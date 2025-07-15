Hello, BHK readers! Thank you for all the wonderful birthday wishes! I took a real day off, paddling on a lake surrounded by some of the prettiest mountain peaks. Phone service is spotty up there, which can be annoying, but it was great to put my phone away and forget about it. Turns out an unplugged day at the lake was just what I needed. It has already been a busy summer!

Before we dive into today’s kickoff of the dairy mini-series, some announcements!

If you applied for the Brain Health Scholarship Program I announced last time, please know that I went through all your messages and was pleased to give away 25 annual subscriptions. I am excited to welcome all of you to the full archives of BHK. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions. If you want to get in on the Buy One, Give One offer, this will be available through July 19, 2025. I am happy to give away even more Scholarship subscriptions if you’d like to Give One anonymously to that program.

Today we are delving into a new mini-series all about dairy and its alternatives.

So many choices in the dairy aisle.

If you have been following a brain-healthy way of eating, you have probably cut way back on dairy foods like butter and cheese and cream. That’s because these foods are high in the type of fat we recommend limiting in a brain-healthy diet. (More on that, below.)

Instead, many brain-healthy eaters have embraced low-fat dairy or plant-based alternatives. Have these been shown to be better for brain health overall? Mostly, but the data is complicated. Studying the impact of dairy on brain health has always posed a challenge. Most studies lump all dairy products into the same category, for one. Plus, there are huge variations within categories of dairy. Cheese and milk, especially, can run the gamut from unprocessed to highly ultra-processed.

Now, thankfully, studies are teasing out the details of the link between individual types of dairy and dementia.

Some types of dairy truly do accelerate the aging of the brain. Others may actually promote cognitive health. Yes, this is great news if you love dairy products and want to enjoy them more frequently yet still eat a brain-healthy diet. The devil, as always, is in the details.

In the next few posts I’ll share new information about how consuming milk, cream, cheese, butter, and fermented dairy can have a positive, negative, or neutral impact on brain health. Throughout the mini-series, I hope to provide some common sense guidelines for all your dairy and alt-dairy decisions.

First, let’s take a look at how dairy became one of the foods to “limit or avoid” in brain-healthy eating guidelines.

How dairy got labeled a brain-harming food

