Introducing The Brain Health Kitchen Podcast

Hello everyone! Today we are mixing it up a bit on Brain Health Kitchen.

I’m excited (and, if I’m being honest, a little nervous) to introduce the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast. It’s a chance to bring you into the kinds of deep, fascinating conversations I’ve been lucky to have with experts across neurology, nutrition, neuroscience, and beyond—only now you can listen in while you’re walking the dog, cooking dinner, or commuting.

We’ll explore brain health topics like:

How protect mental energy, memory, and cognitive skills with age

The link between gut health and neurodegenerative disease decades later

How to cultivate mental fitness in an increasingly stressful world

Should women over 60 take hormone therapy for the first time?

Early warning signs to pay attention to with a preventive neurologist

And what does the latest science say about the everyday choices we make—from the food on our plates to how we sleep, move, and manage stress?

Thanks to my wonderful founding sponsors, each episode will be open access—no paywall required. I want these conversations about brain health to reach as many people as possible.

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Paid Subscriber Bonus Material

I also want to do something special for those of you who make this work possible. Paying subscribers—I’ll be sharing bonus material with each podcast, just for you. This could be an additional Q & A with the guest or a book giveaway. In addition, once a month, I’ll release an “Ask Annie” episode where you can submit your questions about brain health, nutrition, and lifestyle—and I’ll tackle them on the air. (Look for the button to submit your first question in next week’s post.)

My hope is that the podcast becomes a place for thoughtful conversations about the brain that’s grounded in science, but practical enough to shape the way we live every day.

Before we dive in, I’d like to give a special thank you to the founding sponsors who helped get this podcast off the ground and make it open access.

Our BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

NeuroReserve is a brain health nutrition company dedicated to bringing us high-quality, science-backed supplements—including Relevate—a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids, and Revanta, a pure-grade creatine. These products have earned a spot in my daily routine—I think of them as brain health self-care! I’ve known the team at NeuroReserve for many years, and you can learn more about their commitment to brain health and research-backed nutritional products at NeuroReserve.com.

This podcast is also proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain.

The first episode is now live!

Listen to today’s episode and meet my co-host and producer Jenny Shilling. We’ll give you a preview of what’s in store for Season 1. We’ll also walk you through the Brain Health Kitchen Food Pyramid with some useful information about the 10 neuroprotective food groups—a cornerstone of my teaching over the last decade.

Here are a few of the topics we cover:

What does “neuroprotective” really mean in food and nutrition?

How blueberries and berries support cognitive function through anthocyanins

The role of inflammation and how diet shields the brain from it

The significance of leafy greens, especially in the MIND diet

The importance of diverse vegetables and plant foods for microbiome health

Why mushrooms are considered an honorary superfood for the brain

How fish and seafood provide crucial omega-3 fatty acids

The benefits of healthy fats, particularly extra-virgin olive oil

The role of beans, legumes, nuts, and seeds in long-term brain health

Impact of coffee, tea, and brewing methods on cognitive aging

Practical tips to start or improve your brain-healthy eating habits

We’ll post a new episode each Friday during Season 1. Watch the podcast here on Substack or YouTube, or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

I can’t wait to hear what you think. I am always open to suggestions for topics, guests, and other feedback.

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Thank you for reading and listening!

One of the chickpea crust pizzas we’ll be making: Socca Skillet Pizza with Pesto, Potatoes, and Peas.

Founding Members: I’ll see you on Sunday March 15 at 4 pm MDT for our Cooking Club. I can’t wait to make socca pizzas with you all! Look for a reminder email from me tomorrow. Everyone is welcome to join—upgrade to Founding Member at the link below by March 14 and I’ll send you the recipes and zoom link.

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I’ll be back next week to kick off a new mini-series. Have the best weekend, friends.

Love,

Annie

Brain Health Retreats Update

Exploring centenarian villages in Sardinia, Italy.

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