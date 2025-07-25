Just what the doctor ordered on a hot day: my Blackberry Iced Matcha Latte. Excerpted from The Brain Health Kitchen book , photo by Alexandra Grablewski.

I am so happy to see that our dairy mini-series is resonating with you all. Thanks for all the comments, suggestions, and ideas for new posts! I’ve always appreciated how much people love their dairy products and don’t want to give them up. It’s been gratifying to learn that, in many instances, you don’t have to. Plus, I find that many brain-healthy eaters have a hybrid program at home—a mix of carefully chosen dairy products along with dairy alternatives that they love.

If you are just joining us, you can catch up on the dairy series with these posts:

For today’s newsletter, we are veering into alt dairy with my method for making nut milk at home. As I went into last time, plant milks have a lot going for them especially if minimally processed or homemade. Below, find my Basic Nut Milk recipe with 8 tasty variations. I’m including my recipe for a nut-based creamer, too, a boon for anyone trying to wean off using dairy creamers in their coffee. Plus, since blackberries are in season here in the northern hemisphere, it’s a great time to enjoy a Blackberry Iced Matcha Latte. Make it with your first batch of homemade nut milk or any other milk you like.

In case you missed my announcement over the weekend: we’ve had a few spots open up in this October’s Brain Health Retreat in Sardinia. Plus, I am sending all the guests a tin of my just-released BHK EVOO. I don’t want anyone to have to wait until fall to have a real taste of Italy! Learn more about the trip below and grab your spot (and your extra-virgin olive oil gift!) Or, simply reply to this email and I’ll connect you with the team. I can’t wait to see everyone in Italy this fall!

Why bother to make your own milk?

BHK Retreaters Don and Cindy made the most amazing walnut milk at Rancho La Puerta last month1

The biggest perk of making nut milk at home is that it tastes fresher and more like nuts than what you can buy at the store. Plus, you get to control how many nuts go into each batch. You’ll find that my recipe for nut milk is a little thicker than store-bought because it contains a full day’s serving (about ¼ cup) of nuts per cup of milk. If you use almonds or hazelnuts—especially high in the most potent form of vitamin E—you also get a full day’s supply of vitamin E. For a thinner milk (and to stretch your precious nut supply), use fewer nuts or thin with water to your liking.

Don’t get me wrong, I also drink store bought milk. (Lately I am really enjoying this brand of “milked almonds” which comes in a cardboard carton and has just two ingredients, almonds and water.) But, making nut milk is one of the most enjoyable things I get to teach during cooking classes and retreats. Everyone is always so surprised by how easy it is to make a batch of nut milk with just a blender. And I love seeing the reaction when people taste fresh nut milk for the first time—it’s a huge taste upgrade from most milk you buy!

Before we get to the recipes, here are my two cents about nut milk makers.

Manage Your Subscription