and you can meaningfully reduce the risk of accelerated brain shrinkage—and the cognitive decline that tends to follow. It’s a powerful, modifiable risk factor for dementia that remains largely under the radar.

In today’s newsletter, I’ll walk you through what homocysteine is, how to check it, and what to do if your level is too high. My hope is that by the end, you’ll agree this is one blood test well worth asking for.

This is the fourth installment in our mini-series on brain health supplements

If you missed the earlier posts, catch up below. And if you’d like a quick refresher on B vitamins—pertinent to today’s topic—be sure to check out the takeaways at the end of this post.

What, exactly, is homocysteine?

Homocysteine (Hcy) is an amino acid your body makes when it breaks down protein. The body is constantly working to keep homocysteine levels down. Too much homocysteine in the blood can lead to damage to the lining of arteries throughout the body and the brain. There is a strong and consistent association between high homocysteine and poor cognitive function and loss of brain volume over time, plus a long list of other health problems.

How do we keep Hcy down? B vitamins (especially folate and B12) are the critical mediators here. A too-high homocysteine is a sign that your B vitamins are impaired. Either you aren’t getting enough of the brain-crucial ones (folate and vitamin B12) or your body doesn’t methylate them to an active form.

Checking levels

A homocysteine blood test can tell you if your level is in a healthy range. This isn’t included in most routine panels so you usually have to request it. Homocysteine levels fluctutate a bit throughout the day, so check it when you are fasting as you would a lipid panel. Hcy is measured in micromoles per liter ( mcmol/L). A healthy level is under 10; borderline is 10-11; and an elevation above 11 is concerning. A homocysteine level of 10 or more should prompt a plan to get it down to a healthier level.

What is brain volume?

Brain volume refers to the total amount of brain tissue—primarily gray matter (neurons and synapses) and white matter (the connections between them). MRI brain scans can measure total brain volume or the volume of specific brain areas, such as the frontal lobe or the hippocampus (the memory center).

It’s normal to lose a small amount of brain volume as one ages. When shrinkage is faster than expected, though, it may be an indication of evolving Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Importantly, MRI can detect subtle changes in brain volume years before symptoms appear.

How high homocysteine leads to faster brain shrinkage

Studies that measure brain volume with MRIs have found a strong link: the higher the homocysteine level in the blood, the faster the brain shrinks. Those living with Alzheimer’s or mild cognitive impairment tend to have the highest levels of this biomarker when compared to control groups without dementia.

Having a high homocysteine is considered a risk factor for brain atrophy (shrinkage), cognitive impairment, and dementia.

What’s the connection? Too much homocysteine may facilitate a build-up of toxic proteins in the brain, including the beta-amyloid and tau typical in those with Alzheimer’s. It may promote oxidative stress, impair the repair of DNA, and incite inflammation in the brain. The result—connections between brain cells are compromised leading to early cell death and a shrinking total volume.

The good news is that it is entirely possible to get homocysteine levels back down to healthy levels.

B vitamins and brain volume: the VITACOG study

Some of the strongest science regarding supplements and brain health came out of the VITACOG Trial. This randomized, placebo controlled trial looked at the impact of B vitamins on participants with mild cognitive impairment, an early phase of dementia. Half the participants took supplemental folic acid, vitamin B12, and vitamin B6. (Folic acid is a synthetic form of folate). The other half took a placebo. Both groups were followed with brain MRIs to measure brain volume over two years. Participants were also followed with homocysteine levels and cognitive tests.

Here’s what they found:

