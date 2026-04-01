Brain Health Kitchen

Brain Health Kitchen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amber Wilson's avatar
Amber Wilson
4d

I’m curious how brain fog during mid life hormonal changes differs from this?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Annie Fenn, MD
KC's avatar
KC
3dEdited

Question - I’m hearing buzz about folks taking a supplement “methyl-guard” what is it & how do you know if it’s right for you?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Annie Fenn, MD
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Annie Fenn, M.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture