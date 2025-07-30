I do love a dollop of yogurt on my waffles.

Hello, brain health ambassadors! I am so impressed by how many of you dove right into making homemade nut milk after my last post! A comment by Michele piqued my interest about making soy milk from scratch. I just ordered soy beans online and plan to give it a spin in my AlfabBot this week. Thanks, Michele!

If you are just joining us, we are in the midst of a mini-series about dairy and brain health. There have been some surprising findings along the way. Who knew, for example, that certain types of cheese can actually lower blood cholesterol? Or, that cow’s milk could be the brain health milk of choice for certain age groups? Catch up with these posts:

We have one more major category of dairy products to discuss: fermented dairy.

This includes yogurt, of course, but also kefir, labneh, skyr, buttermilk, sour cream and its French cousin crême fraîche. There are others you may not have heard of, like filmjolk, a fermented drink from Scandinavian countries. And koumiss, a milk drink common in central Asia. In Sardinia I tasted gioddu, a sharp sheep’s milk yogurt that’s sometimes eaten for dessert drizzled with honey.

People have been consuming fermented dairy products forever, right? So, you’d think we would have a lot of data to say if they are positive, negative, or neutral for brain health. Not exactly. While there is tons of data, most of it is conflicting. Even so, there is fascinating science here about the way fermented dairy foods may impact brain health.

For today’s newsletter I’ll cover:

New concepts in fermented dairy and the brain

Is yogurt a brain-healthy food group?

Fermented dairy, ranked by brain health virtues

Fermented Dairy and the Brain

Yogurt and other types of fermented dairy products are challenging foods to study. First, there’s a huge variety of different types of fermented dairy–especially yogurt. Plus, most studies lump full fat and low fat products together (just like we saw when reviewing the evidence of brain health benefits of milk and cheese). Recent studies, however, go beyond fat grams and sugar to look at fermented dairy from a food matrix perspective. And just like with cheese, researchers are digging into how the fermentation process turns the fat into other bioactive compounds. Some of these compounds benefit the brain directly or indirectly via the gut brain axis.

5 ways fermented dairy supports brain health

