Hello everyone—I’m writing this en route to Mexico, where I’ll be hosting Brain Health Week at Rancho La Puerta. I am excited to be back! A few weeks ago, the kitchen team sent me a spreadsheet of what’s growing in the garden so I can build my cooking classes around peak-season produce. It’s a fun challenge for my brain—figuring out how to weave in ingredients like kumquats, kohlrabi, mustard greens, radicchio, beets, and an abundance of kale.

Another welcome challenge: designing Thursday’s farm-to-table dinner for 30 guests. I’m leaning into a longevity theme, with dishes inspired by time spent in hosting retreats in Blue Zones from Costa Rica to Sardinia. I can’t wait to share the menu with you.

Today, we’re kicking off a new mini-series on the early signs of dementia.

I’ve heard from many of you that this topic is top of mind—not because you feel your memory is slipping, but because you want to address any changes early. That’s a smart approach. Early detection of dementia offers people more options to slow down the process.

In this series, we’ll explore why diagnosing early dementia is often more complicated than it seems. We’ll cover the most common reversible causes of cognitive decline and take a closer look at what dietary patterns actually show evidence in this early window.

We’ll also dive into a relatively new category—subjective cognitive decline—and what the research suggests about its potential reversibility. Along the way, we’ll clarify what can look like dementia but isn’t, and end with an update on blood testing for Alzheimer’s: where things stand, and whether it’s something to consider.

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First, a few announcements:

The new batch of our Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is here!

This is the oil I tasted in Tuscany during the olive harvest and crush last fall—and it’s finally ready. This release of our high-polyphenol BHK EVOO is one I’m especially excited about. Based on your feedback, we redesigned the 500 mL tin with an easy-open spout that’s less likely to drip. Head over to BHKEVOO to check out the before and after pics!

Don’t forget to use your BHK subscriber discount codes! If you order 3 canisters by this Friday, April 3, 2026, we will also send you a free olive oil tote bag. (These are super nice, heavy linen bags. I use mine for grocery shopping.) You can order here—and use BHKEVOO for 5% off. Founding Members: find your special code in this post.

Catch up on the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast

Is listening to a podcast good for your brain? Take a listen and let me know! Season 1 of the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast is in full swing, and my co-host Jenny and I have been having a blast connecting with brain health experts from around the world. In Episode 1, we dive into the 10 most neuroprotective foods—with details you won’t find in my book or here on Substack. Episode 2 features a conversation with Dr. Ray Dorsey on Parkinson’s prevention, including practical steps you can take now to reduce risk. And in Episode 3, Tommy Wood, BM BCh (MD), PhD shares his approach to staying sharp with age, along with insights from his new book The Stimulated Mind.

Thanks to my generous sponsors—NeuroReserve and Better Brain—regular podcast episodes are open access. Watch for free on Substack or YouTube, or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Paying subscribers: look for bonus materials with each release, including the monthly Ask Annie BHK Subscriber Q & A!

Enter to win a copy of The Stimulated Mind by Dr. Tommy Wood.

When I read the advance copy, I wrote to you here how I couldn’t put it down. To enter, follow the instructions at the bottom of this post; the deadline is Friday, April 3, 2026. This contest is open to paid subscribers and is part of the bonus content I include with each podcast release.

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Let’s turn our attention to Subjective Cognitive Decline.

Is It Just Forgetfulness—or Something More?

Years ago, a guest at Rancho La Puerta took me aside with a question she hadn’t shared with anyone else.

“I feel like my memory is slipping,” she told me. “I work as an accountant, and I’ve been making some mistakes. I don’t think I have dementia—but I definitely feel off. Is there anything I can do?”

What she was describing is something I hear more and more often now. Not dramatic memory loss. Not clear-cut impairment. Just a sense that something isn’t quite right.

There’s actually a term for this in the research: subjective cognitive decline, or SCD. And it describes a very specific experience—one that sits in the gray zone between normal aging and measurable impairment.

What is subjective cognitive decline?

Subjective cognitive decline describes a self-perceived change in memory or thinking—despite performing normally on standard cognitive tests. You are concerned about memory or thinking skills, but your partner (or even your doctor) says you are “fine.”

In other words: your memory is off and no one else seems to pick up on it. That disconnect is what makes SCD both easy to dismiss and important to pay attention to.

SCD isn’t a diagnosis. And it’s not the same as mild cognitive impairment (a small but measurable decline in cognitive skills) or dementia (cognitive decline that impacts daily life). Many people who notice these subtle SCD changes will never go on to develop more serious cognitive issues. In some people, though, it may represent one of the earliest detectable changes associated with conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, sometimes years before traditional testing would pick anything up.

How do you know if it’s happening to you?

Everyone has occasional forgetfulness at times. SCD is more about pattern and persistence. You might consider SCD if you notice:

Increasing reliance on reminders, lists, or notes for things you used to manage easily

Difficulty recalling recent conversations or events

Word-finding problems that feel more frequent or frustrating

A sense that your processing speed has slowed

Trouble multitasking or maintaining focus

But perhaps most importantly, you feel like something has changed. Research suggests that this internal awareness—especially when it’s consistent and concerning—shouldn’t be dismissed.

Researchers are teasing out the implications of SCD

More research addressing SCD is starting to come out. We’re just beginning to understand what it means for the future and how reversible it may be. It’s possible that individuals reporting SCD may have even subtle brain changes on imaging or early biomarker shifts (such as amyloid or tau), years before symptoms would meet criteria for mild cognitive impairment.

Here’s what we know now:

SCD may be more indicative of very early dementia if a person is highly educated.

Researchers tracked cognition in a group of about 8,000 people over 55 as part of the Rotterdam Study. They found that subjective memory complaints may be an important first sign of imminent Alzheimer’s disease in those with the highest level of education. Perhaps highly educated people are acutely aware of their cognitive slips? We’re not really sure.

When SCD is reported by a partner, it may be more likely to progress to mild cognitive impairment.

I found this study interesting, although it is still awaiting peer review and publication–take it with a grain of salt. When researchers evaluated 770 people with SCD, they found that they were more likely to be diagnosed with cognitive impairment and a positive scan for amyloid if their partners also report the decline.

Dietary factors are linked to SCD.

This study is unique in that it looked at what people eat in relation to whether they develop SCD. Higher intakes of flavonoids, carotenoids, and plant-based protein were associated with lower odds of SCD. Berries, citrus fruits and juices, carotenoid-rich and green leafy vegetables, and beans/legumes were among the foods with the strongest inverse associations with SCD. Good news for all you brain-healthy eaters: SCD was less likely to show up if following a Mediterranean-style or MIND diet.

More flavonoids, less SCD.

This analysis from the Nurses’ Health Study looked specifically at flavonoids—polyphenols in plant foods known to have brain-protective properties. Researchers found that a higher intake of total flavonoids was associated with lower odds of SCD after adjustment for age, total energy intake, major nondietary factors, and specific dietary factors.

Learn more about what flavonoids are and how to get more of them in your diet.

Why SCD is so tricky

One of the challenges with SCD is that it’s subjective by definition. There’s no single test, scan, or biomarker that definitively confirms it. Instead, researchers rely on patterns:

A consistent perception of decline over time

A change from your personal baseline

Concern that feels meaningful (not fleeting or occasional)

Often, corroboration from a close partner or family member

At the same time, and just as importantly, SCD is often driven by far more common—and reversible—factors. Sleep quality, stress, anxiety, depression, medications, alcohol intake, and lack of certain nutrients in the diet are all factors that could lead to a temporary lapse in memory or thinking skills. We’ll dive into this more deeply next time, and I’ll give you a list of action items to help evaluate if your SCD is reversible.

When should you take it seriously?

A helpful way to think about SCD is not as a diagnosis, but as a signal. Consider seeking further evaluation if:

The changes are persistent, lasting 6+ months

They are worsening over time

They interfere with daily function, even subtly

Someone close to you has noticed changes as well

You have a family history of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias

A clinical evaluation might include cognitive screening, a detailed history, and targeted lab work to rule out reversible causes. In some cases, more advanced testing—such as neuropsychological assessment or blood-based biomarkers—may be appropriate.

Practical Takeaways on Subjective Cognitive Decline

Persistent concern about cognitive change—particularly when it represents a clear deviation from baseline—has emerging clinical relevance.

SCD sits between normal cognitive aging and mild cognitive impairment, and it is frequently dismissed because it lacks objective confirmation. It occupies an important—but often overlooked—clinical space.

Self-awareness is your superpower; you may be the first to notice the earliest signs of an impending problem.

SCD is best approached as a clinical signal rather than a diagnosis. It may reflect early neurodegenerative changes in some individuals, while in others it is driven by modifiable factors such as sleep disturbance, mood disorders, medication effects, or metabolic contributors.

If you suspect you may have SCD, don’t hesitate to seek help. Advocate for yourself to get a full cognitive evaluation.

Highly educated people may be more keenly aware of cognitive slips.

Input from a partner or family member can help gauge significance.

If you’ve been eating a brain-healthy diet—consistent with Mediterranean or MIND-style diets—you are much less likely to develop SCD.

Take my quiz: How Medi is your diet?

Download your free pdf of the Brain Health Kitchen food guidelines in this post.

Importantly, many contributors are reversible.

If you’re wondering how the friend I told you about from Rancho La Puerta has done over the years, stay tuned. I was able to check in with her not long ago. I’ll get into that next time, along with an action item list for you or someone you know who starts to experience SCD.

Now I’d love to hear from you. What questions do you have about the early diagnosis of cognitive problems? What would you like to cover in this mini-series?

Leave a comment

That’s all for today

I’ll be back on Friday to share Episode #4 of the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast: Ask Annie—Your Brain Health Supplement Questions, Answered.

Paying subscribers: tune in as Jenny and I tackle each of your questions. I’ll include a preview for everyone to watch as well.

Thank you, BHK subscribers, for showing up each time to learn something new about your brain! It’s especially great for your brain when you take the time to read to the end, really think about what you’ve learned, and then share it with someone else. Building cognitive reserve! Or as Tommy Wood likes to say—we are building headroom.

Until next time,

Annie

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