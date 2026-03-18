Spring is in the air where I live!

Hello, everyone! ran into a BHK subscriber at yoga last weekend and she really got me thinking. She told me that she loves the new podcast and has already shared it and left a review. A true brain health amabassador! But she was behind on reading the newsletter. And didn’t I just give a webinar about microplastics and the brain?

Yes, it’s true. There’s been a lot going on here at BHK. So, while I was getting ready to launch into a new mini-series this week about early diagnosis of dementia, I thought: perhaps it’s a good time to slow down and catch up? I’ve shared a lot of really important brain health information with you in the last few months.

Let’s take a look at what I don’t want you to miss.

Today, I am sharing:

Last week’s free microplastic webinar for you to watch. I packed it with useful, practical information you can put into use right away.

A reminder for paying subscribers: The 2026 Brain Health Supplement Guide is ready for you as a downloadable pdf. There, you will find my distillation of the science that supports what to take, what to consider taking, and what to skip. Plus, I’ve included brand recommendations and discount codes on favorite products.

BHK Podcast FAQs. I’ve been getting a lot of questions about the podcast! Find all the answers, below.

Watch: This Free Webinar About Microplastics and the Brain

Last week I was a guest on my good friend Sally Duplantier’s popular Wellness Wednesday webinar series. Protecting yourself from microplastics is a topic often riddled with both fear and misinformation. Sally asked me to separate credible findings from speculation, and address why this emerging issue matters for long-term health.

You can watch the webinar here for free. I break down what we know now about these tiny shards of plastic, how they get into the body, and what you can do to reduce exposure and protect your brain.

Share Brain Health Kitchen

I’ve also unlocked this post which details 24 tips to reduce exposure in your home.

For more information about the impact of environmental toxins on brain health, check out these posts.

The 2026 Guide to Brain Health Supplements is here!

If you’ve been reading our mini-series about brain health supplements, you know we covered a lot of ground. In case you missed it, I put all the latest information about what works, what’s promising, and what to skip into a downloadable pdf. There are brand recommendations, too, as well as discount codes on some of my favorite products.

To get the guide, go to this post and download the pdf. You can print it, download it to your phone, or keep it handy on your computer for the next time you are shopping for supplements.

The Brain Health Kitchen Podcast: FAQs

Thank you for the warm welcome as we launched the BHK Podcast into the world! I am excited for you to learn from all the incredible guests coming up. Here’s a highlight reel of what to expect in the first half of Season 1. Take a look and you may recognize some Substackers!

I’ve been getting a lot of questions about the podcast. Here are your most FAQs:

Who is your co-host?

Jenny Shilling is a longtime Brain Health Kitchen reader who is currently pursuing a master’s degree in psychology at Harvard Extension School. That’s actually how we met—she was a student in the Women’s Brain Health course I co-taught there last year.

After the course, Jenny joined me behind the scenes at BHK. She created the beautiful new logo you see here and helped craft our educational social media content. As we started working together, the idea for a podcast began to take shape.

Before returning to graduate school, she led the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, supporting social entrepreneurs around the world, and holds an MBA and MA in Education from Stanford University. Her background in scaling mission-driven organizations informs how we think about bringing brain health science to a broader audience.

Jenny is now my co-host and producer. You met her in our first episode and she’ll be back in several others where we discuss brain health topics and answer questions from BHK readers.

When do new episodes get released?

We release a new podcast episode every Friday. You can watch it on Substack and YouTube, or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Are these podcasts open access for free subscribers too?

Yes! Thanks to our generous founding sponsors—NeuroReserve and BetterBrain— most of the podcast episodes are completely free and open access. We want this information to be widely shared. So please watch, listen, download, and share! There will be bonus episodes for paying subscribers, too.

What are the bonus materials for paid subscribers?

We wanted to do something special for our paying and Founding Members of BHK, so there will be extra episodes devoted to answering your questions. These Ask Annie episodes will be released on the first Friday of the month. In addition, I’ll be sharing bonus materials with each podcast: deep dive Q and A’s with guests, book giveaways, Annie and Jenny’s Review & Do List, and more.

Leave Your First On-Air Question

Paying and Founding Members: Scroll down to tap on the button to record your question for our first Ask Annie episode all about brain health supplements.





What topics will you cover?

During Season 1 you’ll hear from top experts about:

menopause and hormone therapy

the link between gut health and neurodegenerative diseases

how to prevent 85% of all cases of Parkinson’s

the link between food and mood

how to optimize brain performance

cultivating a better memory

the best exercises for fending off dementia

how to care for yourself as a caregiver

protecting the immune system in your gut

recovering from a concussion

how to manage a parent with early Alzheimer’s

screening for heart and metabolic diseases: what to ask for at your next health care check-up

how to talk to your health care professional about brain health

Where will I find the show notes?

If listening on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, you’ll find detailed notes when you click on the episode in the app. On YouTube they appear below the video. Here on Substack, all the notes will be in the post that goes with the episode.

How long will Season 1 last?

Expect to get a new podcast every Friday through the end of June. We may offer a few more episodes of bonus content through the summer.

What’s the best way to support the podcast?

Thanks to so many of you for asking! Here are a few things that will help this brain health information reach more brains:

Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube. If you’re a subscriber to this Substack, you will receive the podcasts here when they are launched. Leave a review on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube. We are so grateful to see so many 5 star reviews! Share podcasts episodes with friends, family, and on social media. Support my sponsors: NeuroReserve and BetterBrain, two of the most trusted companies in brain health.

Can I give you suggestions about guests and topics?

Yes, I’d love that! As always, I love hearing from you. Paying subscribers are welcome to leave a comment here, send me a direct message on Substack, or send me an email.

Leave a comment

Join BHK as a Paying or Founding Member

Will you still be sharing a Saturday recipe?

The Saturday recipe series is on pause during Season 1. But don’t worry, I’ll continue to share lots of recipes here on Substack. The good news is I went through all of the recipes I have created for the BHK newsletter and put them into one handy index for you. I’ll be sharing that with you next week.

That’s all for today

I’ll be back on Friday to share Episode #2 of the BHK Podcast. Until then, thank you for being a part of this brain-healthy community. I am grateful for each and every one of you.

Love,

Annie