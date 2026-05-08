How Fiber Shapes Your Gut — and Your Brain with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

Hello friends,

This week on the podcast, I sat down with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz—known to many as Dr. B—to talk about one of the most important and overlooked drivers of brain health: the gut microbiome.

You may recognize Dr. B as the gastroenterologist who started the fiber-conscious eating movement. He was one of the first doctors to connect the dots between what he was seeing in his clinic (lots of people with gut problems) and a national trend (the standard American diet lacks fiber). Fiber Fueled, his first book, became a bestseller and spawned a fantastic plant-based cookbook. Dr. B. has become a national treasure and thought leader in cultivating a healthy gut microbiome.

What I love about Dr. B’s work is that he takes something incredibly complex and makes it practical. In this conversation, we talk about why fiber matters so much, how gut microbes create anti-inflammatory compounds that affect the brain, and why plant diversity may be more important than focusing on any single “superfood.”

One of the biggest themes of this episode is that the gut microbiome is adaptable. If you’ve ever felt like you “can’t tolerate” foods like beans or lentils, it may not mean those foods are bad for you—it may mean your microbiome simply hasn’t had the chance to adapt yet.

We also discuss:

The connection between the gut barrier and inflammation

Why 70% of the immune system lives in the gut

How the vagus nerve links the gut and brain

What alcohol does to the microbiome and gut lining

And why consistency matters more than perfection

How to approach boosting fiber in your diet if you aren’t getting enough

Fiber supplements: pros, cons, and what to know before you buy

This is part one of a two-part conversation, and next week we shift into practical solutions—polyphenols, fermented foods, omega-3s, meal timing, and the daily habits that help support a healthier gut and brain.

I am really excited for you to hear from Dr. B. Take a listen and let me know what you learn. Do you know someone who is struggling with their gut health? Or someone who is fascinated by the gut-brain connection? Please share this podcast with them!

Share Brain Health Kitchen

Leave a comment

Love,

Annie

About Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

Will Bulsiewicz, MD, MSCI (“Dr. B”) earned his medical degree from Georgetown University and a Master’s in Clinical Investigation from Northwestern University. He received top clinical honors during both his internal medicine residency at Northwestern and his gastroenterology fellowship at the University of North Carolina—distinctions awarded to the top physician in each graduating class—and completed an NIH-funded fellowship in epidemiology.

An accomplished researcher and educator, Dr. B has authored more than 25 scientific publications with over 5,000 citations and has delivered keynotes and briefings for audiences ranging from Congress and the USDA to major medical conferences. His books have sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide and are translated into 20 languages.

He is the Founder of The Gut & Microbiome Center for Excellence, a telemedicine practice focused on personalized, gut-oriented care.

Dr. B is also the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 38TERA, where he collaborates with nutrition scientist Simon Hill to develop clinically informed, microbiome-supportive supplements grounded in transparency, safety, and scientific integrity.

He lives in Charleston, South Carolina with his wife and four children and shares free educational resources at theguthealthmd.com.

BHK Podcast Listeners: Don’t miss your special offers

Our founding sponsor NeuroReserve has a special discount code that can be applied to their brain health nutrition products: Relevate (a brain-specific mix of omega-3 fats and micronutrients), Revanta creatine (a pure-grade highly dissolvable creatine monohydrate), and the new release of BHK EVOO—our high polyphenol extra-virgin olive oil, imported from Tuscany. Order here and use code BHKPODCAST at checkout for 10% off.

Order Relevate and/or Revanta Creatine

Stock up on BHK EVOO

If you are curious about having a brain health check-up, our founding sponsor BetterBrain — the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance — is offering BHK Podcast subscribers a special deal. Use code AFENN50 for $50 off your assessment, which brings the cost of a full brain health biomarker panel down to $39; most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Check them out at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Check out BetterBrain

Paying and Founding Members of BHK: Bonus Materials

Paying subscribers: Scroll to the end of this post for your bonus materials for this week’s episode:

Annie & Jenny’s Review and Do summary: key takeaways from what we learned from Dr. B. + our curated list of action items.

The BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

NeuroReserve is a brain health nutrition company dedicated to bringing us high-quality, science-backed supplements—including Relevate—a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids, and Revanta, a pure-grade creatine. These products have earned a spot in my daily routine—I think of them as brain health self-care! I’ve known the team at NeuroReserve for many years, and you can learn more about their commitment to brain health and research-backed nutritional products at NeuroReserve.com. This podcast is also proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Show Notes

How Fiber Shapes Your Gut — and Your Brain with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

This one dietary shift can influence gut health, inflammation, and cognition

In this episode, Dr. Annie Fenn is joined by Will Bulsiewicz—known to many as Dr. B—to explore the powerful connection between the gut microbiome, inflammation, and brain health. Dr. B is a triple board-certified gastroenterologist, lifestyle medicine physician, and author of Fiber Fueled and Plant Powered Plus.

They discuss why fiber is one of the most important—and most overlooked—nutrients for long-term health, how gut microbes produce anti-inflammatory compounds that influence the brain, and why plant diversity matters more than obsessing over specific nutrients. Annie and Dr. B also explore the gut barrier, chronic inflammation, the vagus nerve, and how modern habits like ultra-processed foods and alcohol may disrupt gut and immune health over time.

This is part one of a two-part conversation focused on the gut-immune-brain connection and what everyday habits can do to support a healthier gut and brain.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

02:45 Why fiber became the missing piece of modern health

06:44 What fiber actually does in the gut

09:21 Short-chain fatty acids and brain inflammation

10:18 Why some people struggle with fiber-rich foods

11:57 Beans, resistant starch, and rebuilding the microbiome

15:52 Plant diversity and the “30 plant rule”

18:23 Fiber supplements and filling the gaps

24:00 How quickly the gut microbiome can change

26:13 The gut barrier, immune system, and inflammation

32:36 The vagus nerve and gut-brain communication

35:28 Leaky gut, LPS, and chronic inflammation

38:53 Alcohol’s impact on the gut microbiome

44:16 Jenny & Annie’s Review and Do

47:24 Practical steps to support gut and brain health

Links & Resources

Website: Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

Books:

Fiber Fueled

The Fiber Fueled Cookbook

Plant Powered Plus

Instagram: @theguthealthmd

38TERA

Brain Health Kitchen Substack:

Better Brain

Code: AFENN50

NeuroReserve

Code: BHKPodcast

Learn more about today’s topics with Dr. Fenn’s recent articles on Substack:

Annie and Jenny’s REVIEW & DO

Jenny — Key takeaways from our conversation with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz