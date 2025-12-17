Fig & Almond Snack Bars, Pistachio Butter Thumbprints, Double Chocolate Pistachio Biscotti

Hello, Brain Health Ambassadors. How is everyone doing this week? There sure is a lot going on. I’ve had a tough time getting excited about the holidays as I keep tabs on the latest news.

I am currently focused on wrapping up the end of the semester for my brain health undergraduate course. As I read through the students’ final projects, I am feeling immensely proud. And, hopeful! Since most of the students are premed, their work makes me optimistic about our future doctors. More on this next time.

My other focus this week? Cookies. It wouldn’t be Christmas at our house without Double Chocolate Pistachio Biscotti! Or, the Pistachio Butter Thumbprints with Raspberry Chia Jam by Lindsay Maitland Hunt. I’ve been gifting the Fig & Almond Snack Bars for years, each flourished with a personalized topping. Find the recipes, below.

If you are getting into the swing of holiday baking, too, check out my top tips for baking with less sugar. I don’t want to be a Grinch, but eating a sugar-boosted diet throughout the entire holiday season could take a toll on your health.

Whatever you are baking this month, I bet we can make it a little better for you.

Before we get to the tips and recipes, here are a few last-minute gift suggestions:

8 Strategies For Baking With Less Sugar

These Annie’s One-Bowl Breakfast Cookies are packed with fiber and protein, and are low in sugar thanks to the banana or pumpkin puree.

My rule of thumb for consuming sugar in any form is that it must be balanced with fiber and protein to slow absorption into the bloodstream.

1. Most of your recipes already have way too much sugar.

You can still get the benefits of sugar, like that sweet taste and crispy edges, even if the amount is cut by 25% or even 50%. Some recipes, like chewy cookies and bars, may even taste better with less sugar. That’s because overwhelming sweetness masks more nuanced flavors like cinnamon, vanilla, chocolate, and the nuttiness of whole grain flours.

2. When reducing sugar, increase liquid

Join BHK as a paid or Founding Member