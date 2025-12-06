Hello, everyone. Winter is well underway here in Wyoming. I woke up to a boom so loud that it shook the house. When I went downstairs to let Livvie out, she was up to her elbows in light fluffy snow. It wasn’t an earthquake, thankfully, just the start of the ski season and our first big snowstorm. I live close enough to the ski area to hear the avalanche crews working to secure the mountain.

It’s the perfect day to make another batch of this Saturday’s BHK Soup Season recipe: Italian Wedding Soup with Chicken Parm Meatballs.

This is the fourth in our series of soup recipes (start here) I’ve been sharing each Saturday morning. Based on your responses to my poll last week, you love receiving a Saturday recipe in your BHK feed. That makes me so happy! This time of year I am leaning into brain-healthy spins on classic comfort food. For our next recipe series, I’d love to know what you’d like to see. I’ve already had some votes for brain-healthy baked goods.

Before we get to the recipe, a few announcements:

Special Deals on BHK EVOO

My partners at NeuroResesrve and I created these special offers to help make holiday gifting easy. Because who wouldn’t love receiving a gift of organic, high polyphenol, extra-virgin olive oil from Tuscany?

Our Ready-To-Gift special on BHK EVOO ends this weekend. Order one canister of BHK EVOO by Sunday at 12 midnight MT and it will be delivered gift-wrapped in this pretty cotton olive tea towel. Opening the package feels like unwrapping a present, and includes three recipe cards to inspire olive oil cooking and dressing. Plus, you can add a customizable note for a personal touch. Use this link to order. Order 2 canisters of BHK EVOO and get a complimentary olive branch tote. This heavy cotton tote bag has gotten rave reviews. It’s roomy and sturdy enough for grocery shopping, but I also use mine as a carry-on bag while traveling. Order 3 canisters of BHK EVOO and get a complimentary BHK/NeuroReserve apron. This heavy cotton/linen apron has roomy pockets and an adjustable neck strap. It has quickly replaced all the other aprons in my kitchen. As of today we only have 10 aprons left. Order here.

As BHK subscribers (both free and paying), your special discount code works for all of these offers. Just type in code BHKEVOO when checking out. (Founding Members, I shared your special discount code in this post.) Don’t forget to order some olive oil for yourself!

The next Founding Members cooking class is Sunday, December 7.

This live-on-zoom cooking class and brain health Q and A happens once a season. We cook, we chat, and we discuss topics related to brain health. This is your chance to get your questions answered in a fun and casual cooking class. For this weekend’s class we are making the Italian Wedding Soup with Chicken Parm Meatballs. And, by request, I am sharing a few vegetarian meatballs, too. Plus my new one-bowl protein-packed chocolate dessert.

Everyone is welcome to join. Sign up or upgrade to Founding Member by 9 pm MDT tonight and I’ll send you the zoom link and recipes. Join as a Founding Member

Brain Health Kitchen Office Hours for January

I will be opening my calendar for one-on-one brain health lifestyle consultations in January, 2026. If you’d like to discuss an individualized approach to your brain health, contact me to get on the list. Just reply to this newsletter and I’ll get back to you with available times. Paying and Founding Members get priority for the limited number of spots.

And now, without further ado, let’s make Italian Wedding Soup with Chicken Parm Meatballs!

Did you know? Italian Wedding Soup has nothing to do with weddings

Italian Wedding Soup is basically a vegetable soup with tiny bits of pasta and bite-sized meatballs in a rich broth. The Italians call this minestra maritata, or married soup, which has nothing to do with weddings. Maritata refers to the marrying of ingredients like vegetable scraps, leafy greens, and inexpensive cuts of meat.

It’s a good example of how my grandmother’s generation made the most of a limited grocery budget, with delicious results. Meatballs were a staple food back in the day when my grandmother had many mouths to feed in rural Sicily. Like all nonnas, she made a version of this soup. Rolling food into little balls must be in my DNA! As a kid, I recall playing around to see how many meatballs would fit on my spoon and getting chastised for ignoring the ribbons of spinach.

My streamlined version includes many MIND diet and Mediterranean foods: Extra-virgin olive oil, vegetables, lean poultry, and nuts (if making the dairy-free meatballs).

Sized to fit nicely into a soup spoon, the tiny meatballs also give a sense of abundance while keeping the portion size in line with my BHK Food Guidelines and the MIND diet guidelines for consuming poultry (up to 3 ounces per serving).

RECIPE: Italian Wedding Soup with Chicken Parm Meatballs